Miami Open tennis tournament to move to Dolphins’ stadium

MIAMI – The Miami Open tennis tournament has won permission from the Miami-Dade County commission to move to the Miami Dolphins’ stadium in 2019.
Commissioners unanimously approved an agreement Tuesday that ended a brief impasse and allows the tournament to leave its longtime home on Key Biscayne. The event will be held there one final time beginning in March.
The agreement involving the county, Dolphins and IMG, which owns the Miami Open, calls for the tournament to move to the NFL team’s site. Showcase matches will be held in the 65,000-seat stadium, temporarily revamped for tennis, with permanent outer courts to be constructed in the adjacent parking lot.
A final agreement was delayed two weeks ago because of a previously undisclosed audit concerning how much money the tennis tournament owes Miami-Dade County.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) Two-time former champion Victoria Azarenka has been awarded a wild card for the Australian Open.
Azarenka, who won the Australian Open in 2012 and 2013, has been involved in a custody dispute involving her son Leo, who was born last Dec. 19.
She hasn’t competed anywhere since Wimbledon, where she lost to Simona Halep in the fourth round on July 10. The dispute with her former partner started shortly after Wimbledon ended.
Azarenka has played only six matches this year and is ranked 208th.
Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said on Wednesday that every assistance would be provided to the former No. 1, adding “Vika’s current situation is obviously very difficult for her and we have reached out to offer any support we can.”
The Australian Open starts on Jan. 15.
LONDON — Rafael Nadal and Garbine Muguruza have won the International Tennis Federation’s player of the year awards.
At 31, Nadal becomes the oldest ITF men’s world champion after a season in which he won a 10th French Open and a third U.S. Open.
The Spaniard also became the oldest player to finish the year at No. 1 since the ATP rankings began in 1973.
Muguruza dropped only one set en route to her first Wimbledon title and finished the year at No. 2 behind Simona Halep.
“Becoming ITF world champion in such a competitive year is amazing for me,” said Muguruza, who is also Spanish. “(Nadal) is a great role model for all of us, so it is a great moment for tennis in Spain.”