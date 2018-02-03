Djokovic has ‘medical intervention’ on right elbow

Novak Djokovic says he had a “small medical intervention” on his bothersome right elbow.
The 12-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1-ranked player wrote on Instagram on Friday: “It seems like I am on the good road now to full recovery.”
Djokovic sat out the last half of 2017 because of problems with his racket-swinging right arm, saying it had been bothering him for more than a year.
The 30-year-old Serb made a late decision to enter the Australian Open last month, and then was clearly hampered by the elbow in a straight-set loss to Hyeon Chung of South Korea in the fourth round. Djokovic winced and grimaced throughout and took a medical timeout to have his elbow massaged.
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki’s lost to Daria Kasatkina 7-6 (2), 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy on Friday.
Kasatkina came back from a break down to win the first set in a tiebreaker before speeding to a 3-0 lead over the top-ranked Wozniacki in the second set.
The eighth-seeded Kasatkina, the last Russian left in the draw, will face France’s Kristina Mladenovic in Saturday’s semifinals. Mladenovic defeated Katerina Siniakova 6-4, 6-3.
Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic continued her strong wild-card run with a 6-0, 6-2 win over French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.
Kvitova’s will face Julia Goerges of Germany, who defeated Russian qualifier Elena Rybakina 6-3, 6-3.
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) Victoria Azarenka has been awarded a wild card into the main draw of the BNP Paribas Open after being off the tour for months because of a custody dispute involving her son.
She will return to the California desert after missing last year’s tournament following the birth of her son. The former top-ranked player won at Indian Wells in 2012 and 2016.
Azarenka had requested wild cards into Auckland and the Australian Open to start the year, but she withdrew from both events. The custody dispute had limited her travel. She will have a protected ranking when she returns.
Azarenka has reunited with coach Slava Konikov, who resigned last week as Sacramento State men’s coach to work with her. He coached Azarenka from 1998-02, when she was the world’s top-ranked junior player.
Five more men’s and women’s wild cards will be awarded in the coming weeks for the tournament that runs March 5-18.