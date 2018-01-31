Getty Images

Tomic to return to tennis but faces Davis Cup cold shoulder

Jan 31, 2018
SYDNEY (AP) A period of personal reflection in a South African jungle has convinced Australian tennis player Bernard Tomic that he’s ready to return to the court.

Tomic quit the reality television show “I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!” after only three days, saying that was long enough to reflect and realize “how I played last year and where I should be.”

He said his short time in the jungle was his first break from his “fast-paced” lifestyle and gave was “a wake-up call.”

“After being there for a couple days, it made me depressed and it made me a bit sad and I didn’t want to continue doing that to myself,” Tomic told News Corp Australia. “I need to get back on the court.

“I just started recently to get back and feeling good. I won a couple of matches at the Australian Open in the (qualifiers). I just regret leaving that last month-and-a-half behind. It wasn’t the right thing for me to do.”

But Tomic’s comeback may depend on his ability to repair his relationship with Tennis Australia and national Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt.

Hewitt has indicated Tomic’s Davis Cup career may be at an end after he rebuffed several attempts to draw him back into the fold and said in an interview that Australia couldn’t win the Davis Cup without him. Asked if Tomic would play for Austalia again, Hewitt said “it’s highly doubtful.”

“He’s made some mistakes. It will be a long way back,” Hewitt said. “He’s digging a big hole for himself that he may never get out of.”

Federer beats Cilic in Aussie final; wins 20th major title

Jan 28, 2018
MELBOURNE, Australia — Back where his career resurgence began with a drought-breaking triumph last year, Roger Federer cried as he lifted and kissed the Australian Open trophy for a sixth time and celebrated his 20th Grand Slam title.

Federer started Sunday’s final with an intensity that stunned sixth-seeded Marin Cilic, then held his nerve in a tense, momentum-shifting match before winning 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

After going more than four years without winning a major title leading into last year’s Australian Open, Federer has now won three of the last five.

“I’m so happy. It’s unbelievable,” Federer said, taking deep breaths and choking back tears. “Of course, winning is an absolute dream come true – the fairytale continues for us, for me, after the great year I had last year, its’ incredible.”

The great Rod Laver, who lends his name to the center court at Melbourne Park, was in the crowd taking photos to mark the occasion of Federer becoming the first man to win 20 majors.

Federer started to tear up at the end of the trophy ceremony as he thanked his team in the stands. “I love you guys. Thank you,” he said. He then received a standing ovation as tears streamed down his face.

At the age of 36 years, 173 days, Federer became the second-oldest man to win a Grand Slam title in the Open era after Ken Rosewall, who won the 1972 Australian Open at 37.

“Big congratulations to Roger and his team – it’s amazing what you guys do,” Cilic said. “It was an amazing journey for me to come here to the final. I had a slight chance at the beginning of the fifth, but Roger played a great fifth set.”

It was clear early on that the crowd would be heavily pro-Federer. The arena was filled with the red and white colors of the Swiss flag, with Federer supporters wearing Swiss flags on their shirts, hats, signs and faces. Looking ahead to a possible Federer victory, one fan held a sign reading, “The Big Two-Oh. Go Roger!”

Federer was quick off the mark, getting service breaks in the first and third games and forcing Cilic to go to his equipment bag for a new racket after just 12 points. Federer only conceded two points on his serve in the opening set, which lasted just 24 minutes and was played under a closed roof because of the heat outside.

But Cilic rallied in the second, getting his big forehand working and, after missing a set point on Federer’s serve in the 10th game, leveled the match in the tiebreaker.

Federer won the third set in 29 minutes and was up a break in the fourth but momentum swung fully again, with Cilic going on a roll to level the match. Federer’s first-serve percentage plummeted from above 80 in the third set to 36 in the fourth as Cilic attacked.

Cilic had two chances to break Federer’s serve in the first game of the fifth set, but wasted them both with two unforced errors. He then double-faulted twice in the second game to drop his own serve, giving Federer the decisive lead in the set.

Federer had won eight of their previous nine matches, including last year’s Wimbledon final. His only defeat was in the semifinals of the U.S. Open in 2014, where Cilic claimed his first major title.

The Swiss great wasn’t about to lose this one. Federer increased his level again, breaking Cilic again in the sixth game and then closing out at love – his celebrations delayed slightly by an unsuccessful challenge from Cilic on match point. It was a similar end to his five-set win over Rafael Nadal here last year and, just like 12 months ago, the tears flowed.

The win wasn’t entirely without some controversy with organizers deciding early to close the roof for the final, just as they had for the afternoon mixed doubles final when Mate Pavic and Gabriela Dabrowski beat Rohan Bopanna and Timea Babos for the title.

Former champions and commentators questioned the rationale, saying there’d been hotter days earlier in the tournament when the heat policy was not enacted.

Tournament referee Wayne McEwen can introduce the policy when the temperature reaches 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) and a measure called the wet-bulb globe temperature – which combines factors such as heat, humidity and breeze – reaches 32.5C (90.5F).

