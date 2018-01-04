Alabama the Betting Favorite against Georgia in CFP Championship Game

OddsSharkJan 4, 2018, 8:13 AM EST
Leave a comment

It has been all or nothing when the Alabama Crimson Tide have a betting line as tight as the one Nick Saban’s team faces against the Georgia Bulldogs in the national title game.

Alabama is a four-point favorite against Georgia with a 45.5-point total in the College Football Playoff Championship Game matchup at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The all-SEC tilt takes place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday.

The OddsShark College Football Database has turned up an odd pattern with Alabama: it is 4-4 straight-up and against the spread in its last eight games as a favorite of 5.5 or fewer points, alternating covers with outright defeats (the most recent instance was its loss against Auburn in November, for what that is worth). Georgia is 3-1 SU and 4-0 ATS over the last two seasons as an underdog of 5.5 or fewer points.

Going against Alabama means setting aside its 24-1 SU record in its last 25 games against SEC teams, as well as the 11-0 SU record of Saban-coached teams against opponents led by any of his former assistant coaches. Georgia, guided by Kirby Smart (a former Alabama defensive coordinator), won as an underdog against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Rose Bowl on Monday and it is 10-0 SU in its last 10 games after winning as an underdog.

Georgia, which is 13-1 SU and 10-4 ATS, will be trying to beat Alabama at its own game, relying offensively on a lethal rushing game built around their Nick Chubb-Sony Michel rushing tandem and a defense led by OLB Roquan Smith.

The typical formula to beat Alabama begins and ends with transcendent quarterback play – think Clemson and Deshaun Watson in the 2016 championship, or college-level Johnny Manziel in 2012. Bulldogs QB Jake Fromm will be trying to be the first true freshman QB to win a national title since 1985 (Hurts nearly did so last season).

It seems like a tall order for a run-based offense to succeed against Alabama, which allows just 2.8 yards per rush (second-lowest nationally). But Georgia is much more efficient than Clemson.

Alabama, which is 12-1 SU and 6-7 ATS overall, got a major statement during the Sugar Bowl from its offensive line, which held up well against a vaunted Clemson defensive line, but Georgia’s defense grades out better statistically than Clemson’s. Hurts, who was turnover-free against Clemson, will need to show enough of a passing threat to keep Smith and fellow OLB Lorenzo Carter honest, rather than selling out to stop the run.

The Crimson Tide does have an ace in the hole – the hole perhaps being in the deep middle of the Georgia secondary – in that WR Calvin Ridley will be the most talented receiver on the field on Monday. Bulldogs FS J.R. Reed will have the critical task of containing Ridley.

Alabama’s running back combo of Damien Harris and Bo Scarbrough might not be as well-known as their Bulldogs counterparts. However, like Georgia, Alabama is in the top 10 nationally in overall rushing and yards per carry.

Alabama is only 1-4 ATS in its last five games in January. However, the smallest line in any of those games was 6.5 points.

The Crimson Tide are No. 1 in the nation in scoring defense, while the Bulldogs are No. 4 in fewest points allowed despite playing in the highest-scoring Rose Bowl (102 total). There are some pronounced over trends, though. The total has gone over in five of Georgia’s last seven games against its conference. The total has also gone over in five of Alabama’s last six games in January.

 

New Year’s Six Bowl Games: Betting Lines and Trends for Matchups

OddsSharkDec 28, 2017, 8:39 AM EST
Leave a comment

Stars come and go, but if trends are any indication, Alabama and Clemson’s rubber match should have plenty of scoring and a down-to-the-wire finish.

The Alabama Crimson Tide, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, are three-point betting favorites at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com against the Clemson Tigers in the Sugar Bowl  matchup that will cap off the New Year’s Six slate of bowl games on January 1.

Alabama nabbed the No. 4 seed in the College Football Playoff and a rematch with defending national champion Clemson at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans despite losing its regular-season finale against archrival Auburn. Alabama is 11-1 straight-up in its last 12 games after a loss. However, the Tide are a mere 2-6 against the spread in their last eight games after losing as a favorite.

Clemson is 5-3 SU and 7-1 ATS as an underdog over the last four seasons. The total has gone over in Clemson’s last four games in January. The total has also gone over in five of Alabama’s last six games against the Atlantic Coast Conference.

In the first semifinal, the Georgia Bulldogs are 2.5-point favorites against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Rose Bowl matchup at Pasadena, California, on Monday. Georgia is 1-3 ATS in its last four games on a three-game SU win streak. Oklahoma is 5-1 ATS in its last six games. The total has gone under in five of Georgia’s last seven games against the Big 12. The total has gone under in seven of Oklahoma’s last eight games against the SEC.

