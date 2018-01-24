AP

Maple Leafs Visit Blackhawks as Small Underdogs on Odds

OddsSharkJan 24, 2018, 12:37 PM EST
The Toronto Maple Leafs don’t visit the Chicago Blackhawks often enough to deduce any betting trends, but Auston Matthews and Co. are solid in the front end of back-to-back games.

The Blackhawks, led by right wing Patrick Kane, are a -110 moneyline favorite and the Maple Leafs are a small +100 underdog with a 6.0-goal total at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com on Wednesday night.

Each team has been in a rut for much of January and would like to pick up all four possible points from back-to-back games just before the NHL all-star break. The Maple Leafs are just 1-5 (with three losses in extra time) over their last six games, but coach Mike Babcock’s club is 9-1 in their last 10 games when they were also scheduled to play the following day.

The Blackhawks are 0-3 in their last three home games and are also 5-5 in their last 10 games when they were also scheduled to play the following day (Toronto visits the Dallas Stars on Thursday, while Chicago visits the Detroit Red Wings.)

The Leafs have not won at the United Center since February 12, 2003, but this is only their eighth game in the Windy City in the last 14 seasons.

The Maple Leafs are 26-18-5, but a 3-5-2 record over their last 10 games has led Babcock to shake up his forward lines. Two-way center Nazem Kadri will be flanked by left wing Patrick Marleau and right wing Mitchell Marner to complement the Matthews-Zach Hyman-William Nylander first line.

Toronto is a solid 13-10-3 on the road, but that’s balanced out by both a troubling trend – try a 3-7 record over their last 10 road games against Central Division teams – and an injury situation, since unpredictable Jake Gardiner has to replace reliable Morgan Rielly (arm) on the first defense pairing.

Defensive lapses cost Toronto during its 4-2 loss against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, but it had a practice day in between to work on operating without Rielly.

Toronto goalie Frederik Andersen is 2-2-3 with a 2.74 goals-against average and .908 save percentage in seven career games against Chicago.

The Blackhawks are 22-19-6, but are sagging of late as evidenced by their 4-6 record in their last 10 games, according to the OddsShark NHL Database, which includes being outscored 13-3 in their last three defeats. Kane remains a point-per-game scorer despite a constant churn of linemates (for now, it’s center Nick Schmaltz and left wing Patrick Sharp).

Bettors will have to make a pick on whether the Blackhawks remain mired in their offensive slump (six goals in five games) or experience a breakout from the likes of the Jonathan Toews-Brandon Saad-Anthony Duclair line against Toronto’s defense.

Chicago, which is 2-5 in its last seven home games against Eastern Conference teams, has yet to give a timeline on when No. 1 goalie Corey Crawford (upper body injury) will return. The start in goal is likely to go to Jeff Glass, a long-time minor leaguer who has never faced Toronto. He is 3-3-1 with a 3.17 goals-against average and .909 save percentage.

The total has gone over in both five of the Maple Leafs’ last seven road games and their last three road games against Western Conference teams. The total has gone under in eight of the Blackhawks’ last 10 home games.

Bruins seek Bounce-Back Effort hosting Canadiens as betting favorites

OddsSharkJan 17, 2018, 9:03 AM EST
The Boston Bruins haven’t lost two games in a row in a fair chunk of the time and are also conscientious about getting the win in the first leg of back-to-back games.

The Bruins are a -200 moneyline favorite and the rival Montreal Canadiens are a +165 road underdog with a 5.5-goal total in their matchup on Wednesday night, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Bruins, who are amid a busy stretch where they will also play the New York Islanders on Thursday, are also 7-3 in their last 10 games when they were also slated to play the next day. Seven of those 10 contests went over the total, with one push.

This is also the second of three games between the Original Six rivals in an eight-day stretch. Boston won at Montreal on January 13, and the teams will also play on Saturday.

