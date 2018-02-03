Super Bowl Odds Update: Brady, Patriots stable betting favorites for Sunday

OddsSharkFeb 3, 2018, 8:56 AM EST
Tom Brady will have a fully healthy Rob Gronkowski alongside him as he tries to defy both Father Time and some dubious history for prolific passers in the Super Bowl.

No news is apparently good news regarding the Super Bowl LII betting matchup for Sunday, as neither the Patriots nor the Eagles listed a single player on the injury report in advance of the championship game, which takes place at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday. That left the lines stable, with the defending champion Patriots listed as 4.5-point favorites with a 48-point total at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Brady and the Patriots are shooting for a record-tying sixth Super Bowl win. Brady is also trying to become the first quarterback to lead the league in passing yards and lead his team to the championship in the same season. Teams with the league’s most prolific passer are 0-5 straight-up all-time in Super Bowls.

The Eagles, who are 15-3 SU and 12-6 against the spread, are an underdog for the seventh time this season. The good news, for Eagles backers and/or Patriots loathers, is that they are 4-2 both SU and ATS as a ‘dog this season, with one of the losses coming in a nothing game in Week 17.

While quarterback Nick Foles can run hot and cold, his offensive line has protected him very well so far in the playoffs. The Patriots, who were eighth in the league in sacks but 25th in yards per pass attempt allowed, cannot afford to give a quarterback time to make his reads.

Philadelphia’s most-used running back, Jay Ajayi (ankle), should be 100 percent by kickoff. The Eagles have had some key pieces on defense, cornerback Ronald Darby and defensive tackle Tim Jernigan, each need days off due to illness but each also practiced fully on Friday.

The Patriots, who are 15-3 SU and 12-6 ATS, have the edge in experience, with 31 players retained from the 2016 championship team, as well as the seven Super Bowl trips over the previous 16 years for the game-day brain trust of head coach Bill Belichick and Brady – the focus of many of the Super Bowl 52 prop bets set for Sunday.

Brady, despite seeing Gronkowski go down, did thrive in the AFC Championship Game against a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that was second in the NFL at 6.0 yards per pass allowed, just ahead of the Eagles’ 6.5. The Patriots might have to be pass-happy in order to negate an Eagles defensive front led by Fletcher Cox, and Philadelphia is decidedly average at covering tight ends and slot receivers – a spot where New England is in good hands thanks to Gronkowski and Danny Amendola.

Bettors will have to decide how pertinent the many positive Patriots trends are to this particular matchup. The Patriots are 9-1 SU and ATS in their last 10 games after an against-the-spread loss, but their last Super Bowl loss, in 2012, came after they did not cover in the AFC Championship Game. The Patriots are also 14-2 SU in their last 16 games after losing the previous game in a matchup, but that 2015 defeat against Philadelphia did not involve the current Eagles coaching staff under Doug Pederson.

The total has gone over in seven of the Eagles’ last nine games as underdogs, according to the OddsShark NFL Database. Meanwhile, the total has gone under in 10 of the Patriots’ last 14 games.

Minnesota ice fishing is perfect way to prepare for Super Bowl LII

By Scott DargisFeb 1, 2018, 2:30 PM EST
What happens when a Southern boy heads to Minnesota in the middle of winter?

He learns how to ice fish!

Thanks to Matt Jensen, Dan Quinn and Travis Frank, Rotoworld’s Josh Norris had the opportunity to fish on the frozen waters of Lake Minnetonka just days before Super Bowl LII.

The NFL draft expert was quickly able to adapt to the life of an ice fisherman by reeling in a fish.

Super Bowl 52 Props Include P!nk National Anthem, Even-Money Coin Toss

OddsSharkJan 26, 2018, 8:30 AM EST
The recency factor and the performer herself would lead one to expect that Pink will stretch out The Star-Spangled Banner on Super Bowl Sunday.

There are, of course, no end to the prop bets for Super Bowl 52, where the Philadelphia Eagles will face the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on February 4. First and foremost, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com, the over/under on the length of Pink’s interpretation of the national anthem is an even 2:00 (120 seconds), with the over favored at -150 and the under coming back at +110.

Four of the last five anthem singers have clocked at least 2:04, which would seem to trend away from the overall 6-6 split on either side of the 2:00 mark over the last 12 years. Pink can stretch out a note, so the over might be the play.

Pink’s hometown of Doylestown, Pennsylvania, is about 30 miles north of Philadelphia. A prop on whether she says “Eagles” before, during or after the anthem pays -150 for no and +110 for yes. There are an escalating series of the Eagles-related prop, including whether the singer will rock an Eagles hat or shirt (-300 no, +200 yes).

Keep in mind that the NFL is a pretty conservative league when contemplating the prop on whether Pink will be airborne at any point in her singing; that one pays -400 for no, +250 for yes.

Oh, and white/blond (+125) and pink/red (+175) are favored for what hair color Pink will have, while blue/purple, black/brown and green – the Eagles’ color- are each being offered at +500.

One prop that ties into the game is whether any scoring drive will consume less time on the game clock than the time needed to sing the anthem. Yes pays +150 and both the Eagles and the Patriots have had a penchant for using quick-strike, no-huddle schemes.

The most straightforward, and some might say pure, props on Super Sunday involve the pregame coin toss. All three – heads or tails; will the Eagles or Patriots win; will the team that chooses heads or tails be correct? – pay -105.

As the away team, the NFC champion Eagles will call the toss in the air. The NFC team has won 18 of the last 20 Super Bowl coin tosses and the four most recent have come up tails.

The Patriots are 5-2 straight-up when they lose the Super Bowl coin toss and 0-2 SU when they win. The Eagles franchise is 0-2 SU in the Super Bowl, but won each coin toss.

As the designated home team, New England, led by Super Bowl MVP favorite Tom Brady, will wear white. The white team is 12-1 SU over the last 13 Super Bowls and 33-18 SU all-time. Philadelphia will wear green, which it wore in its two Super Bowl losses in 1981 and 2005.