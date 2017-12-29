Getty Images

Andy Murray makes tepid return as he loses exhibition match

Associated PressDec 29, 2017, 4:30 PM EST
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) Andy Murray made a tepid return to the court, losing a one-set match 6-2 to Roberto Bautista Agut in the United Arab Emirates exhibitions on Friday.

Murray, who has slipped to 16th in the rankings after ending last year as No. 1, wasn’t scheduled to play at the Abu Dhabi tournament. However, he filled in for Novak Djokovic, after the 12th-ranked Serb withdrew from his semifinal against Bautista Agut earlier in the day with a recurrence of pain in his right elbow.

Murray, who has been struggling to find full fitness following a right hip problem, was initially only in Abu Dhabi to practice before next month’s Australian Open.

He is also expecting to play in Brisbane, Australia next week.

The 30-year-old British player lost his first two service games and trailed 4-0 against the 20th-ranked Spaniard. In the seventh game, he held a service game lasting 12 minutes.

“Obviously I made a slow start and Roberto is one of the best players in the world,” Murray said. “When you haven’t competed for a while, it takes time to get up to that pace. I started to feel a bit better toward the end, but I need to keep improving for sure.”

Murray, a three-time Grand Slam winner, did not move around the court at his usual pace and his first serves were way below his best. He did have one ace late in the fifth game, in which he also executed an athletic lunge at the net to win a point.

What appeared to trouble Murray the most was retrieving shots on the run with his backhand. He sent a few returns into the net, and did not even go for a couple of shots. Even though he moved gingerly, it was understandable as he returned to training only last week.

“It was nice to be able to play,” a relieved-sounding Murray said. “I was just planning on stopping here for a couple of days on the way to Australia to get some practice in with the guys.”

Aside from an exhibition match against Roger Federer back home in Scotland last month, Murray has not played since losing to Sam Querrey in the Wimbledon quarterfinals in July.

Also Friday, U.S. Open runner-up Kevin Anderson of South Africa reached the final after beating fifth-ranked Austrian Dominic Thiem 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Andrey Rublev of Russia secured fifth place in the six-player tournament by beating Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain 6-4, 6-2.

On Saturday, 23-time grand slam champion Serena Williams returns to court with an exhibition match against French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.

The 36-year-old Williams, the Australian Open champion, gave birth to her first child in September.

Djokovic comeback stalls after more pain in right elbow


Associated PressDec 29, 2017, 12:57 PM EST
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) The comeback plans for Novak Djokovic stalled on Friday when a recurrence of pain in his right elbow forced him to withdraw from an exhibition tournament in the United Arab Emirates.

Djokovic hasn’t played competitively since he retired in the Wimbledon quarterfinals because of the elbow injury. He was scheduled on Friday to play Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in the exhibition semifinals, his first match in nearly five months.

“I am terribly disappointed that I am forced to withdraw,” Djokovic said in a statement on his website.

“Unfortunately, in the past few days I started to feel pain in the elbow and after several tests, my medical team has advised me not to risk anything, to withdraw from the tournament and to immediately continue with the therapies.

“This might affect the start of the season and the tournament plan, but the decision will be made in the following days.”

Djokovic is entered in the Qatar Open starting on Monday in Doha, where he’s the defending two-time champion. That’s his lead-in tournament for the Australian Open, which starts in just over two weeks.

Exhibition tournament organizers have arranged a substitute match between Andy Murray, another former No. 1 who has been out since Wimbledon with a hip injury, and Bautista Agut.

Murray has been in Abu Dhabi only to train for the tour.

Bautista Agut will take on the winner of the other semifinal between Dominic Thiem of Austria and Kevin Anderson of South Africa.

Rafael Nadal withdraws from Brisbane International


Associated PressDec 28, 2017, 1:26 AM EST
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) Top-ranked Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Brisbane International due to his “late start of preparation” for the new season.

Brisbane International tournament director Cameron Pearson said Thursday that he had received word of Nadal’s withdrawal earlier in the day.

The joint ATP and WTA tournament begins Sunday at Pat Rafter Arena.

Nadal, who pulled out of the ATP Finals in London after a loss to David Goffin in mid-November due pain in his right knee, had earlier tweeted: “I am sorry to announce I won’t be coming to Brisbane this year. My intention was to play but I am still not ready after last year’s long season and the late start of my preparation.”

He later tweeted: “I will be seeing my Aussie fans when I land on the 4th (of January) in Melbourne and start there my preparation for the Australian Open.”

Nadal pulled out of an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi scheduled for this week.

The Australian Open, where Nadal lost in the 2017 final to Roger Federer, begins Jan. 15.