Arsenal, Liverpool Highlight Premier League Betting Slate for Weekend

OddsSharkDec 22, 2017, 7:26 AM EST
Right now, $100 “risked” on Manchester City on the odds to win the Premier League would bring a grand return of three dollars and three cents, meaning bettors who play the futures game are looking elsewhere for value.

At the midpoint of the season, undefeated Man City is at -3300 at the top of the EPL outright winner board with Manchester United (+2000) as a nominal second favorite, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. City’s next four fixtures are against a motley crew of Bournemouth, Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Watford, so it seems highly dubious that their lead is set to shrink.

In top four props, Man United (-900) and Chelsea (-500) are kicking up plenty of chalk. The prices on Arsenal (+150) and Liverpool (-165) could be subject to some wild fluctuations over Christmas week, since they play head-to-head Friday. Liverpool has a potent offense, Arsenal is a riskier play since it will have the diversion of Champions League in the new year.

Tottenham Hotspur (+160) has seen its price rise due to a couple recent losses. Longshot Burnley (+10000) plays six of its next nine games against teams currently in the top six.

As noted, Arsenal (+140) is just a slight home favorite against Liverpool (+180, +250 draw) in a Friday matchup, even though the Reds won 4-0 at home when the rivals met in August. Liverpool, with a diverse attack that includes goals leader Mohamed Salah, has scored in bunches on the road and could do so again.

Despite his place on the scoring table, Salah (+275) is still second favorite to be top goal scorer behind Tottenham’s Harry Kane, who trails him by two.

Everton (+475) and Chelsea (-165, +280 draw) each played earlier this week, but Chelsea has a deeper cache of outfield players with the likes of N’Golo Kante and Marcos Alonso rested. Chelsea is +115 at minus-1.0 goals and the over on the 2.5 total pays +105.

Last-place Swansea City (+220) fired manager Paul Clement this week and might need a game or two to get collected, while Crystal Palace (+135, +210 draw) is playing much better. Whether Swansea City nets a goal could be staked on whether Wilfried Bony (hamstring) is 100 percent available.

Burnley (+575) has held five opponents in a row to fewer than two goals and it thrives at frustrating talented teams. Tottenham Hotspur (-200, +305 draw), with a five-game road losing streak, could have a low boiling point, so Burnley is great value to take at least a draw or maybe the full three points.

Leicester City (+340), given forward Jamie Vardy’s history of stepping up against top-end teams, have an outside shot of upsetting Manchester United (-125, +260 draw), but the Red Devils will have Paul Pogba back to spark counter-attacks. The over on the 2.5 total could be an easy hit.

Brighton & Hove Albion (+160) is on a seven-match winless skid, but Watford (+190, +210 draw) has lost three in a row and the Hornets will not have leading goal scorer Abdoulaye Doucoure (suspension). Watford has allowed some multi-goal games lately, so Brighton’s Glenn Murray has a good chance to boot one home in this one.

 

Man City get test v. Tottenham on Matchweek 18 betting slate

OddsSharkDec 15, 2017, 8:37 AM EST
Thanks to Manchester City, the futures market in the English Premier League hinges on wagering on who will attain the top-four finish that secures an automatic berth into the 2018-19 Champions League.

Buoyed by a derby-day win at Manchester United last week, City are in deep minus money on the EPL championship odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Manchester United, 11 points adrift with 21 games left, is the nominal second favorite.

There is, however, some value in top four props. Aforementioned Manchester United (-900) and Chelsea (-400) offer plenty of chalk. Liverpool (-140) and Tottenham Hotspur (even) still have a modicum of value. Arsenal (+160) have been an enigma. But Burnley (+6600) are staying up with the big boys due to strong away play and tight defense

Leicester City (+4000) also loom as a value play, but the cachet the Foxes created with their 2015-16 league title means they are more likely to draw action than the other darkhorse.

