AP Images

Raonic upset by De Minaur in second round at Brisbane

Associated PressJan 3, 2018, 11:11 AM EST
Leave a comment

BRISBANE, Australia – Former champion Milos Raonic lost in straight sets to 18-year-old Alex De Minaur in a second-round upset Wednesday at the Brisbane International.

Raonic, who won the Brisbane title in 2016 and reached the Wimbledon final that year, struggled to find rhythm with his usually booming serve in a 6-4, 6-4 loss to the Australian wildcard entry.

De Minaur pressured Raonic with his relentless service returns and only dropped serve once – when serving for the match at 5-2 in the second – en route to the biggest win of his career.

The win put De Minaur into a quarterfinal match against American qualifier Michael Mmoh, who upset No. 8-seeded Mischa Zverev 6-2, 5-7, 6-4.

Nick Kyrgios was the first into the men’s quarterfinals, overcoming a knee problem to outlast fellow Australian Matthew Ebden 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Third-seeded Kyrgios called for a medical timeout after nine games and had further treatment two games later to have his left knee taped.

His movement appeared to be hampered but he still had too much for Ebden and set up a quarterfinal match against former Brisbane International runner-up Alexandr Dolgopolov, who beat Horacio Zeballos 6-1, 6-2.

Elina Svitolina advanced to the women’s quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-1 second-round win over Croatia’s Ana Konjuh.

The third-seeded Svitolina, who won five WTA titles last year and peaked at No. 3, will next play fifth-seeded Johanna Konta.

Kaia Kanepi beat Lesia Tsurenko 6-4, 6-3 and qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich rallied for a 1-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3 win over Anett Kontaveit to set up a quarterfinal match against Alize Cornet.

Top-seeded Wozniacki advances, defending champ Davis ousted

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 2, 2018, 12:45 PM EST
Leave a comment

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) Top-seeded Caroline Wozniacki needed only 57 minutes for a 6-3, 6-0 win over America Madison Brengle at the ASB Classic on Tuesday, when defending champion Lauren Davis was beaten in the first round.

The fifth-seeded Davis lost 6-1, 6-2 to fellow American Sachia Vickery, who who had the chance to hone her game in three qualifying matches in Auckland.

“I just tried to go for it and really focus on my serve when I was serving for big games,” Vickery said. “Just tried to do what I’ve been doing in my previous matches in the qualies.”

Third-seeded Barbora Strycova took more than three hours to get past Sara Errani 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-4. Errani received a wildcard entry into the main draw.

In other first-round matches, No. 4-seeded Agnieszka Radwanska beat Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 and second-seeded Julia Goerges beat Olympic champion Monica Puig 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in a match started Monday and ended at 1.30 a.m. Tuesday after frequent rain delays.

Seventh-seeded Mona Barthel became the second seeded player to fall in the first round when she was beaten 6-2, 6-2 by Varvara Lepchenko.

Sharapova wins, Ostapenko loses at Shenzhen Open

AP Images
Associated PressJan 2, 2018, 12:09 PM EST
Leave a comment

SHENZHEN, China (AP) Maria Sharapova had 11 aces and saved seven of 10 break points to beat Alison Riske 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 on Tuesday and advance to the Shenzhen Open quarterfinals.

The five-time major winner will next face Zarina Diyas, who upset third-seeded Zhang Shuai 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-4.

“Although I would’ve wanted a quick and easy victory, these are the kind of matches that you need, especially with such a short preparation going into the Australian Open,” Sharapova said.

Earlier, Kristyna Pliskova, the twin of former No.1-ranked Karolina Pliskova, beat French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-1, 6-4.

Ostapenko, who beat Serena Williams in an exhibition match in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, was overwhelmed by Pliskova’s powerful serves.

“I felt a bit nervous in the second set, but my serve was really working today, which was a big help,” Pliskova said.

Pliskova will next play Ana Bogdan, who beat Camila Giorgi 6-4, 6-2.

Aryna Sabalenka also advanced to the quarterfinals with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Danka Kovinic, while Timea Babos defeated Magda Linette 6-2, 6-1.