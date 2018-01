Federer and Bencic lead Switzerland to Hopman Cup title

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

PERTH, Australia (AP) Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic won the deciding Fast4 mixed doubles 4-3 (3), 4-2 Saturday over Germany to give Switzerland its third Hopman Cup title.

Federer rebounded from a close first-set loss to dominate the rest of the match in a 6-7 (4), 6-0, 6-2 win over Germany’s Alexander Zrevev.

Germany’s Angelique Kerber beat Bencic 6-4, 6-1 to send the championship to the mixed doubles decider. It was Kerber’s fourth straight singles win at the Hopman Cup this year.

Switzerland last won the Hopman Cup in 2001 when Federer teamed with Martina Hingis.

The long drought continues for Germany, which last won the Hopman Cup in 1995 with Boris Becker and Anke Huber. In 1993, Steffi Graf and Michael Stich gave Germany its first title.

Federer, who won all four of his singles matches this week, said he feels strong heading into his title defense at the Australian Open, which begins Jan. 15 at Melbourne Park.

“It caps off a great week as a team, but personally for me as a singles player, I played great,” Federer said.

“For me it’s just important to be in a good mindset, well prepared, and ready to go. And I feel like I am ready.”