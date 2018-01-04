AP

Sharapova, Halep advance to semifinals at Shenzhen Open

Associated PressJan 4, 2018, 2:39 PM EST
SHENZHEN, China (AP) Maria Sharapova continued her preparations for an Australian Open return by beating Zarina Diyas 6-3, 6-3 Thursday to advance to the Shenzhen Open semifinals along with top-seeded Simona Halep.

The five-time major winner dictated play against Diyas, hitting 24 winners and five aces to clinch victory in just under 90 minutes on Thursday.

“I didn’t play my best tennis, and there’s certainly a lot of things to improve on,” Sharapova said. “The great thing is that I’m through and have another chance to play tomorrow.”

She will play either defending champion and No.6-seeded Katerina Siniakova or Kristyna Pliskova for a place in the final.

Sharapova missed the last Australian Open during a doping ban that dated back to a failed test for meldonium at Melbourne Park in 2016, and is keen to make a return to the season’s opening major which starts Jan. 15.

Top-ranked Halep also eased into the semifinals with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Aryna Sabalenka.

Halep’s 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 win over local favorite Duan Yingying on Wednesday ensured she will retain the No. 1 ranking for the Australian Open.

Irina-Camelia Begu advanced to the Shenzhen semifinals earlier Thursday with a 7-5, 7-5 win over Timea Babos.

Novak Djokovic unsure of playing Australian Open

Associated PressJan 3, 2018, 5:18 PM EST
Novak Djokovic is still not sure whether he will be able to play in the Australian Open, where has won six of his 12 major championships.

Djokovic has been dealing with pain in his right elbow. A statement posted Wednesday on his website says he will travel to Australia to participate in two exhibition events next week.

After that, the statement says, “the decision will be made about his participation at the first Grand Slam of the season.”

Djokovic, who is right-handed, cited the elbow problem on Dec. 30, when he withdrew from this week’s Qatar Open, a hard-court tuneup tournament for the Australian Open.

That was supposed to be the 30-year-old Serb’s final competitive preparation before play begins in Melbourne on Jan. 15.

 

Raonic upset by De Minaur in second round at Brisbane

Associated PressJan 3, 2018, 11:11 AM EST
BRISBANE, Australia – Former champion Milos Raonic lost in straight sets to 18-year-old Alex De Minaur in a second-round upset Wednesday at the Brisbane International.

Raonic, who won the Brisbane title in 2016 and reached the Wimbledon final that year, struggled to find rhythm with his usually booming serve in a 6-4, 6-4 loss to the Australian wildcard entry.

De Minaur pressured Raonic with his relentless service returns and only dropped serve once – when serving for the match at 5-2 in the second – en route to the biggest win of his career.

The win put De Minaur into a quarterfinal match against American qualifier Michael Mmoh, who upset No. 8-seeded Mischa Zverev 6-2, 5-7, 6-4.

Nick Kyrgios was the first into the men’s quarterfinals, overcoming a knee problem to outlast fellow Australian Matthew Ebden 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Third-seeded Kyrgios called for a medical timeout after nine games and had further treatment two games later to have his left knee taped.

His movement appeared to be hampered but he still had too much for Ebden and set up a quarterfinal match against former Brisbane International runner-up Alexandr Dolgopolov, who beat Horacio Zeballos 6-1, 6-2.

Elina Svitolina advanced to the women’s quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-1 second-round win over Croatia’s Ana Konjuh.

The third-seeded Svitolina, who won five WTA titles last year and peaked at No. 3, will next play fifth-seeded Johanna Konta.

Kaia Kanepi beat Lesia Tsurenko 6-4, 6-3 and qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich rallied for a 1-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3 win over Anett Kontaveit to set up a quarterfinal match against Alize Cornet.