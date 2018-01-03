AP Photo

Novak Djokovic unsure of playing Australian Open

Associated PressJan 3, 2018, 5:18 PM EST
Novak Djokovic is still not sure whether he will be able to play in the Australian Open, where has won six of his 12 major championships.

Djokovic has been dealing with pain in his right elbow. A statement posted Wednesday on his website says he will travel to Australia to participate in two exhibition events next week.

After that, the statement says, “the decision will be made about his participation at the first Grand Slam of the season.”

Djokovic, who is right-handed, cited the elbow problem on Dec. 30, when he withdrew from this week’s Qatar Open, a hard-court tuneup tournament for the Australian Open.

That was supposed to be the 30-year-old Serb’s final competitive preparation before play begins in Melbourne on Jan. 15.

 

Raonic upset by De Minaur in second round at Brisbane

AP Images
Associated PressJan 3, 2018, 11:11 AM EST
BRISBANE, Australia – Former champion Milos Raonic lost in straight sets to 18-year-old Alex De Minaur in a second-round upset Wednesday at the Brisbane International.

Raonic, who won the Brisbane title in 2016 and reached the Wimbledon final that year, struggled to find rhythm with his usually booming serve in a 6-4, 6-4 loss to the Australian wildcard entry.

De Minaur pressured Raonic with his relentless service returns and only dropped serve once – when serving for the match at 5-2 in the second – en route to the biggest win of his career.

The win put De Minaur into a quarterfinal match against American qualifier Michael Mmoh, who upset No. 8-seeded Mischa Zverev 6-2, 5-7, 6-4.

Nick Kyrgios was the first into the men’s quarterfinals, overcoming a knee problem to outlast fellow Australian Matthew Ebden 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Third-seeded Kyrgios called for a medical timeout after nine games and had further treatment two games later to have his left knee taped.

His movement appeared to be hampered but he still had too much for Ebden and set up a quarterfinal match against former Brisbane International runner-up Alexandr Dolgopolov, who beat Horacio Zeballos 6-1, 6-2.

Elina Svitolina advanced to the women’s quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-1 second-round win over Croatia’s Ana Konjuh.

The third-seeded Svitolina, who won five WTA titles last year and peaked at No. 3, will next play fifth-seeded Johanna Konta.

Kaia Kanepi beat Lesia Tsurenko 6-4, 6-3 and qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich rallied for a 1-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3 win over Anett Kontaveit to set up a quarterfinal match against Alize Cornet.

Top-seeded Wozniacki advances, defending champ Davis ousted

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 2, 2018, 12:45 PM EST
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) Top-seeded Caroline Wozniacki needed only 57 minutes for a 6-3, 6-0 win over America Madison Brengle at the ASB Classic on Tuesday, when defending champion Lauren Davis was beaten in the first round.

The fifth-seeded Davis lost 6-1, 6-2 to fellow American Sachia Vickery, who who had the chance to hone her game in three qualifying matches in Auckland.

“I just tried to go for it and really focus on my serve when I was serving for big games,” Vickery said. “Just tried to do what I’ve been doing in my previous matches in the qualies.”

Third-seeded Barbora Strycova took more than three hours to get past Sara Errani 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-4. Errani received a wildcard entry into the main draw.

In other first-round matches, No. 4-seeded Agnieszka Radwanska beat Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 and second-seeded Julia Goerges beat Olympic champion Monica Puig 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in a match started Monday and ended at 1.30 a.m. Tuesday after frequent rain delays.

Seventh-seeded Mona Barthel became the second seeded player to fall in the first round when she was beaten 6-2, 6-2 by Varvara Lepchenko.