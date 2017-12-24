Serena faces Ostapenko in 1st match after birth of daughter

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) Serena Williams is returning to competition with an exhibition match Saturday in Abu Dhabi against French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.
Williams has not played since winning the Australian Open last January while she was pregnant. Tournament organizers announced Sunday that she will face Ostapenko at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in the first year that women will be taking part.
Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, a record for the professional era. She is expected to go for her 24th at the upcoming Australian Open.
Williams gave birth to a girl named Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on Sept. 1. She married Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in November.
The Australian Open starts Jan. 15.
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) A continuing custody dispute has prevented two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka from resuming her tennis career at the ASB Classic in Auckland from Jan. 1.
Azarenka notified tournament organizers on Sunday that she will be unable to play the tournament for “personal reasons.”
The former world No. 1 has not played since Wimbledon in July because she cannot leave California until a dispute with her former partner over the custody of their son Leo is resolved.
Tournament director Karl Budge said “there is obviously a fair bit going on and unfortunately the result of that is that Victoria won’t be here next week. That’s a tough one for her. She’s been training hard and is a professional tennis player that wants to be playing tennis.”
Azarenka has been given a wild card into the Australian Open which begins Jan. 15.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) Florida police say no charges will be filed against tennis star Venus Williams or the other driver for their crash last June that killed a man.
A Palm Beach Gardens police report released Wednesday cleared Williams and Linda Barson in the June 9 accident that fatally injured Barson’s 78-year-old husband, Jerome.
Investigators say video shows Williams had a green light when she entered a busy intersection but a car turned left in front of her, forcing her to stop. Williams then tried to get fully across but the Barsons’ light turned green and their car slammed into Williams’ SUV.
Jerome Barson died 13 days later. His estate is suing Williams. The family’s attorney, Michael Steinger, said police are wrong and the suit will be pursued. Williams’ attorney didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment.