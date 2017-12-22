Arsenal, Liverpool Highlight Premier League Betting Slate for Weekend

Right now, $100 “risked” on Manchester City on the odds to win the Premier League would bring a grand return of three dollars and three cents, meaning bettors who play the futures game are looking elsewhere for value.

At the midpoint of the season, undefeated Man City is at -3300 at the top of the EPL outright winner board with Manchester United (+2000) as a nominal second favorite, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. City’s next four fixtures are against a motley crew of Bournemouth, Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Watford, so it seems highly dubious that their lead is set to shrink.

In top four props, Man United (-900) and Chelsea (-500) are kicking up plenty of chalk. The prices on Arsenal (+150) and Liverpool (-165) could be subject to some wild fluctuations over Christmas week, since they play head-to-head Friday. Liverpool has a potent offense, Arsenal is a riskier play since it will have the diversion of Champions League in the new year.

Tottenham Hotspur (+160) has seen its price rise due to a couple recent losses. Longshot Burnley (+10000) plays six of its next nine games against teams currently in the top six.

As noted, Arsenal (+140) is just a slight home favorite against Liverpool (+180, +250 draw) in a Friday matchup, even though the Reds won 4-0 at home when the rivals met in August. Liverpool, with a diverse attack that includes goals leader Mohamed Salah, has scored in bunches on the road and could do so again.

Despite his place on the scoring table, Salah (+275) is still second favorite to be top goal scorer behind Tottenham’s Harry Kane, who trails him by two.

Everton (+475) and Chelsea (-165, +280 draw) each played earlier this week, but Chelsea has a deeper cache of outfield players with the likes of N’Golo Kante and Marcos Alonso rested. Chelsea is +115 at minus-1.0 goals and the over on the 2.5 total pays +105.

Last-place Swansea City (+220) fired manager Paul Clement this week and might need a game or two to get collected, while Crystal Palace (+135, +210 draw) is playing much better. Whether Swansea City nets a goal could be staked on whether Wilfried Bony (hamstring) is 100 percent available.

Burnley (+575) has held five opponents in a row to fewer than two goals and it thrives at frustrating talented teams. Tottenham Hotspur (-200, +305 draw), with a five-game road losing streak, could have a low boiling point, so Burnley is great value to take at least a draw or maybe the full three points.

Leicester City (+340), given forward Jamie Vardy’s history of stepping up against top-end teams, have an outside shot of upsetting Manchester United (-125, +260 draw), but the Red Devils will have Paul Pogba back to spark counter-attacks. The over on the 2.5 total could be an easy hit.

Brighton & Hove Albion (+160) is on a seven-match winless skid, but Watford (+190, +210 draw) has lost three in a row and the Hornets will not have leading goal scorer Abdoulaye Doucoure (suspension). Watford has allowed some multi-goal games lately, so Brighton’s Glenn Murray has a good chance to boot one home in this one.