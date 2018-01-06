AP Images

Halep defeats Siniakova in 3 sets to win Shenzhen Open title

Associated PressJan 6, 2018, 12:08 PM EST
SHENZHEN, China (AP) Top-ranked Simona Halep beat defending champion Katerina Siniakova 6-1, 2-6, 6-0 in the final of the Shenzhen Open on Saturday.

Halep coasted through the first set, breaking Siniakova twice in a dominant start in which she lost just seven points on serve.

Siniakova found her rhythm in the second set, breaking in the fourth game to move 3-1 ahead.

Despite being broken back in the next game, the sixth-seeded Czech maintained her focus to take Halep’s serve twice more and level the match at a set apiece.

Halep broke her opponent three times in the final set to seal the win.

The final was moved indoors after repeated rain delays and began six hours after its scheduled start time.

Both players were bidding to join Li Na as two-time champions at the event. Halep won here in 2015 and Siniakova claimed the title a year ago.

Kyrgios moves into semifinals at Brisbane International

AP Photo
Associated PressJan 5, 2018, 9:53 PM EST
BRISBANE, Australia — Nick Kyrgios dropped his serve twice in the first set but rebounded to reach the Brisbane International semifinals with a 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over former finalist Alexandr Dologolov on Friday.

The third-seeded Kyrgios had his left knee heavily taped but didn’t appear to be hampered as he worked his way into the match after dropping the first set in 22 minutes.

In his first semifinal on home soil, Kyrgios will play either defending champion Grigor Dimitrov.

Teenage wild-card entry Alex De Minaur followed up his upset victory over Milos Raonic with a routine 6-4, 6-0 win over Michael Mmoh to reach his first tour-level semifinal. He’ll play Ryan Harrison, who led 7-6 (6), 4-2 when Denis Istomin retired from their quarterfinal match with a hip strain.

“There were a lot of nerves coming into this match. It was a big opportunity for me,” De Minaur said. “But I came in here a little more level-headed (than the Raonic match), had more time to play, and was able to play my best tennis.”

Belarusian qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich reached her first tour-level final with a 7-6 (3), 6-4 semifinal win over seventh-seeded Anastasija Sevastova.

Sasnovich, who has a career-high ranking of No. 85, will meet either defending champion Karolina Pliskova or No. 3-seeded seed Elina Svitolina in the championship match.

Dimitrov helps rival, advances to Brisbane semis

AP Photo
Associated PressJan 5, 2018, 9:46 PM EST
BRISBANE, Australia — Grigor Dimitrov hurdled the net to check on the welfare of his rival and then help him to a courtside chair for treatment. Two games later, the defending champion had secured his spot in the Brisbane International semifinals.

Top-seeded Dimitrov beat Kyle Edmund 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-4 in the quarterfinals on Friday to set up a meeting with No. 3-seeded Nick Kyrgios, who rebounded for a 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over former finalist Alexandr Dolgopolov.

It was Dimitrov’s show of concern for Edmund that brought the crowd to its feet at Pat Rafter Arena. At 4-4 in the third set, Edmund tumbled to the court, clutching his right ankle with both hands.

Dimitrov jumped over the net from his side of the court and raced to help Edmund as he writhed in pain behind the baseline at the other end, giving the British player a hand to get up and then helping him limp to the side of the court.

“At the end of the day, health above all. It’s very unfortunate what happened,” Dimitrov said of Edmund’s injury. “I’ve seen this too many times. I know the feeling. I really hope he gets better.

“In the last two games he wasn’t at his best. I just had to find a way again.”

Earlier Friday, Kyrgios had his left knee heavily taped but didn’t appear to be hampered as he worked his way into the match after dropping the first set in 22 minutes.