The Canadiens are struggling with an 18-20-6 overall record that includes an away mark of 7-12-1, and a 4-7 record since star D Shea Weber (foot) was placed on injured reserve. There are some signs of life, though, as they are undefeated in regulation over their last four games, while LW Max Pacioretty and RW Alex Galchenyuk have shown strong form recently.

Montreal’s biggest issue has been down the middle, where undersized Paul Byron, Tomas Plekanec and Jacob de la Rose were the top centers at practice on Tuesday.

Montreal, which will need a strong game out of G Carey Price, is 6-1 in its last seven road games against Boston, according to the OddsShark NHL Database, but such trends are hard to sustain in the NHL. The Canadiens also haven’t made fools of the sharps, showing just a 3-11 record in their last 14 games as a moneyline underdog of +150 or higher

The Bruins are 24-10-8 on the season, including 14-5-4 at home and 7-3 in their last 10 games overall. The Bruins, who have scored at least five goals in each of the past three games that were the front end of back-to-backs, offer two solid scoring lines with the Patrice Bergeron-Brad Marchand-David Pastrnak and David Krejci-Jake DeBrusk-Ryan Spooner units.

Given their overall production in the last month, one would think that a team which lost 3-2 in overtime against the Dallas Stars on Monday – after being ahead early in the game – should come up with a focused performance.

Interestingly, Boston has not been a big success when it is deep into minus money, as it’s just 6-4 in its last 10 games as a moneyline favorite or -160 or lower.

The total has gone under in four of Montreal’s last five games as a moneyline underdog of +150 or more, with one push. The total has gone under in seven of Montreal’s last 10 road games against Atlantic Division teams. However, the total has gone over in seven of Boston’s last 10 games when it was in the front leg of a back-to-back, with one push.

Rangers Solid Favorites Hosting Blackhawks on Wednesday

OddsSharkJan 3, 2018, 8:54 AM EST
While it will be tough for the New York Rangers to keep winning at home at their current rate, they are catching a sagging Chicago Blackhawks team on Wednesday.

The Rangers are -150 home-ice betting favorites at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com with the Blackhawks coming back at +120 in a matchup that takes place on Wednesday night. The total is 5.5. The Rangers, according to the OddsShark NHL Database, are 12-3 in their last 15 games as a home favorite. In contrast, the Blackhawks are 2-6 in their last eight road games as the underdog and have also lost four of their last five games.

Chicago is 18-14-6 overall this season, including an 8-9-4 mark away from home, but the Blackhawks have scored only seven goals in their last five games. Star forward Patrick Kane is scoring at a point-per-game pace. However, other key attackers such as as Jonathan Toews (one goal in six games) and Brandon Saad (one in seven) are struggling, and the Rangers’ defense is in the top 10 of the 31-team NHL.

Bettors probably shouldn’t put great stock in Chicago being 5-1 in its last six games after a two-day break, since their previous game on Sunday was two time zones away in Calgary.

The Blackhawks are just 2-10 in their last 12 road games against teams with a point percentage above .600 (The Rangers’ is .603). Neither of their available goalies, Jeff Glass and Anton Forsberg, has ever started a game against the Rangers.

New York is 21-13-5 overall, including a 15-6-3 record at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers, in hockey parlance, have been playing “hit the logo” lately, having scored only eight goals in their last four games despite averaging 37.5 shots in those games.

The total has gone over in five of the Rangers’ last seven home games against Western Conference teams, and a road-weary opponent without its top goalie seems conducive for team scoring leaders such as Pavel Buchnevich (six games without a goal) and Mats Zuccarello (five) to break out.

Two of the Rangers’ other scoring threats, Michael Grabner and J.T. Miller, scored goals during New York’s most recent outing, a 3-2 overtime win outdoors in the Winter Classic against the Buffalo Sabres on Monday.

Should the Rangers give the starting nod to veteran goalie Henrik Lundqvist, know that he is 6-3-2 with a 2.40 goals-against average and .921 save percentage lifetime against Chicago.

The total has gone over in the Blackhawks’ last three road games. The total has gone over in seven of the Rangers’ last 10 home games against Central Division teams.