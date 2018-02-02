EPL Betting Preview: Liverpool hosts Tottenham to headline Matchweek 26

Matchweek 26 in the English Premier League dovetails nicely with the two futures boards that still offer value – namely, who will join frontrunners Manchester City and Manchester United in the top four and who will be relegated.

City, 12 points clear of United, offers minuscule minus value as a -50000 favorite to be the outright EPL champion, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Manchester United (-1000) and Chelsea (-700) are also fairly deep into minus money in top-four futures, but Liverpool (-350) needs a result against Tottenham Hotspur (+150) at Anfield Stadium on Sunday to keep its position. The result of that match will factor into the final standings.

The time is probably now to jump on Huddersfield Town (-175) in relegation futures as the Terriers’ six-match winless skid has put them on the cusp of the three-team “drop zone.” The prices on Swansea City (+110), West Bromwich Albion (-110), and Stoke City (+250) have risen due to the bottom feeders’ recent surprise results.

As noted, Liverpool (even) hosts Tottenham Hotspur (+235, +270 draw) in a Sunday matchup between teams that are second and third in EPL scoring. Liverpool had more recovery time than Tottenham after their midweek games and has yet to lose a home game this season, but when the Spurs and Harry Kane (+125 to score) are in peak form, they can break down defenses that are much tauter than Liverpool’s. The over on the 3.0 total is very attainable and it’s worth noting a tie, the more plausible outcome, pays out more than a Tottenham win.

Speaking of Manchester United (-700) it should be able to wear down Huddersfield Town (+1900, +650 draw), even though newcomer Alexis Sanchez hasn’t settled into his new surroundings. The under on the 3.0 total pays -115, which is enticing since United seldom extends itself against lower-placed competition.

Burnley (+1100) is on a nine-match winless streak and Manchester City (-425, +475 draw) is coming in on a four-win streak and nary a care about spotting stars such as Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne due to its light February schedule. Goal lines can be gut-wrenching for bettors but Manchester City pays -120 to cover minus-1.5 goals.

Brighton & Hove Albion (+125) hosts West Ham United (+255, +200 draw) in a matchup with the week’s only 2.0 total. Brighton has scored only five goals in its last 13 home games and West Ham is unbeaten in its last four away games, so there is a case for taking the tie on the three-way moneyline.

Crystal Palace (even) has won or tied eight of its last nine home games, while Newcastle United (+290, +235 draw) limps into the Sunday matchup with only two wins in its last 16 league games. Midfielder Luke Milivojevic should help Crystal Palace grind out a win. The form says low-scoring game, but the over on the 2.5 total pays +115.

Watford (+475), now under new manager Javi Gracia, is winless in six tries against Chelsea (-170, +295 draw), who should come into the Monday matchup with something to prove after a midweek loss against Bournemouth. Alvaro Morata (back) is likely out for Chelsea, so bettors should check the price on newcomer Olivier Giroud to score a goal.

