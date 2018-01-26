Super Bowl 52 Props Include P!nk National Anthem, Even-Money Coin Toss

The recency factor and the performer herself would lead one to expect that Pink will stretch out The Star-Spangled Banner on Super Bowl Sunday.

There are, of course, no end to the prop bets for Super Bowl 52, where the Philadelphia Eagles will face the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on February 4. First and foremost, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com, the over/under on the length of Pink’s interpretation of the national anthem is an even 2:00 (120 seconds), with the over favored at -150 and the under coming back at +110.

Four of the last five anthem singers have clocked at least 2:04, which would seem to trend away from the overall 6-6 split on either side of the 2:00 mark over the last 12 years. Pink can stretch out a note, so the over might be the play.

Pink’s hometown of Doylestown, Pennsylvania, is about 30 miles north of Philadelphia. A prop on whether she says “Eagles” before, during or after the anthem pays -150 for no and +110 for yes. There are an escalating series of the Eagles-related prop, including whether the singer will rock an Eagles hat or shirt (-300 no, +200 yes).

Keep in mind that the NFL is a pretty conservative league when contemplating the prop on whether Pink will be airborne at any point in her singing; that one pays -400 for no, +250 for yes.

Oh, and white/blond (+125) and pink/red (+175) are favored for what hair color Pink will have, while blue/purple, black/brown and green – the Eagles’ color- are each being offered at +500.

One prop that ties into the game is whether any scoring drive will consume less time on the game clock than the time needed to sing the anthem. Yes pays +150 and both the Eagles and the Patriots have had a penchant for using quick-strike, no-huddle schemes.

The most straightforward, and some might say pure, props on Super Sunday involve the pregame coin toss. All three – heads or tails; will the Eagles or Patriots win; will the team that chooses heads or tails be correct? – pay -105.

As the away team, the NFC champion Eagles will call the toss in the air. The NFC team has won 18 of the last 20 Super Bowl coin tosses and the four most recent have come up tails.

The Patriots are 5-2 straight-up when they lose the Super Bowl coin toss and 0-2 SU when they win. The Eagles franchise is 0-2 SU in the Super Bowl, but won each coin toss.

As the designated home team, New England, led by Super Bowl MVP favorite Tom Brady, will wear white. The white team is 12-1 SU over the last 13 Super Bowls and 33-18 SU all-time. Philadelphia will wear green, which it wore in its two Super Bowl losses in 1981 and 2005.