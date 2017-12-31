Getty Images

Stosur loses in first round at Brisbane; Murray nears return

Associated PressDec 31, 2017, 3:32 PM EST
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) Australian Samantha Stosur’s year ended on a sour note after she was bundled out of her home state tournament by Brisbane International seventh seed Anastasija Sevastova on Sunday.

The former US Open champion and French open finalist had opportunities against her 27-year-old Latvian opponent in the first set, but was completely outplayed by Sevastova in the second set to be eliminated 6-1 6-3 in the first round.

It wasn’t a good day for French world No.8 Caroline Garcia either, after she retired in her first round match against compatriot Alize Cornet.

The fourth seed started brightly to take the first set 6-3, but Cornet rallied to claim the second and force a deciding set.

Garcia then took an injury time-out for treatment on her lower back and played just one point in the final set before retiring.

Cornet will next play Mirjana Lucic-Baroni in the second round after the Croatian beat Germany’s Tatjana Maria 6-4, 4-6, 6-0.

Serbian Aleksandra Krunic beat Carinna Witthhoeft of Germany 7-5, 7-6 (2) to set up a second round clash with Spanish top seed Garbine Murguruza.

In the men’s draw Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine beat sixth seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Meanwhile, former world No.1 Andy Murray continued his return from a hip injury with a practice session in Brisbane on Sunday as he prepares for his first competitive match since July. That comeback match will be against either American Ryan Harrison or Leonardo Mayer of Argentina in the second round on either Tuesday or Wednesday.

“I just want to enjoy playing again, I really missed it,” Murray said on Sunday. “I want to play tennis… I don’t mind if it’s 30 in the world level – I’d love it to be number one in the world level – I just want to play.”

“When that’s taken away from you, you realize how important it is.”

Serena loses to Ostapenko in comeback after giving birth

Associated PressDec 30, 2017, 1:17 PM EST
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) Serena Williams lost on her return to competitive tennis after giving birth, going down to French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in an exhibition in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday.

Williams struggled with her serve and Ostapenko won 6-2, 3-6 and then 10-5 in a super tiebreaker, but the American still impressed to take a set off the No. 7-ranked Ostapenko after nearly a year away from tennis.

Williams said after the 67-minute match at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship that she is still undecided on her title defense of the Australian Open, which starts Jan. 15, but delivered a warning to rivals.

“I don’t know if I am totally ready to come back on the tour yet. I know that when I come back I definitely want to be competing for championships,” Williams said. “I am definitely looking forward to getting back out there.

“I am taking it one day at a time. I am going to assess everything with my team before deciding.”

The 36-year-old Williams took time off after winning the Australian Open last January while pregnant. She gave birth to her first child, a girl named Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., on Sept. 1. She married Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in November.

Williams broke Ostapenko in the first game of her comeback but her own problems with her serve gave the Latvian a way back into the match.

Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, a record for the professional era.

Vandeweghe gives USA perfect start at Hopman Cup

Associated PressDec 30, 2017, 11:34 AM EST
PERTH, Australia (AP) CoCo Vandeweghe gave the United States an early lead in the opening tie of the 30th edition of the mixed team Hopman Cup event with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Saturday in Perth.

The tenth ranked Vandeweghe, who made the semifinals of both the Australian and US Open earlier this year, needed 96 minutes to defeat the 15th-ranked Pavlyuchenkova, breaking the Russian’s serve twice in each set.

Compatriot and world number eight Jack Sock is next on court playing 21-year-old Russian Karen Khachanov and will be looking to win the tie for the Americans in a tough Group B which includes a Roger Federer-led Switzerland and Japan.

The U.S. has claimed the Hopman Cup a record six times but neither Vendeweghe nor Sock has been in a winning team, with the duo losing to France at the last event.

Later Saturday, Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic plays Naomi Osaka of Japan, before world number two Federer faces Yuichi Sugita in his only event before launching his Australian Open title defense on Jan. 15.