Victoria Azarenka to miss ASB Classic in Auckland

Associated PressDec 24, 2017, 11:18 AM EST
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) A continuing custody dispute has prevented two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka from resuming her tennis career at the ASB Classic in Auckland from Jan. 1.

Azarenka notified tournament organizers on Sunday that she will be unable to play the tournament for “personal reasons.”

The former world No. 1 has not played since Wimbledon in July because she cannot leave California until a dispute with her former partner over the custody of their son Leo is resolved.

Tournament director Karl Budge said “there is obviously a fair bit going on and unfortunately the result of that is that Victoria won’t be here next week. That’s a tough one for her. She’s been training hard and is a professional tennis player that wants to be playing tennis.”

Azarenka has been given a wild card into the Australian Open which begins Jan. 15.

Venus Williams, other driver cleared in fatal crash

Associated PressDec 20, 2017, 8:52 PM EST
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) Florida police say no charges will be filed against tennis star Venus Williams or the other driver for their crash last June that killed a man.

A Palm Beach Gardens police report released Wednesday cleared Williams and Linda Barson in the June 9 accident that fatally injured Barson’s 78-year-old husband, Jerome.

Investigators say video shows Williams had a green light when she entered a busy intersection but a car turned left in front of her, forcing her to stop. Williams then tried to get fully across but the Barsons’ light turned green and their car slammed into Williams’ SUV.

Jerome Barson died 13 days later. His estate is suing Williams. The family’s attorney, Michael Steinger, said police are wrong and the suit will be pursued. Williams’ attorney didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment.

Miami Open says new site has more space, better amenities

Associated PressDec 20, 2017, 12:24 PM EST
MIAMI (AP) While the Miami Open is giving up its picturesque island setting for suburban sprawl, the tennis tournament’s new home will include a 13,800-seat showcase court in the Miami Dolphins’ stadium and 29 permanent outer courts, with the largest seating 5,042 spectators.

IMG, which owns the event, said Wednesday the new site will include more space for players, fans and parking, along with better infrastructure and amenities. The tournament won permission Tuesday from the Miami-Dade County commission to move 18 miles north in 2019 from its longtime home of Key Biscayne.

Construction of the new tennis complex will begin soon and cost more than $50 million, with much of the work done on grounds that had been used for football parking. Total seating capacity will increase to 32,474 from 25,062, including 5,660 at practice courts. Lighting will allow for more night matches than in the past.

The stadium court will use both permanent and temporary seats, with the net located over the 50-yard line. Screens will hide unused football seats.

There will be double the number of parking spaces and suites at the new site. The grounds will feature a “tennis oasis” for fans with the largest video screen of any tournament.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, who also owns the stadium, said last spring he was willing to invest in a tennis complex on stadium grounds because he wanted to keep the tournament in South Florida. The Dolphins then reached an agreement with IMG and the county.

“We are extremely excited that the Miami Open, a global entertainment event, will remain in our community,” Ross said in a statement.

“The Miami Open belongs in Miami,” IMG co-president Mark Shapiro said.

A 2015 appeals court decision preventing upgrades to the Key Biscayne complex had left the event’s future in question. There had been speculation the tournament might leave South Florida, with potential sites ranging from South America to China.

“The Miami Open has been a part of Miami’s culture for as long as I can remember,” eight-time Key Biscayne champion Serena Williams said in a statement. “I am thrilled the Miami Open is staying in Miami where it belongs.”

The tournament will be held on Key Biscayne for the 32nd and final time beginning March 19.