Manchester City (-200 on the Matchweek 18 betting lines), with their record 15-win streak in the league are home against Tottenham Hotspur (+475, draw +330) which will be missing defenders Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez. It is hard to see how Spurs will have a path to a result with such a sub-optimal back line.

Brighton & Hove Albion (+155) have scored but once in their last five starts, and few teams defend better than Burnley (+215, draw +185). Even at -130 the under on the 2.0 total is still good value.

Leicester City (-115) offer great value at home against relegation-zone Crystal Palace (+330, draw +245). Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez has had the hot boot of late (three goals in four games). The under on the 2.5 total is tempting, to say the least, since Crystal Palace have yet to score an away goal in league play.

West Bromwich Albion (+500) take a 304-minute goal drought into action against Manchester United (-185, draw +290) in a Sunday betting matchup. Man United are just 3-3-2 over its last eight games against West Brom, and a low-scoring defensive struggle could unfold here.

Bournemouth (+500) are on a five-match winless skid as it hosts somewhat inconsistent Liverpool (-215, draw +360) on Sunday. The form says Liverpool can right itself away from the critical eyes of its supporters at Anfield, especially with Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Philippe Coutinho all projected to start.

And Everton (-150), which have taken 10 of 12 possible points from its last four games, host struggling Swansea City (+425, draw +260) in a Monday matchup. Against such a lower-placed side, Everton and Wayne Rooney likely will be on the attack, and the over on the 2.5 total offers a meaty +110 payout.

Manchester Derby Might Trigger Shift In English Premier League Futures

OddsSharkDec 7, 2017, 8:16 PM EST
Manchester United offers value on the field and the futures board heading into a derby against suddenly human-looking Manchester City.

With the rivals set to meet at Old Trafford on Sunday, Man City is a -1000 favorite on the odds to win the English Premier League at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Man United (+1000), eight points adrift, and Chelsea (+2000) are within eyeballing distance of City, while Liverpool (+5000) and Arsenal (+10000) are the long shots.

The three-game ban to midfielder Paul Pogba for a studs-up tackle that resulted in a red card last weekend has led to sharps giving a big moneyline on Manchester United (+240) against Manchester City (+115, +245 draw) in their matchup. However, United, if midfielder Maroune Fellaini is fit to play, could keep Man City’s brilliant passing attack at bay long enough to create counter-attacks and chances for Romelu Lukaku to score.

Manchester City, which may not have David Silva in the lineup, has conceded goals in three league games in a row, so the over on the 2.5 total looks like an odds-on hit.

Burnley (+145) and Watford (+195, +215 draw) are both surprisingly in the top half of the standings, but the host Clarets have done so through defending. Watford has thrived by attacking, but a lengthy injury list could diminish its firepower. Even with a 2.0 total, the under offers value at +120.

Last-place Swansea City (+160) is on a seven-match winless skid in the league, but it has won its last three matchups against West Bromwich Albion (+195, also +195 draw). Swansea’s Wilfried Bony, who tends to score in bunches, tallied in his last game and might be due to score again.

Huddersfield Town (+160) faces Brighton & Hove Albion (+200, +195 draw) in Premiership play for the first time. Huddersfield has lost four in a row and scored only one goal in that time. Brighton, thanks in large part to Glenn Murray, has scored in seven of its last eight games, and it’s posted a draw or win in five of its last nine away games at Huddersfield.

Newcastle United (+155), which hosts Leicester City (+180, +220 draw), has been lost defensively without Jamaal Lascelles, who’s doubtful for this week. Leicester has come on with winger Demerai Gray complementing Jamie Vardy in the goal-scoring department, so it stands a chance of winning a game that goes over the 2.5 total.

Liverpool (-360) has not lost at home against rival Everton (+950, +475 draw) in 18 years, and have been consistently starting well. Liverpool, with Philippe Coutinho and Mo Salah both slated to start, offers better value at -135 for the over on the 3.0 total.

Those who believe Everton has truly turned a corner under new manager Sam Allardyce could back the Toffees for the draw, with the +105 at plus-1.5 goals as a cushion.

 