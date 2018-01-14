Peter Sagan wins prelude to Tour Down Under

ADELAIDE, Australia — Three-time world road racing champion Peter Sagan of Slovakia made an outstanding start to the 2018 cycling season Sunday when he won the People’s Choice Classic, a prelude to the first World Tour event of the season, the Tour Down Under.
Sagan beat star sprinters Andre Greipel of Germany and Caleb Ewan of Australia in a bunch sprint to win the 50.6 kilometer (31.4 mile) race over 22 laps of a street course in central Adelaide.
The win means Sagan will wear the tour leader’s ocher jersey in the first stage of the six stage Tour Down Under on Tuesday. Sunday’s race does not count toward general classification.
Ewan won the race in each of the past two years and Greipel is the only three-time winner. The 132-strong field that lined up for the race Sunday included seven former winners.
PARIS (AP) Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme wants cycling authorities to act quickly in their investigation of four-time champion Chris Froome.
Froome has been ordered to explain to the International Cycling Union why a urine sample he provided at the Spanish Vuelta in September showed a concentration of the asthma drug salbutamol that was twice the permitted level.
Prudhomme, speaking France Info TV, says “we want the situation to be cleared up, to get out of the darkness and ambiguity. … we obviously want an investigation to be conducted, and we don’t want it to last for months and months, so we can have an answer from the UCI as soon as possible next season.”
If found guilty of doping, the 32-year-old Froome could lose his Vuelta title and be suspended for a long period.
Prudhomme says he does not want Froome ride in the Tour while being investigated. In 2011, Alberto Contador raced the Giro and won the race while under investigation following a positive test for clenbuterol. His title was later stripped and given to Michele Scarponi.
BRUSSELS — Authorities in Belgium have criticized an invitation to disgraced former cyclist Lance Armstrong as a special guest at next year’s Tour of Flanders cycling classic.
Lance Armstrong won seven Tour de France titles, but the American was stripped of all of them because of doping. Organizers said Thursday that he will be a keynote speaker at an event entitled the “Tour of Flanders Business Academy presents sports heroes.”
Regional Sports Minister Philippe Muyters called it “a totally wrong signal” to aspiring riders and the cycling world at large.
Professor Peter Van Eenoo of Ghent University, a leading anti-doping expert, said the invitation was “totally uncalled for,” adding “this from an organization which gets public subsidies.”
The Tour of Flanders is one of the best-known one-day classics in the world, combining long stretches of cobblestones with a dozen steep hills. Armstrong never won the race.