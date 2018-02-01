Good Magic among 360 horses eligible for Triple Crown series

Associated PressFeb 1, 2018, 3:41 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Good Magic, winner of the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and last year’s 2-year-old champion, is among 360 3-year-old thoroughbreds made eligible during the early nomination period to compete in the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont stakes.

Other top horses are: once-beaten Bolt d’Oro, BC Juvenile runner-up Solomini, undefeated McKinzie and BC Juvenile Turf winner Mendelssohn.

Four fillies and 19 horses based outside North America, including 13 from Europe, also are among the early nominees for the Triple Crown series that opens with the Kentucky Derby on May 5. The Preakness is May 18 and the Belmont is June 9.

This year’s early nominations are down from last year’s total of 419 horses. Another six horses were made eligible during the late nomination period to raise last year’s total to 425.

It costs owners and trainers $600 to nominate each horse during the early period, which ended Jan. 20. The late period, requiring a payment of $6,000, is underway and ends March 19.

Todd Pletcher led all trainers with 37 horses nominated. Bob Baffert was second with 32. Irishman Aidan O’Brien led international trainers with six horses.

Zayat Stables led all owners with 12 horses nominated, one more than WinStar Farm.

Since American Pharoah won the Triple Crown in 2015, each Triple Crown race has had a different winner.

Gun Runner wins Horse of the Year at Eclipse Awards

Associated PressJan 26, 2018, 2:24 PM EST
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) Gun Runner got one last win over rival Arrogate.

The soon-to-be-retired 5-year-old was a convincing pick as Horse of the Year at the Eclipse Awards on Thursday night, the official capper to a year where he won four Grade 1 races including the Breeders’ Cup Classic – and made it look easy every time.

Arrogate, Gun Runner’s top rival for much of 2017 as well as the leading money-winner in North American thoroughbred racing history, and World Approval were the other Horse of the Year finalists.

“He stepped up when called upon and just met the challenge and, you know, how do you say, got it done,” trainer Steve Asmussen said when asked to sum up Gun Runner’s 2017 achievements. “He’s truly a special horse mentally and physically. And we’ve, you know, been on a tremendous run with him.”

The run ends Saturday, when Gun Runner races for the final time. He’ll be the favorite in the $16 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational.

“Just to be in his presence, to be around him, to have the privilege to train him as well as run him, you know, it’s a dream come true,” Asmussen said.

Gun Runner also picked up the Eclipse as the top Older Dirt Horse in 2017.

Chad Brown won the Eclipse Award as being the sport’s top trainer for the second consecutive year, and became the ninth trainer ever to go back-to-back in that category. Jose Ortiz – the leading purse winner in the sport last year – won his first Eclipse in the jockey category, ending the four-year run of Javier Castellano as the best rider.

Brown paid tribute to the other finalists, Asmussen and Bob Baffert.

“I’m always learning from people,” Brown said. “Those are two guys I’m always learning from.”

Juddmonte Farms was picked as top owner for the fourth time, and Clearsky Farms got its first Eclipse as top breeder.

The closest race was in 2-year-old male division, where Good Magic – who broke his maiden by winning the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile – edged Bolt d’Oro by a mere 18 votes out of 250 cast. Other close votes were in the steeplechase division, where Scorpiancer got the nod over All the Way Jose, and in the Female Sprinter class where Unique Bella prevailed over Paulassilverlining.

Most of the other votes were one-sided. Caledonia Road (top juvenile filly), West Coast (3-year-old male), Abel Tasman (3-year-old female), Forever Unbridled (older dirt female), Roy H (male sprinter), World Approval (male turf horse), Lady Eli (female turf horse) and Evin Roman (top apprentice) were all convincing winners.

Gun Runner headlines $16 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational on Sat., Jan. 27, at 4:30 PM ET on NBC

By Corey GriffinJan 24, 2018, 3:36 PM EST
STAMFORD, Conn. – January 24, 2018 – 2017 Horse of the Year contender Gun Runner, the 2017 Breeders’ Cup Classic winner, headlines a star-studded field in the $16 Million Pegasus World Cup Invitational, the world’s richest horse race, from Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla., this Saturday, Jan. 27, live at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Gun Runner has six victories in his last seven starts. He faces competition from 2017 Travers Stakes winner West Coast, Gunnevera, Collected, and War Story.

Laffit Pincay, III hosts the show, alongside Hall-of-Fame jockey and analyst Jerry Bailey; analyst Randy Moss; and reporters Nick Luck and Britney Eurton.

The innovative Pegasus World Cup Invitational, contested at 1 1/8 miles on the dirt, is restricted to 12 horses. Twelve owners have reserved a spot in the starting gate, who can race, lease, share a starter, or sell their place in the gate.  The stakeholders will share equally in the net income from betting, media rights and sponsorships.

NBC SPORTS GROUP AND HORSE RACING: In addition to the Pegasus World Cup Invitational, NBC Sports Group is the exclusive home to the most important and prestigious events in horse racing, including the Triple Crown, Breeders’ Cup, and The Royal Ascot. NBC has been the exclusive home of the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes since 2001, and the Belmont Stakes since 2011, when the NBC Sports Group reassembled the Triple Crown.