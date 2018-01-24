AP Images

Gun Runner the overwhelming favorite for $16 million Pegasus

Associated PressJan 24, 2018, 2:38 PM EST
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) Gun Runner is the overwhelming 4-5 favorite for Saturday’s $16 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational at Gulfstream Park.

Gun Runner drew the No. 10 post in the 12-horse field, and will be racing for the final time before retirement. He has won four consecutive starts, all of them Grade 1 events, and will almost certainly be picked as Horse of the Year when the Eclipse Awards are announced Thursday night.

Sharp Azteca is the second choice in the morning line, at 6-1. Collected and West Coast are both 8-1.

The winner on Saturday earns a $7 million share of the purse.

The field for the Pegasus, from the rail out: Singing Bullet, 30-1; West Coast, 8-1; Stellar Wind, 30-1; Sharp Azteca, 6-1; Collected, 8-1; Gunnevera, 15-1; Fear the Cowboy, 30-1; War Story, 25-1; Toast of New York, 20-1; Gun Runner, 4-5; Seeking the Soul, 25-1; Giant Expectations, 30-1.

By Corey GriffinJan 24, 2018, 3:36 PM EST
STAMFORD, Conn. – January 24, 2018 – 2017 Horse of the Year contender Gun Runner, the 2017 Breeders’ Cup Classic winner, headlines a star-studded field in the $16 Million Pegasus World Cup Invitational, the world’s richest horse race, from Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla., this Saturday, Jan. 27, live at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Gun Runner has six victories in his last seven starts. He faces competition from 2017 Travers Stakes winner West Coast, Gunnevera, Collected, and War Story.

Laffit Pincay, III hosts the show, alongside Hall-of-Fame jockey and analyst Jerry Bailey; analyst Randy Moss; and reporters Nick Luck and Britney Eurton.

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app – NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs – will stream coverage of the Pegasus World Cup Invitational. The NBC Sports app will stream coverage via “TV Everywhere,” giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. Powered by Playmaker Media, the NBC Sports app is available on Apple iOS, Android and select Samsung devices, as well as on Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Win10, and Xbox.

The innovative Pegasus World Cup Invitational, contested at 1 1/8 miles on the dirt, is restricted to 12 horses. Twelve owners have reserved a spot in the starting gate, who can race, lease, share a starter, or sell their place in the gate.  The stakeholders will share equally in the net income from betting, media rights and sponsorships.

NBC SPORTS GROUP AND HORSE RACING: In addition to the Pegasus World Cup Invitational, NBC Sports Group is the exclusive home to the most important and prestigious events in horse racing, including the Triple Crown, Breeders’ Cup, and The Royal Ascot. NBC has been the exclusive home of the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes since 2001, and the Belmont Stakes since 2011, when the NBC Sports Group reassembled the Triple Crown.

Wood Memorial boosts purse to attract top horses

Associated PressJan 13, 2018, 6:02 PM EST
NEW YORK — The Wood Memorial purse could increase to $1 million as part of a bonus created to entice the top 3-year-olds to run in the Kentucky Derby prep on April 7.

New York Racing Association officials said Saturday that the presence of any horse in the field with a previous Grade 1 or Group 1 victory would increase the purse from $750,000 to $1 million if the qualifying horse starts. In that case, the winner would receive $590,000, the runner-up would earn $190,000 and third would be worth $90,000.

The Wood is run at 1 1/8 miles at Aqueduct. The race is part of the Road to the Kentucky Derby prep series that awards 100 points to the winner, 40 to second, 20 to third and 10 to fourth. The top 20 horses on the leaderboard earn starting spots in the Derby on May 5.