Tour director wants quick investigation in Froome’s case

PARIS (AP) Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme wants cycling authorities to act quickly in their investigation of four-time champion Chris Froome.
Froome has been ordered to explain to the International Cycling Union why a urine sample he provided at the Spanish Vuelta in September showed a concentration of the asthma drug salbutamol that was twice the permitted level.
Prudhomme, speaking France Info TV, says “we want the situation to be cleared up, to get out of the darkness and ambiguity. … we obviously want an investigation to be conducted, and we don’t want it to last for months and months, so we can have an answer from the UCI as soon as possible next season.”
If found guilty of doping, the 32-year-old Froome could lose his Vuelta title and be suspended for a long period.
Prudhomme says he does not want Froome ride in the Tour while being investigated. In 2011, Alberto Contador raced the Giro and won the race while under investigation following a positive test for clenbuterol. His title was later stripped and given to Michele Scarponi.
BRUSSELS — Authorities in Belgium have criticized an invitation to disgraced former cyclist Lance Armstrong as a special guest at next year’s Tour of Flanders cycling classic.
Lance Armstrong won seven Tour de France titles, but the American was stripped of all of them because of doping. Organizers said Thursday that he will be a keynote speaker at an event entitled the “Tour of Flanders Business Academy presents sports heroes.”
Regional Sports Minister Philippe Muyters called it “a totally wrong signal” to aspiring riders and the cycling world at large.
Professor Peter Van Eenoo of Ghent University, a leading anti-doping expert, said the invitation was “totally uncalled for,” adding “this from an organization which gets public subsidies.”
The Tour of Flanders is one of the best-known one-day classics in the world, combining long stretches of cobblestones with a dozen steep hills. Armstrong never won the race.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — USA Cycling has unveiled a national team program that includes 51 athletes across five disciplines who will receive year-round support based upon their level of accomplishment.
The American team won five cycling medals at the Rio Olympics last year, and that haul compelled USA Cycling boss Derek Bouchard-Hall to approach the U.S. Olympic Committee about additional funding.
The national body agreed to provide $500,000 per year through the 2020 Tokyo Games to fund the new high-performance national team. USA Cycling’s own foundation matched the amount, providing $1 million to fund a range of athletes with medal potential.
The money will be used for such things as health insurance for the athletes, along with providing access to Olympic training centers, physiologists and other experts, and even travel and clothing costs.
Bouchard-Hall has set a goal of winning seven medals at the 2020 Tokyo Games.