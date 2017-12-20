Flyers Heavy Betting Favorites Hosting Red Wings on Wednesday

The Philadelphia Flyers have fared poorly as a huge moneyline favorite recently, but they are on a hot streak as they catch an unrested Detroit Red Wings team.

The Flyers are a -185 home favorite with the Red Wings coming back at +170 and the total at 5.5 goals at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com in this matchup that takes place on Wednesday night.

Philadelphia is just 1-4 in its last five home games when it goes deeper into minus money than -160. However, the Flyers and captain Claude Giroux are 7-2-1 over their last 10 games overall. Detroit, dating to March, is 6-3 when it is in the second of back-to-back games.

The Red Wings are 12-13-7 overall, but only 3-5-5 in their 13 most recent games. They were outshot during their win against the New York Islanders on Tuesday, though, and an attack that’s an amalgam of young forwards such as Dylan Larkin and Anthony Mantha and grizzled veterans such as Henrik Zetterberg has struggled to generate sustained offense.

Detroit is also just 3-7 in their last 10 road games as moneyline underdogs of +150 or more. Veteran goalie Jimmy Howard is probably in line to start after backup Petr Mrazek played against the Islanders

The Flyers are 14-12-7 on the season, thanks to their strong record over their last 10 games. Philadelphia lost against the Los Angeles Kings in their last game on Monday, but they are 4-1 in their last five games on one day’s rest. Giroux and C Sean Couturier, one of the NHL’s best defensive forwards, have also thrived since being put on a line together.

Philadelphia is 3-1 in its last four home games at Wells Fargo Center, according to the OddsShark NHL Database, since losing six home games in a row at one point.

Apart from Monday when he had a poor first period, Flyers goalie Brian Elliott has been hot, allowing two or fewer goals in six of his last seven starts.

If there is some early scoring, there’s a good chance the total will go over the pregame 5.5-goal total. The total has gone over in seven of the Red Wings’ last 10 road games against Metropolitan Division teams, with one push. The total has also gone over in eight of Detroit’s last 13 games when they played the previous day, with two pushes.