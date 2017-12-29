Djokovic comeback stalls after more pain in right elbow

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) The comeback plans for Novak Djokovic stalled on Friday when a recurrence of pain in his right elbow forced him to withdraw from an exhibition tournament in the United Arab Emirates.
Djokovic hasn’t played competitively since he retired in the Wimbledon quarterfinals because of the elbow injury. He was scheduled on Friday to play Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in the exhibition semifinals, his first match in nearly five months.
“I am terribly disappointed that I am forced to withdraw,” Djokovic said in a statement on his website.
“Unfortunately, in the past few days I started to feel pain in the elbow and after several tests, my medical team has advised me not to risk anything, to withdraw from the tournament and to immediately continue with the therapies.
“This might affect the start of the season and the tournament plan, but the decision will be made in the following days.”
Djokovic is entered in the Qatar Open starting on Monday in Doha, where he’s the defending two-time champion. That’s his lead-in tournament for the Australian Open, which starts in just over two weeks.
Exhibition tournament organizers have arranged a substitute match between Andy Murray, another former No. 1 who has been out since Wimbledon with a hip injury, and Bautista Agut.
Murray has been in Abu Dhabi only to train for the tour.
Bautista Agut will take on the winner of the other semifinal between Dominic Thiem of Austria and Kevin Anderson of South Africa.
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) Top-ranked Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Brisbane International due to his “late start of preparation” for the new season.
Brisbane International tournament director Cameron Pearson said Thursday that he had received word of Nadal’s withdrawal earlier in the day.
The joint ATP and WTA tournament begins Sunday at Pat Rafter Arena.
Nadal, who pulled out of the ATP Finals in London after a loss to David Goffin in mid-November due pain in his right knee, had earlier tweeted: “I am sorry to announce I won’t be coming to Brisbane this year. My intention was to play but I am still not ready after last year’s long season and the late start of my preparation.”
He later tweeted: “I will be seeing my Aussie fans when I land on the 4th (of January) in Melbourne and start there my preparation for the Australian Open.”
Nadal pulled out of an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi scheduled for this week.
The Australian Open, where Nadal lost in the 2017 final to Roger Federer, begins Jan. 15.
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) Serena Williams is returning to competition with an exhibition match Saturday in Abu Dhabi against French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.
Williams has not played since winning the Australian Open last January while she was pregnant. Tournament organizers announced Sunday that she will face Ostapenko at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in the first year that women will be taking part.
Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, a record for the professional era. She is expected to go for her 24th at the upcoming Australian Open.
Williams gave birth to a girl named Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on Sept. 1. She married Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in November.
The Australian Open starts Jan. 15.