New Year’s Six Bowl Games: Betting Lines and Trends for Matchups

OddsSharkDec 28, 2017, 8:39 AM EST
Stars come and go, but if trends are any indication, Alabama and Clemson’s rubber match should have plenty of scoring and a down-to-the-wire finish.

The Alabama Crimson Tide, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, are three-point betting favorites at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com against the Clemson Tigers in the Sugar Bowl  matchup that will cap off the New Year’s Six slate of bowl games on January 1.

Alabama nabbed the No. 4 seed in the College Football Playoff and a rematch with defending national champion Clemson at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans despite losing its regular-season finale against archrival Auburn. Alabama is 11-1 straight-up in its last 12 games after a loss. However, the Tide are a mere 2-6 against the spread in their last eight games after losing as a favorite.

Clemson is 5-3 SU and 7-1 ATS as an underdog over the last four seasons. The total has gone over in Clemson’s last four games in January. The total has also gone over in five of Alabama’s last six games against the Atlantic Coast Conference.

In the first semifinal, the Georgia Bulldogs are 2.5-point favorites against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Rose Bowl matchup at Pasadena, California, on Monday. Georgia is 1-3 ATS in its last four games on a three-game SU win streak. Oklahoma is 5-1 ATS in its last six games. The total has gone under in five of Georgia’s last seven games against the Big 12. The total has gone under in seven of Oklahoma’s last eight games against the SEC.

The winning teams advance to the national championship game, which takes place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on January 8.

Also Monday, the Auburn Tigers are 9.5-point favorites against the UCF Golden Knights with a 67-point total in the Peach Bowl, a matchup that is also based in Atlanta. Auburn, whose title hopes were dashed with a loss against Georgia in early December, is 9-1 SU in its last 10 games after a loss. Central Florida is 4-1 ATS in its last five games as an underdog. The total has gone under in seven of Central Florida’s last eight games against the SEC.

The Wisconsin Badgers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Miami Hurricanes with a 45.5-point total in the Orange Bowl, which is Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Wisconsin is 4-1 ATS in its last five games. Miami is 1-7 SU in its last eight games in December. The total has gone UNDER in nine of Miami’s last 10 games.

The Penn State Nittany Lions are a two-point favorite against the Washington Huskies with a 55-point total in the Fiesta Bowl, which is Saturday at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Penn State is 10-2 SU and 11-1 ATS in its last 12 games on a three game SU winning streak. Washington is 4-0 SU in its last four games against the Big Ten. The total has gone over in Washington’s last three games.

And the Ohio State Buckeyes are 7.5-point favorites against the USC Trojans with a 65-point total in the Cotton Bowl Classic, which is Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Ohio State is 11-2 ATS in its last 13 games against the Pac-12. Southern Cal is 1-8 SU and ATS in its last nine games as an underdog. The total has gone over in both eight of Ohio State’s last 10 games and in five of USC’s last seven games.

Auburn, USC, Ohio State among conference championship favorites

OddsSharkNov 29, 2017, 9:00 PM EST
The Auburn Tigers’ habit of closing well and the Georgia Bulldogs’ resiliency are two trends to be mindful of heading into Week 14, when the College Football Playoff matchups will be determined.

By virtue of a head-to-head win earlier this month, Auburn is a two-point favorite against Georgia with a 44-point total in the SEC championship game at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Georgia, which will be a de facto home team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, is 9-3 straight-up in its last 12 games against Auburn, according to the OddsShark College Football Database. The Bulldogs are also 4-0 both SU and against the spread in rematches against teams which they lost to in the previous matchup. Auburn, led by QB Jarrett Stidham and RB Kerryon Johnson, is 5-0 ATS in its last five games in December.

The USC Trojans are four-point favorites against the Stanford Cardinal with a 58.5 total in the Pac-12 championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, which is a Friday matchup. Stanford is 9-1 SU in its last 10 games on a Friday. Southern California beat rival UCLA last week but is 2-6 ATS in its last eight games after a win.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are 6.5-point favorites against the Wisconsin Badgers, with a 51.5 total in the Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Wisconsin is 0-5 SU and 1-4 ATS in its last five games against Ohio State. Ohio State is 1-4 ATS in its last five games against its conference. The total has gone over in eight of Ohio State’s last nine games.

The Clemson Tigers are 9.5-point favorites against the Miami Hurricanes, with a 46 total in the ACC championship game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Miami is 1-4 ATS in its last five games against Clemson. The total has gone over in Miami’s last four games against Clemson. Clemson is 33-1 SU in its last 34 games after winning the previous game in a matchup.

