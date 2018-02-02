Getty Images

Wozniacki falls to Kasatkina in St. Petersburg quarters

Associated PressFeb 2, 2018, 7:23 PM EST
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki’s lost to Daria Kasatkina 7-6 (2), 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy on Friday.

Kasatkina came back from a break down to win the first set in a tiebreaker before speeding to a 3-0 lead over the top-ranked Wozniacki in the second set.

The eighth-seeded Kasatkina, the last Russian left in the draw, will face France’s Kristina Mladenovic in Saturday’s semifinals. Mladenovic defeated Katerina Siniakova 6-4, 6-3.

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic continued her strong wild-card run with a 6-0, 6-2 win over French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.

Kvitova’s will face Julia Goerges of Germany, who defeated Russian qualifier Elena Rybakina 6-3, 6-3.

Azarenka gets wild card into Indian Wells in return to tour

Associated PressFeb 2, 2018, 1:23 AM EST
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) Victoria Azarenka has been awarded a wild card into the main draw of the BNP Paribas Open after being off the tour for months because of a custody dispute involving her son.

She will return to the California desert after missing last year’s tournament following the birth of her son. The former top-ranked player won at Indian Wells in 2012 and 2016.

Azarenka had requested wild cards into Auckland and the Australian Open to start the year, but she withdrew from both events. The custody dispute had limited her travel. She will have a protected ranking when she returns.

Azarenka has reunited with coach Slava Konikov, who resigned last week as Sacramento State men’s coach to work with her. He coached Azarenka from 1998-02, when she was the world’s top-ranked junior player.

Five more men’s and women’s wild cards will be awarded in the coming weeks for the tournament that runs March 5-18.

Mladenovic and Parmentier named in France’s Fed Cup team

Associated PressJan 31, 2018, 1:38 PM EST
PARIS (AP) Kristina Mladenovic, Pauline Parmentier and Amandine Hesse were named in France’s Fed Cup team on Wednesday for the first-round match against Belgium.

Seventh-ranked Caroline Garcia and Alize Cornet will not take part in the Feb. 10-11 series, however.

Garcia is France’s best-ranked player but still does not want to return to play for the national team as she prioritizes her singles career. She recently reached the fourth round of the Australian Open.

Cornet, ranked 38th, is under investigation by the International Tennis Federation after missing three out-of-competition doping tests in the past year.

The 10th-ranked Mladenovic will play singles along with 31-year-old Parmentier, who is ranked 91st. Clara Burel is a reserve.

Pierre Cherret, the French Tennis Federation’s interim technical director, said it is “enormously frustrating” not to have Garcia in the team.

“She does not feel ready to come back into the France team. She’s focused on her career, which is what she already told us last year,” Cherret said. “Her singles career is her priority. She’s asking for time and to be left alone so she can work quietly in her corner.”

The best-of-five series will be held at the 5,000-seat Vendespace sports complex in Mouilleron-le-Captif, located in the Vendee region of west-central France.

France, which lost 4-1 to Switzerland in last year’s quarterfinals, won the Fed Cup in 1997 and 2003.

Since then, France has lost three times in the final, most recently in 2016 when Garcia was playing.