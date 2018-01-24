Gun Runner the overwhelming favorite for $16 million Pegasus

STAMFORD, Conn. – January 24, 2018 – 2017 Horse of the Year contender Gun Runner, the 2017 Breeders’ Cup Classic winner, headlines a star-studded field in the $16 Million Pegasus World Cup Invitational, the world’s richest horse race , from Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla., this Saturday, Jan. 27, live at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Gun Runner has six victories in his last seven starts. He faces competition from 2017 Travers Stakes winner West Coast, Gunnevera, Collected, and War Story.

Laffit Pincay, III hosts the show, alongside Hall-of-Fame jockey and analyst Jerry Bailey; analyst Randy Moss; and reporters Nick Luck and Britney Eurton.

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app – NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs – will stream coverage of the Pegasus World Cup Invitational. The NBC Sports app will stream coverage via “TV Everywhere,” giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. Powered by Playmaker Media, the NBC Sports app is available on Apple iOS, Android and select Samsung devices, as well as on Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Win10, and Xbox.

The innovative Pegasus World Cup Invitational, contested at 1 1/8 miles on the dirt, is restricted to 12 horses. Twelve owners have reserved a spot in the starting gate, who can race, lease, share a starter, or sell their place in the gate. The stakeholders will share equally in the net income from betting, media rights and sponsorships.

NBC SPORTS GROUP AND HORSE RACING: In addition to the Pegasus World Cup Invitational, NBC Sports Group is the exclusive home to the most important and prestigious events in horse racing, including the Triple Crown, Breeders’ Cup, and The Royal Ascot. NBC has been the exclusive home of the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes since 2001, and the Belmont Stakes since 2011, when the NBC Sports Group reassembled the Triple Crown.