Flyers Heavy Betting Favorites Hosting Red Wings on Wednesday

OddsSharkDec 20, 2017, 9:47 AM EST
The Philadelphia Flyers have fared poorly as a huge moneyline favorite recently, but they are on a hot streak as they catch an unrested Detroit Red Wings team.

The Flyers are a -185 home favorite with the Red Wings coming back at +170 and the total at 5.5 goals at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com in this matchup that takes place on Wednesday night.

Philadelphia is just 1-4 in its last five home games when it goes deeper into minus money than -160. However, the Flyers and captain Claude Giroux are 7-2-1 over their last 10 games overall. Detroit, dating to March, is 6-3 when it is in the second of back-to-back games.

The Red Wings are 12-13-7 overall, but only 3-5-5 in their 13 most recent games. They were outshot during their win against the New York Islanders on Tuesday, though, and an attack that’s an amalgam of young forwards such as Dylan Larkin and Anthony Mantha and grizzled veterans such as Henrik Zetterberg has struggled to generate sustained offense.

Detroit is also just 3-7 in their last 10 road games as moneyline underdogs of +150 or more. Veteran goalie Jimmy Howard is probably in line to start after backup Petr Mrazek played against the Islanders

The Flyers are 14-12-7 on the season, thanks to their strong record over their last 10 games. Philadelphia lost against the Los Angeles Kings in their last game on Monday, but they are 4-1 in their last five games on one day’s rest. Giroux and C Sean Couturier, one of the NHL’s best defensive forwards, have also thrived since being put on a line together.

Philadelphia is 3-1 in its last four home games at Wells Fargo Center, according to the OddsShark NHL Database, since losing six home games in a row at one point.

Apart from Monday when he had a poor first period, Flyers goalie Brian Elliott has been hot, allowing two or fewer goals in six of his last seven starts.

If there is some early scoring, there’s a good chance the total will go over the pregame 5.5-goal total. The total has gone over in seven of the Red Wings’ last 10 road games against Metropolitan Division teams, with one push. The total has also gone over in eight of Detroit’s last 13 games when they played the previous day, with two pushes.

 

Capitals betting favorites, hosting Blackhawks on Wednesday night

OddsSharkDec 6, 2017, 8:34 AM EST
With their star forwards skating together again, the Washington Capitals and Alex Ovechkin are back to winning ways.

The Capitals are a -135 moneyline favorite with the Chicago Blackhawks coming back at -122 and a 5.5-goal total for Wednesday’s game at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Washington is 5-1 in its last six games, and the total was 6.0 or more in four of those six contests. The Blackhawks have lost four in a row coming into this inter-conference matchup.

Chicago is 12-10-5 on the season, which includes a decent 4-3-3 record as an underdog and 6-5-3 on the road. Goalie Corey Crawford is on injured reserve, which means backup Anton Forsberg is expected to start, which is a dicey proposition for a team that is allowing 33.7 shots per game, third-highest in the NHL.

One reason to believe that the Blackhawks might have some spark is that coach Joel Quenneville is shaking up his lines, as most recently RW Patrick Kane and LW Artem Anisimov are flanking Brandon Saad, while captain Jonathan Toews has new linemates. Chicago’s hot hand is rookie Alex DeBrincat, who has 10 goals in 15 games in a role that shields him from facing opponents’ top defense pairing.

Washington is 16-11-1 on the season including an 11-8 record as a favorite and a 10-5 home record at Verizon Center. Ovechkin has six goals over his last five games since being reunited with C Nicklas Backstrom. Washington will not have RW T.J. Oshie (upper body injury) in the lineup, C Evgeny Kuznetsov also has a hot stick with three goals in four games.

A red flag in this matchup comes on special teams. Washington’s power play is a lethal 37.5 percent over its last 10 games, and the Chicago penalty kill is a below-standard 62.5%. Everything evens out in hockey, but that sample would seem to favor the Capitals.

It is too early in the long haul of the 82-game NHL regular season to read too much into statistics, but defensively the Capitals and G Braden Holtby have one of the biggest home/road splits in their goals-against average – a tidy 2.27 at home when coach Barry Trotz has the last player change, and an unsightly 3.85 on the road.

The total has gone under in seven of Chicago’s last nine games as an underdog on the road, according to the OddsShark NHL Database. The total has gone under in six of Washington’s last 10 games as a favorite at home.

 

Streaking Rangers Road Underdogs Against Blackhawks for Wednesday

OddsSharkNov 15, 2017, 10:06 AM EST
Patrick Kane and Chicago Blackhawks have some trends which bode well for them cooling off the New York Rangers when the teams meet on Wednesday night.

The Blackhawks are a -130 home-ice favorite with the Rangers coming back at +118 in their matchup on Wednesday at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The total is at 6.0 goals. The Rangers are 6-0 in their last six games while the Blackhawks are 1-4 in their last five home outings. However, Chicago is a dominant 8-2 in their 10 most recent games against Metropolitan Division opponents.

The Rangers, who are 9-7-2 this season, have been scoring goals on the regular thanks in large part to a fast-paced style of play. Games with a total of 6.0 have gone over the majority of the time so far this season in the NHL. New York is averaging 4.25 goals over its last eight games, and its power play, quarterbacked by defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk, is on a hot streak at 8-for-19 in the last six games.

Having skilled forwards such as Mika Zibanejad, J.T. Miller and Pavel Buchnevich means the Rangers should not be starved for quality scoring chances. Goalie Henrik Lundqvist typically plays well against Chicago, with a 6-2-2 record, 2.19 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage.

The Rangers are 2-5 in their last seven road games as the underdog.

The Blackhawks, 8-8-2 on the season, had an ugly 7-5 loss against the New Jersey Devils in their most recent game. But Kane broke a goal drought in that game and rookie Alex DeBrincat is also on a hot streak with three in the past two contests. Chicago is also a strong bounce-back team that is 12-4 in its last 16 games after a game where it scored five goals.

The upshot of that aforementioned loss is that Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville will likely shake up his lines, and those adjustments often create a short-term gain for teams.

Chicago goalie Corey Crawford did not complete the game against New Jersey, but he has a good track record against the Rangers with a .921 save percentage in six career games.

The total has gone under in six of the Rangers’ last 10 games, with one push, according to the OddsShark NHL Database. The total has also gone under in six of the Blackhawks’ last 10 games, with one push. The total has gone under in five of the Blackhawks’ last seven home games as the favorite.

 