Rafael Nadal withdraws from Brisbane International

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) Top-ranked Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Brisbane International due to his “late start of preparation” for the new season.
Brisbane International tournament director Cameron Pearson said Thursday that he had received word of Nadal’s withdrawal earlier in the day.
The joint ATP and WTA tournament begins Sunday at Pat Rafter Arena.
Nadal, who pulled out of the ATP Finals in London after a loss to David Goffin in mid-November due pain in his right knee, had earlier tweeted: “I am sorry to announce I won’t be coming to Brisbane this year. My intention was to play but I am still not ready after last year’s long season and the late start of my preparation.”
He later tweeted: “I will be seeing my Aussie fans when I land on the 4th (of January) in Melbourne and start there my preparation for the Australian Open.”
Nadal pulled out of an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi scheduled for this week.
The Australian Open, where Nadal lost in the 2017 final to Roger Federer, begins Jan. 15.
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) Serena Williams is returning to competition with an exhibition match Saturday in Abu Dhabi against French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.
Williams has not played since winning the Australian Open last January while she was pregnant. Tournament organizers announced Sunday that she will face Ostapenko at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in the first year that women will be taking part.
Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, a record for the professional era. She is expected to go for her 24th at the upcoming Australian Open.
Williams gave birth to a girl named Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on Sept. 1. She married Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in November.
The Australian Open starts Jan. 15.
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) A continuing custody dispute has prevented two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka from resuming her tennis career at the ASB Classic in Auckland from Jan. 1.
Azarenka notified tournament organizers on Sunday that she will be unable to play the tournament for “personal reasons.”
The former world No. 1 has not played since Wimbledon in July because she cannot leave California until a dispute with her former partner over the custody of their son Leo is resolved.
Tournament director Karl Budge said “there is obviously a fair bit going on and unfortunately the result of that is that Victoria won’t be here next week. That’s a tough one for her. She’s been training hard and is a professional tennis player that wants to be playing tennis.”
Azarenka has been given a wild card into the Australian Open which begins Jan. 15.