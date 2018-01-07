Kyrgios beats Harrison to win Brisbane International title

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) Nick Kyrgios won an ATP title on home soil for the first time with a commanding 6-4, 6-2 victory over Ryan Harrison at the Brisbane International on Sunday night.
It was a fourth title for the enigmatic 22-year-old Australian, and his first since 2016.
Harrison had five breakpoint chances in the first set but couldn’t convert, and third-seeded Kyrgios bounced back to get the decisive break in the seventh game and took control with a mix of unorthodox shot-making and pure power on his serve.
He closed with his 17th ace.
“It’s a good feeling. As the week went on, I started serving better and hitting the ball better,” Kyrgios said. “There was pressure on me today because I was the favorite and most people expected me to win, so I was proud of the way I handled that expectation and pressure.”
Kyrgios had trouble with his left knee during the tournament, and needed to change the tape on the joint late in the first set of the final. After that, he appeared to move more freely and didn’t expect it to trouble him at the Australian Open beginning Jan. 15.
His best run at an Australian Open was a quarterfinal exit in 2015. Kyrgios is hoping to improve on that after a confidence-boosting performance in Brisbane, where he beat defending champion and No. 3-ranked Grigor Dimitrov in the semifinals.
“For me, that’s just confidence not only mentally but physically as well, and battling and fighting hard,” he said. “It’s good to see the work I was doing in the offseason is paying off. But pretty happy with my performance today.”
PERTH, Australia (AP) Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic won the deciding Fast4 mixed doubles 4-3 (3), 4-2 Saturday over Germany to give Switzerland its third Hopman Cup title.
Federer rebounded from a close first-set loss to dominate the rest of the match in a 6-7 (4), 6-0, 6-2 win over Germany’s Alexander Zrevev.
Germany’s Angelique Kerber beat Bencic 6-4, 6-1 to send the championship to the mixed doubles decider. It was Kerber’s fourth straight singles win at the Hopman Cup this year.
Switzerland last won the Hopman Cup in 2001 when Federer teamed with Martina Hingis.
The long drought continues for Germany, which last won the Hopman Cup in 1995 with Boris Becker and Anke Huber. In 1993, Steffi Graf and Michael Stich gave Germany its first title.
Federer, who won all four of his singles matches this week, said he feels strong heading into his title defense at the Australian Open, which begins Jan. 15 at Melbourne Park.
“It caps off a great week as a team, but personally for me as a singles player, I played great,” Federer said.
“For me it’s just important to be in a good mindset, well prepared, and ready to go. And I feel like I am ready.”
SHENZHEN, China (AP) Top-ranked Simona Halep beat defending champion Katerina Siniakova 6-1, 2-6, 6-0 in the final of the Shenzhen Open on Saturday.
Halep coasted through the first set, breaking Siniakova twice in a dominant start in which she lost just seven points on serve.
Siniakova found her rhythm in the second set, breaking in the fourth game to move 3-1 ahead.
Despite being broken back in the next game, the sixth-seeded Czech maintained her focus to take Halep’s serve twice more and level the match at a set apiece.
Halep broke her opponent three times in the final set to seal the win.
The final was moved indoors after repeated rain delays and began six hours after its scheduled start time.
Both players were bidding to join Li Na as two-time champions at the event. Halep won here in 2015 and Siniakova claimed the title a year ago.