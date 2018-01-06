Federer and Bencic lead Switzerland to Hopman Cup title

PERTH, Australia (AP) Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic won the deciding Fast4 mixed doubles 4-3 (3), 4-2 Saturday over Germany to give Switzerland its third Hopman Cup title.
Federer rebounded from a close first-set loss to dominate the rest of the match in a 6-7 (4), 6-0, 6-2 win over Germany’s Alexander Zrevev.
Germany’s Angelique Kerber beat Bencic 6-4, 6-1 to send the championship to the mixed doubles decider. It was Kerber’s fourth straight singles win at the Hopman Cup this year.
Switzerland last won the Hopman Cup in 2001 when Federer teamed with Martina Hingis.
The long drought continues for Germany, which last won the Hopman Cup in 1995 with Boris Becker and Anke Huber. In 1993, Steffi Graf and Michael Stich gave Germany its first title.
Federer, who won all four of his singles matches this week, said he feels strong heading into his title defense at the Australian Open, which begins Jan. 15 at Melbourne Park.
“It caps off a great week as a team, but personally for me as a singles player, I played great,” Federer said.
“For me it’s just important to be in a good mindset, well prepared, and ready to go. And I feel like I am ready.”
SHENZHEN, China (AP) Top-ranked Simona Halep beat defending champion Katerina Siniakova 6-1, 2-6, 6-0 in the final of the Shenzhen Open on Saturday.
Halep coasted through the first set, breaking Siniakova twice in a dominant start in which she lost just seven points on serve.
Siniakova found her rhythm in the second set, breaking in the fourth game to move 3-1 ahead.
Despite being broken back in the next game, the sixth-seeded Czech maintained her focus to take Halep’s serve twice more and level the match at a set apiece.
Halep broke her opponent three times in the final set to seal the win.
The final was moved indoors after repeated rain delays and began six hours after its scheduled start time.
Both players were bidding to join Li Na as two-time champions at the event. Halep won here in 2015 and Siniakova claimed the title a year ago.
BRISBANE, Australia — Nick Kyrgios dropped his serve twice in the first set but rebounded to reach the Brisbane International semifinals with a 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over former finalist Alexandr Dologolov on Friday.
The third-seeded Kyrgios had his left knee heavily taped but didn’t appear to be hampered as he worked his way into the match after dropping the first set in 22 minutes.
In his first semifinal on home soil, Kyrgios will play either defending champion Grigor Dimitrov.
Teenage wild-card entry Alex De Minaur followed up his upset victory over Milos Raonic with a routine 6-4, 6-0 win over Michael Mmoh to reach his first tour-level semifinal. He’ll play Ryan Harrison, who led 7-6 (6), 4-2 when Denis Istomin retired from their quarterfinal match with a hip strain.
“There were a lot of nerves coming into this match. It was a big opportunity for me,” De Minaur said. “But I came in here a little more level-headed (than the Raonic match), had more time to play, and was able to play my best tennis.”
Belarusian qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich reached her first tour-level final with a 7-6 (3), 6-4 semifinal win over seventh-seeded Anastasija Sevastova.
Sasnovich, who has a career-high ranking of No. 85, will meet either defending champion Karolina Pliskova or No. 3-seeded seed Elina Svitolina in the championship match.