The temperature hit 38C (100F) an hour before the men’s final and the tournament organizers issued a statement saying that the WGBT reading was 32.7C (91F) at that time.

“With no dramatic reduction forecast, the referee exercised his discretion and called for the roof to be closed,” Tennis Australia said in a statement. “At no other time during the event this year has the WBGT reading reached the threshold.”

 

Wozniacki beats Halep to win first major at Australian Open

Jan 27, 2018
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) It took Caroline Wozniacki 43 majors and two failed attempts in finals before finally claiming her first Grand Slam singles title.

One of the first things she did as a champion was apologize to top-seeded Simona Halep following her 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-4 win in the Australian Open final on Saturday night.

“I’m sorry, I’m just taking a second to hug Daphne,” Wozniacki said, pausing as she clutched the winner’s trophy in the on-court ceremony. “I dreamt of this moment so many years, to be here now it’s a dream come true.”

More than seven years after appearing in her first Grand Slam final at the 2009 U.S. Open – a straight sets loss to Serena Williams – Wozniacki can finally erase the “but never won a major” footnote that has long been attached to her resume.

“I’m never going to get the question again about being a world No. 1 without a Slam,” she said after leaving the court.

Wozniacki will regain the top ranking next week for the first time in six years – beating Serena Williams’ record of 5 years, 29 days between stints at No. 1 on the women’s tour – in another benefit of beating the top-seeded Halep.

Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” played over the stadium speakers as the 27-year-old Danish player carried the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup around Rod Laver Arena.

Wozniacki lost two U.S. Open finals – in `09 and 2014 – and Halep lost two French Open finals before their meeting at Melbourne Park.

It was the first time in the Open era that players ranked No. 1 and 2 were meeting in a major final without either having won a Grand Slam title.

So the pressure was on.

It was the first time in the Open era that both Australian Open finalists had saved match points before reaching the final, also, so in some ways the pressure was off.

In Halep’s case, she was the first player who had saved match points in multiple matches to have reached the final. She saved triple match point and rallied in the third set to beat Laura Davis 15-13 in the third set of her third-round match, and also needed to save match points in her semifinal against Angelique Kerber.

Wozniacki saved match points in her second-round win over Jana Fett and later said she was relaxed because for the rest of the tournament she was “playing with the house money.”

So both players rolled the dice in the 2-hour, 49-minute final, which featured some long, absorbing rallies and 10 service breaks – including six in an eight-game run in the third set.

“I know that today is a tough day,” Wozniacki said to Halep. “I’m sorry I had to win today but I’m sure we’ll have many matches in the future. Incredible match, incredible fight. And again, I’m sorry.”

Halep was playing with an injured left ankle, needed treatment for dizziness in the second set and had rallied from a break down in the third set to lead 4-3 when Wozniacki took a medical time out to have her left knee taped. In the end, she just ran out of steam.

“It’s not easy to talk now,” Halep said at the presentation. “It’s been a great tournament for me. I started not very well with the ankle injury. I just wanted to give my best every match, which I did. Of course I’m sad I couldn’t win today but Caroline was better than me.

“Sad that I couldn’t make it the third time, maybe the fourth time will be with luck.”

Wozniacki is the third first-time major winner in the four Grand Slam tournaments since Serena Williams won the 2017 Australian Open for her record 23rd Grand Slam title. Serena Williams, who beat her older sister, Venus, in last year’s final, took time out for her pregnancy and the birth of her first child in September, and is preparing to return to competition next month.

Wozniaki was ranked No. 1 for 67 weeks, including 49 straight from Feb. 21, 2011 until Victoria Azarenka replaced her on Jan. 30, 2012.

Wozniacki got a break in Halep’s first service game and had a chance to serve for the first set at 5-3, but the Romanian rallied to break back and to force a tiebreaker. After getting an early jump in the tiebreaker, Wozniacki won the last three points to win a set for the first time in a Grand Slam final.

Halep fended off four break points to hold early in the second set, and called for the trainer after holding in the fifth to get her blood pressure and pulse taken.

She returned and broke for a 5-3 lead before leveling the match.

The players had a 10-minute break between the second and third sets with the temperature at 30.5 Celsius (87 Fahrenheit) and 60 percent humidity.

Wozniacki appeared to sense Halep’s fatigue and attacked hard, getting a break in the second game.

Halep converted her sixth breakpoint chance when Wozniacki double-faulted for the first time in the set. It was 2-1.

There was a total of four straight service breaks until Halep held and got on level terms. She broke Wozniacki for a 4-3 lead, but lost momentum after Wozniacki’s medical time out.

“I can still smile. It’s fine. I cried, but now I’m smiling,” Halep said. “Is just a tennis match in the end. But, yeah, I’m really sad I couldn’t win it. I was close again, but the gas was over in the end.”

Serena Williams didn’t watch the game, saying she gets too nervous, but tweeted to congratulate her good friend Wozniacki.

“New number one and aussie open champ. So awesome. So happy. Are those tears? Yup they are. From a year ago to today I’m so proud my friend so proud.”