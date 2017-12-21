AP Photo

Bacharach, Costello team up on musical benefit for horses

Associated PressDec 21, 2017, 12:48 PM EST
SOLANA BEACH, Calif. (AP) Burt Bacharach and Elvis Costello are teaming up for a musical benefit for victims of the San Luis Rey Downs training track fire this month that killed nearly 50 horses and injured their caretakers.

The event on Jan. 17 at the Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach, a mile from Del Mar racetrack, will be hosted by actress Bo Derek, a former member of the California Horse Racing Board. She and Oscar-winning actress Anjelica Huston will preside over an auction before the show.

Bacharach and Costello teamed on the Grammy-winning album “Painted From Memory” in 1998.

“Horses and horse racing have given me nothing but pleasure for the last half-century,” Bacharach said. “The horrible circumstances around the San Luis Rey Downs fire cry out for aid in so many ways. This is my way of giving back to the horse community.”

Tickets range from $250 to $1,000, which includes an after-show reception with Bacharach, a horse owner and racing fan of 50 years. Sales began Wednesday.

All money raised will be equally split between the California Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Foundation and the California Retirement Management Account. The money will go toward caring for horses, trainers, grooms and stable workers who were displaced by the fire at the training track in Bonsall on Dec. 7.

LeRoy Jolley dies at 79

AP Photo
Associated PressDec 21, 2017, 9:29 PM EST
LeRoy Jolley, a Hall of Fame trainer who twice won the Kentucky Derby and was involved in one of thoroughbred racing’s most famous match races that ended in tragedy, has died. He was 79.

He died Monday.

Jolley won the 1975 Kentucky Derby with Foolish Pleasure, who went on to finish second in the Preakness and in the Belmont.

In 1980, Jolley won the Derby with Genuine Risk, only the second filly to win the Run for the Roses and the first in 65 years. In 1976, he trained 2-5 favorite Honest Pleasure to a second-place finish in the Derby, and he finished second in 1979 with General Assembly.

Jolley enjoyed a bit of crossover fame through a Miller Lite beer commercial in 1976 that featured him with Foolish Pleasure and Honest Pleasure.

On July 6, 1975, a match race was run between Foolish Pleasure and unbeaten filly Ruffian at Belmont Park. It was highly anticipated and attracted a crowd of over 50,000 and a huge television audience.

While on the lead, Ruffian broke down, snapping both sesamoid bones in her right front leg. She still tried to run and finish the race, which Foolish Pleasure won unchallenged. Ruffian underwent surgery and when the anesthesia wore off, she thrashed about wildly on the floor as if still running in the race. She had to be euthanized.

Jolley won two Breeders’ Cup races: the 1986 Turf with Manila and the 1990 Juvenile Fillies with Meadow Star.

Training mostly on the New York circuit, he saddled 991 winners in 6,907 career starts and had purse earnings of $35,125,553, according to Equibase.

During the height of his career from 1975-91, Jolley’s earnings often topped $1 million a year. Among his clients was investor Carl Icahn.

Jolley’s major stakes victories included the Travers, Whitney, Wood Memorial, Florida Derby, Metropolitan Handicap, Woodward Stakes, Arlington Million and Blue Grass.

In 1987, he was inducted into the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in Saratoga Springs, New York.

Born Jan. 14, 1938, in Hot Springs, Arkansas, Jolley was the son of famed trainer Moody S. Jolley. At age seven, he began cooling off horses after morning workouts for his father and spent summers working in his father’s barn.

Jolley took out his trainer’s license in 1958. His first stakes winner was Ridan, the co-champion 2-year-old male horse of 1961 that was owned by his parents. Riden won the Florida Derby and Blue Grass Stakes in 1962.

He is survived by sons LeRoy Jr., who has trained horses, and Tim, and daughter Laurie.

Racing museum launches live video feeds of foaling process

AP Photo
Associated PressDec 20, 2017, 12:34 PM EST
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) The National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in New York has launched a new video project aimed at attracting new fans to thoroughbred racing and offering enthusiasts a rare look behind the scenes.

Foal Patrol is a collection of live web cameras with real-time streams of in-foal mares during their pregnancies. Five live feeds began Tuesday and can be accessed daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The cameras are at three locations in Kentucky – Claiborne Farm, Three Chimneys Farm and Shawnee Farm – and two in New York – Edition Farm and Old Tavern Farm.

Three additional mares are scheduled to be added in March – at Double Diamond Farm in Florida and at Gainesway Farm and Chanteclair Farm in Kentucky.