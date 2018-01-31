AP Images

Mladenovic and Parmentier named in France’s Fed Cup team

PARIS (AP) Kristina Mladenovic, Pauline Parmentier and Amandine Hesse were named in France’s Fed Cup team on Wednesday for the first-round match against Belgium.

Seventh-ranked Caroline Garcia and Alize Cornet will not take part in the Feb. 10-11 series, however.

Garcia is France’s best-ranked player but still does not want to return to play for the national team as she prioritizes her singles career. She recently reached the fourth round of the Australian Open.

Cornet, ranked 38th, is under investigation by the International Tennis Federation after missing three out-of-competition doping tests in the past year.

The 10th-ranked Mladenovic will play singles along with 31-year-old Parmentier, who is ranked 91st. Clara Burel is a reserve.

Pierre Cherret, the French Tennis Federation’s interim technical director, said it is “enormously frustrating” not to have Garcia in the team.

“She does not feel ready to come back into the France team. She’s focused on her career, which is what she already told us last year,” Cherret said. “Her singles career is her priority. She’s asking for time and to be left alone so she can work quietly in her corner.”

The best-of-five series will be held at the 5,000-seat Vendespace sports complex in Mouilleron-le-Captif, located in the Vendee region of west-central France.

France, which lost 4-1 to Switzerland in last year’s quarterfinals, won the Fed Cup in 1997 and 2003.

Since then, France has lost three times in the final, most recently in 2016 when Garcia was playing.

Tomic to return to tennis but faces Davis Cup cold shoulder

SYDNEY (AP) A period of personal reflection in a South African jungle has convinced Australian tennis player Bernard Tomic that he’s ready to return to the court.

Tomic quit the reality television show “I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!” after only three days, saying that was long enough to reflect and realize “how I played last year and where I should be.”

He said his short time in the jungle was his first break from his “fast-paced” lifestyle and gave was “a wake-up call.”

“After being there for a couple days, it made me depressed and it made me a bit sad and I didn’t want to continue doing that to myself,” Tomic told News Corp Australia. “I need to get back on the court.

“I just started recently to get back and feeling good. I won a couple of matches at the Australian Open in the (qualifiers). I just regret leaving that last month-and-a-half behind. It wasn’t the right thing for me to do.”

But Tomic’s comeback may depend on his ability to repair his relationship with Tennis Australia and national Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt.

Hewitt has indicated Tomic’s Davis Cup career may be at an end after he rebuffed several attempts to draw him back into the fold and said in an interview that Australia couldn’t win the Davis Cup without him. Asked if Tomic would play for Austalia again, Hewitt said “it’s highly doubtful.”

“He’s made some mistakes. It will be a long way back,” Hewitt said. “He’s digging a big hole for himself that he may never get out of.”

Federer beats Cilic in Aussie final; wins 20th major title

MELBOURNE, Australia — Back where his career resurgence began with a drought-breaking triumph last year, Roger Federer cried as he lifted and kissed the Australian Open trophy for a sixth time and celebrated his 20th Grand Slam title.

Federer started Sunday’s final with an intensity that stunned sixth-seeded Marin Cilic, then held his nerve in a tense, momentum-shifting match before winning 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

After going more than four years without winning a major title leading into last year’s Australian Open, Federer has now won three of the last five.

“I’m so happy. It’s unbelievable,” Federer said, taking deep breaths and choking back tears. “Of course, winning is an absolute dream come true – the fairytale continues for us, for me, after the great year I had last year, its’ incredible.”

The great Rod Laver, who lends his name to the center court at Melbourne Park, was in the crowd taking photos to mark the occasion of Federer becoming the first man to win 20 majors.

Federer started to tear up at the end of the trophy ceremony as he thanked his team in the stands. “I love you guys. Thank you,” he said. He then received a standing ovation as tears streamed down his face.

At the age of 36 years, 173 days, Federer became the second-oldest man to win a Grand Slam title in the Open era after Ken Rosewall, who won the 1972 Australian Open at 37.

“Big congratulations to Roger and his team – it’s amazing what you guys do,” Cilic said. “It was an amazing journey for me to come here to the final. I had a slight chance at the beginning of the fifth, but Roger played a great fifth set.”

It was clear early on that the crowd would be heavily pro-Federer. The arena was filled with the red and white colors of the Swiss flag, with Federer supporters wearing Swiss flags on their shirts, hats, signs and faces. Looking ahead to a possible Federer victory, one fan held a sign reading, “The Big Two-Oh. Go Roger!”

Federer was quick off the mark, getting service breaks in the first and third games and forcing Cilic to go to his equipment bag for a new racket after just 12 points. Federer only conceded two points on his serve in the opening set, which lasted just 24 minutes and was played under a closed roof because of the heat outside.

But Cilic rallied in the second, getting his big forehand working and, after missing a set point on Federer’s serve in the 10th game, leveled the match in the tiebreaker.

Federer won the third set in 29 minutes and was up a break in the fourth but momentum swung fully again, with Cilic going on a roll to level the match. Federer’s first-serve percentage plummeted from above 80 in the third set to 36 in the fourth as Cilic attacked.

Cilic had two chances to break Federer’s serve in the first game of the fifth set, but wasted them both with two unforced errors. He then double-faulted twice in the second game to drop his own serve, giving Federer the decisive lead in the set.

Federer had won eight of their previous nine matches, including last year’s Wimbledon final. His only defeat was in the semifinals of the U.S. Open in 2014, where Cilic claimed his first major title.

The Swiss great wasn’t about to lose this one. Federer increased his level again, breaking Cilic again in the sixth game and then closing out at love – his celebrations delayed slightly by an unsuccessful challenge from Cilic on match point. It was a similar end to his five-set win over Rafael Nadal here last year and, just like 12 months ago, the tears flowed.

The win wasn’t entirely without some controversy with organizers deciding early to close the roof for the final, just as they had for the afternoon mixed doubles final when Mate Pavic and Gabriela Dabrowski beat Rohan Bopanna and Timea Babos for the title.

Former champions and commentators questioned the rationale, saying there’d been hotter days earlier in the tournament when the heat policy was not enacted.

Tournament referee Wayne McEwen can introduce the policy when the temperature reaches 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) and a measure called the wet-bulb globe temperature – which combines factors such as heat, humidity and breeze – reaches 32.5C (90.5F).

The temperature hit 38C (100F) an hour before the men’s final and the tournament organizers issued a statement saying that the WGBT reading was 32.7C (91F) at that time.

“With no dramatic reduction forecast, the referee exercised his discretion and called for the roof to be closed,” Tennis Australia said in a statement. “At no other time during the event this year has the WBGT reading reached the threshold.”

 