Top-seeded Wozniacki advances, defending champ Davis ousted

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) Top-seeded Caroline Wozniacki needed only 57 minutes for a 6-3, 6-0 win over America Madison Brengle at the ASB Classic on Tuesday, when defending champion Lauren Davis was beaten in the first round.
The fifth-seeded Davis lost 6-1, 6-2 to fellow American Sachia Vickery, who who had the chance to hone her game in three qualifying matches in Auckland.
“I just tried to go for it and really focus on my serve when I was serving for big games,” Vickery said. “Just tried to do what I’ve been doing in my previous matches in the qualies.”
Third-seeded Barbora Strycova took more than three hours to get past Sara Errani 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-4. Errani received a wildcard entry into the main draw.
In other first-round matches, No. 4-seeded Agnieszka Radwanska beat Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 and second-seeded Julia Goerges beat Olympic champion Monica Puig 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in a match started Monday and ended at 1.30 a.m. Tuesday after frequent rain delays.
Seventh-seeded Mona Barthel became the second seeded player to fall in the first round when she was beaten 6-2, 6-2 by Varvara Lepchenko.
SHENZHEN, China (AP) Maria Sharapova had 11 aces and saved seven of 10 break points to beat Alison Riske 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 on Tuesday and advance to the Shenzhen Open quarterfinals.
The five-time major winner will next face Zarina Diyas, who upset third-seeded Zhang Shuai 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-4.
“Although I would’ve wanted a quick and easy victory, these are the kind of matches that you need, especially with such a short preparation going into the Australian Open,” Sharapova said.
Earlier, Kristyna Pliskova, the twin of former No.1-ranked Karolina Pliskova, beat French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-1, 6-4.
Ostapenko, who beat Serena Williams in an exhibition match in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, was overwhelmed by Pliskova’s powerful serves.
“I felt a bit nervous in the second set, but my serve was really working today, which was a big help,” Pliskova said.
Pliskova will next play Ana Bogdan, who beat Camila Giorgi 6-4, 6-2.
Aryna Sabalenka also advanced to the quarterfinals with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Danka Kovinic, while Timea Babos defeated Magda Linette 6-2, 6-1.
SHENZHEN, China (AP) Maria Sharapova and top-ranked Simona Halep opened their 2018 seasons with straight sets wins on Monday at the Shenzhen Open.
Sharapova finished off a 6-3, 6-0 win over Mihaela Buzarnescu with a powerful forehand winner, and Halep started her bid for a second Shenzhen title with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Nicole Gibbs.
“It’s my first victory this year as No. 1 in the world, so I’m just happy and enjoying the time,” said 2015 champion Halep, who will play China’s Duan Yingying in the next round.
Sharapova dropped an early service game but recovered quickly to dominate her match.
“It’s always nice to start off the year with a victory. Overall I thought, besides a few breaks in the beginning, I really stepped up and finished the match off well,” Sharapova said.
The five-time major winner will next play 2017 Shenzhen finalist Alison Riske, who opened beat fifth-seeded Wang Qiang on Sunday.
“She beat a crowd favorite yesterday, so I know I have a tough match ahead,” Sharapova said. “But I just want to keep playing better, and keep improving no matter who is across the net.”
No. 8-seeded Tima Babos had a 6-1, 6-1 win over Wang Xiyu.