The winning teams advance to the national championship game, which takes place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on January 8.

Also Monday, the Auburn Tigers are 9.5-point favorites against the UCF Golden Knights with a 67-point total in the Peach Bowl, a matchup that is also based in Atlanta. Auburn, whose title hopes were dashed with a loss against Georgia in early December, is 9-1 SU in its last 10 games after a loss. Central Florida is 4-1 ATS in its last five games as an underdog. The total has gone under in seven of Central Florida’s last eight games against the SEC.

The Wisconsin Badgers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Miami Hurricanes with a 45.5-point total in the Orange Bowl, which is Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Wisconsin is 4-1 ATS in its last five games. Miami is 1-7 SU in its last eight games in December. The total has gone UNDER in nine of Miami’s last 10 games.

The Penn State Nittany Lions are a two-point favorite against the Washington Huskies with a 55-point total in the Fiesta Bowl, which is Saturday at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Penn State is 10-2 SU and 11-1 ATS in its last 12 games on a three game SU winning streak. Washington is 4-0 SU in its last four games against the Big Ten. The total has gone over in Washington’s last three games.

And the Ohio State Buckeyes are 7.5-point favorites against the USC Trojans with a 65-point total in the Cotton Bowl Classic, which is Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Ohio State is 11-2 ATS in its last 13 games against the Pac-12. Southern Cal is 1-8 SU and ATS in its last nine games as an underdog. The total has gone over in both eight of Ohio State’s last 10 games and in five of USC’s last seven games.

For more info, picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the new OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes, or check it out at OddsShark.libsyn.com.

Auburn, USC, Ohio State among conference championship favorites

OddsSharkNov 29, 2017, 9:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Auburn Tigers’ habit of closing well and the Georgia Bulldogs’ resiliency are two trends to be mindful of heading into Week 14, when the College Football Playoff matchups will be determined.

By virtue of a head-to-head win earlier this month, Auburn is a two-point favorite against Georgia with a 44-point total in the SEC championship game at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Georgia, which will be a de facto home team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, is 9-3 straight-up in its last 12 games against Auburn, according to the OddsShark College Football Database. The Bulldogs are also 4-0 both SU and against the spread in rematches against teams which they lost to in the previous matchup. Auburn, led by QB Jarrett Stidham and RB Kerryon Johnson, is 5-0 ATS in its last five games in December.

The USC Trojans are four-point favorites against the Stanford Cardinal with a 58.5 total in the Pac-12 championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, which is a Friday matchup. Stanford is 9-1 SU in its last 10 games on a Friday. Southern California beat rival UCLA last week but is 2-6 ATS in its last eight games after a win.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are 6.5-point favorites against the Wisconsin Badgers, with a 51.5 total in the Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Wisconsin is 0-5 SU and 1-4 ATS in its last five games against Ohio State. Ohio State is 1-4 ATS in its last five games against its conference. The total has gone over in eight of Ohio State’s last nine games.

The Clemson Tigers are 9.5-point favorites against the Miami Hurricanes, with a 46 total in the ACC championship game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Miami is 1-4 ATS in its last five games against Clemson. The total has gone over in Miami’s last four games against Clemson. Clemson is 33-1 SU in its last 34 games after winning the previous game in a matchup.

The Oklahoma Sooners are seven-point favorites against the TCU Horned Frogs, with a 63.5 total in the Big 12 championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. TCU is 1-6 SU in its last seven games against Oklahoma. The total has gone under in six of TCU’s last eight games against Oklahoma. Oklahoma is 8-1 SU and 7-2 ATS in its last nine games in Week 14.

The Central Florida Golden Knights are seven-point home favorites against the Memphis Tigers, with an 82 total in the AAC championship game. The total has gone under in four of Memphis’ last five games against Central Florida. Central Florida is 1-4 ATS in its last five games after consecutive wins.

Despite losing to them a week ago, the Boise State Broncos are 8.5-point home favorites against the Fresno State Bulldogs, with a 50 total in the Mountain West championship game. Fresno State is 4-12 ATS in its last 16 games against Boise State. Boise State is 19-3 SU in its last 22 games after a loss.

The Toledo Rockets are 21.5-point favorites against the Akron Zips, with a 57.5 total in the Mid-American championship game at Ford Field in Detroit. Akron is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games. The total has gone under in nine of Akron’s last 11 games against its conference. Toledo is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games.

And the Florida Atlantic Owls are 11-point home favorites against the North Texas Mean Green with a 73.5 total in the Conference USA championship game. The total has gone over in 10 of North Texas’s last 14 games. Florida Atlantic is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games as a favorite.

For more info, picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the new OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes, or check it out at OddsShark.libsyn.com.