The Oklahoma Sooners are seven-point favorites against the TCU Horned Frogs, with a 63.5 total in the Big 12 championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. TCU is 1-6 SU in its last seven games against Oklahoma. The total has gone under in six of TCU’s last eight games against Oklahoma. Oklahoma is 8-1 SU and 7-2 ATS in its last nine games in Week 14.

The Central Florida Golden Knights are seven-point home favorites against the Memphis Tigers, with an 82 total in the AAC championship game. The total has gone under in four of Memphis’ last five games against Central Florida. Central Florida is 1-4 ATS in its last five games after consecutive wins.

Despite losing to them a week ago, the Boise State Broncos are 8.5-point home favorites against the Fresno State Bulldogs, with a 50 total in the Mountain West championship game. Fresno State is 4-12 ATS in its last 16 games against Boise State. Boise State is 19-3 SU in its last 22 games after a loss.

The Toledo Rockets are 21.5-point favorites against the Akron Zips, with a 57.5 total in the Mid-American championship game at Ford Field in Detroit. Akron is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games. The total has gone under in nine of Akron’s last 11 games against its conference. Toledo is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games.

And the Florida Atlantic Owls are 11-point home favorites against the North Texas Mean Green with a 73.5 total in the Conference USA championship game. The total has gone over in 10 of North Texas’s last 14 games. Florida Atlantic is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games as a favorite.

Alabama an Iron Bowl betting favorite to highlight college football week slate

OddsSharkNov 23, 2017, 12:34 AM EST
Alabama and Jalen Hurts will have to correct their recent offensive regression away from home in order to get a cover against archrival Auburn. The Crimson Tide are listed as 4.5-point road favorites against the Tigers in the Iron Bowl with a 47.5-point total at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Alabama is a stellar 8-2 straight-up and 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 road games as a favorite of 6.5 or fewer points. However, they are just 2-4 ATS in their last six games overall, with one culprit being the fact their average production in their last two road games (29 points, 399.5 yards) pales compared to the Tide’s output at home (40 points, 482.3 yards).

Auburn and star QB Jarrett Stidham are 3-0 ATS in its last three home games as the underdog, although it is just 2-7 ATS in its last nine home games in November, according to the OddsShark College Football Database.

The Miami Hurricanes are 13.5-point road favorites against the Pittsburgh Panthers, with a 52 total in a Friday betting matchup. Miami is 9-0 SU and 8-1 ATS in its last nine games in November. The total has gone under in seven of Miami’s last eight games. Pittsburgh is 5-14 ATS in its last 19 games at home.

The UCF Golden Knights are 10-point favorites against the South Florida Bulls with a 62.5 total in a Friday matchup. South Florida is 6-2 SU and ATS in its last eight games against Central Florida. Central Florida is 7-1 SU and 6-2 ATS in its last eight games on a Friday.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are 12-point road betting favorites against the Michigan Wolverines, with a 50 total. Ohio State is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games against Michigan. The total has gone over in Ohio State’s last four games against Michigan. Michigan is 1-5 ATS in its last six games at home.

The Georgia Bulldogs are 11-point road favorites against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, with a 51.5 total. Georgia is 9-0 ATS in its last nine games on the road against Georgia Tech. Georgia Tech is 7-3 SU in its last 10 games at home in November. The total has gone under in five of Georgia Tech’s last six home games against Georgia.

The Clemson Tigers are 14-point road favorites against the South Carolina Gamecocks, with a 46.5 total. The total has gone under in nine of South Carolina’s last 12 games against the ACC. Clemson is 2-6 ATS in its last eight games against South Carolina.

The Wisconsin Badgers are 17-point road favorites against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, with a 43 total. The total has gone over in 15 of Wisconsin’s last 17 games against Minnesota. Minnesota is 22-8-1 ATS in its last 31 games in November.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 2.5-point road favorites against the Stanford Cardinal, with a 57 total. Notre Dame is 0-5 ATS in its last five games in November. The total has gone under in six of Notre Dame’s last seven games against Stanford. Stanford is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games in Week 13.

The Oklahoma Sooners are 22.5-point favorites against the West Virginia Mountaineers, with a 68.5 total. West Virginia is 8-1 SU and 7-2 ATS in its last nine games in Week 13. The total has gone under in Oklahoma’s last five games at home against teams with winning records.

And the Washington Huskies are 10-point favorites against the Washington State Cougars, with a 47.5 total. Washington State is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 games on the road against teams with winning records. The total has gone UNDER in nine of Washington’s last 12 games against its conference.

