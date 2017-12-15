Man City get test v. Tottenham on Matchweek 18 betting slate

OddsSharkDec 15, 2017, 8:37 AM EST
Leave a comment

Thanks to Manchester City, the futures market in the English Premier League hinges on wagering on who will attain the top-four finish that secures an automatic berth into the 2018-19 Champions League.

Buoyed by a derby-day win at Manchester United last week, City are in deep minus money on the EPL championship odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Manchester United, 11 points adrift with 21 games left, is the nominal second favorite.

There is, however, some value in top four props. Aforementioned Manchester United (-900) and Chelsea (-400) offer plenty of chalk. Liverpool (-140) and Tottenham Hotspur (even) still have a modicum of value. Arsenal (+160) have been an enigma. But Burnley (+6600) are staying up with the big boys due to strong away play and tight defense

Leicester City (+4000) also loom as a value play, but the cachet the Foxes created with their 2015-16 league title means they are more likely to draw action than the other darkhorse.

Manchester City (-200 on the Matchweek 18 betting lines), with their record 15-win streak in the league are home against Tottenham Hotspur (+475, draw +330) which will be missing defenders Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez. It is hard to see how Spurs will have a path to a result with such a sub-optimal back line.

Brighton & Hove Albion (+155) have scored but once in their last five starts, and few teams defend better than Burnley (+215, draw +185). Even at -130 the under on the 2.0 total is still good value.

Leicester City (-115) offer great value at home against relegation-zone Crystal Palace (+330, draw +245). Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez has had the hot boot of late (three goals in four games). The under on the 2.5 total is tempting, to say the least, since Crystal Palace have yet to score an away goal in league play.

West Bromwich Albion (+500) take a 304-minute goal drought into action against Manchester United (-185, draw +290) in a Sunday betting matchup. Man United are just 3-3-2 over its last eight games against West Brom, and a low-scoring defensive struggle could unfold here.

Bournemouth (+500) are on a five-match winless skid as it hosts somewhat inconsistent Liverpool (-215, draw +360) on Sunday. The form says Liverpool can right itself away from the critical eyes of its supporters at Anfield, especially with Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Philippe Coutinho all projected to start.

And Everton (-150), which have taken 10 of 12 possible points from its last four games, host struggling Swansea City (+425, draw +260) in a Monday matchup. Against such a lower-placed side, Everton and Wayne Rooney likely will be on the attack, and the over on the 2.5 total offers a meaty +110 payout.

Manchester Derby Might Trigger Shift In English Premier League Futures

OddsSharkDec 7, 2017, 8:16 PM EST
Leave a comment

Manchester United offers value on the field and the futures board heading into a derby against suddenly human-looking Manchester City.

With the rivals set to meet at Old Trafford on Sunday, Man City is a -1000 favorite on the odds to win the English Premier League at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Man United (+1000), eight points adrift, and Chelsea (+2000) are within eyeballing distance of City, while Liverpool (+5000) and Arsenal (+10000) are the long shots.

The three-game ban to midfielder Paul Pogba for a studs-up tackle that resulted in a red card last weekend has led to sharps giving a big moneyline on Manchester United (+240) against Manchester City (+115, +245 draw) in their matchup. However, United, if midfielder Maroune Fellaini is fit to play, could keep Man City’s brilliant passing attack at bay long enough to create counter-attacks and chances for Romelu Lukaku to score.

Manchester City, which may not have David Silva in the lineup, has conceded goals in three league games in a row, so the over on the 2.5 total looks like an odds-on hit.

Burnley (+145) and Watford (+195, +215 draw) are both surprisingly in the top half of the standings, but the host Clarets have done so through defending. Watford has thrived by attacking, but a lengthy injury list could diminish its firepower. Even with a 2.0 total, the under offers value at +120.

Last-place Swansea City (+160) is on a seven-match winless skid in the league, but it has won its last three matchups against West Bromwich Albion (+195, also +195 draw). Swansea’s Wilfried Bony, who tends to score in bunches, tallied in his last game and might be due to score again.

Huddersfield Town (+160) faces Brighton & Hove Albion (+200, +195 draw) in Premiership play for the first time. Huddersfield has lost four in a row and scored only one goal in that time. Brighton, thanks in large part to Glenn Murray, has scored in seven of its last eight games, and it’s posted a draw or win in five of its last nine away games at Huddersfield.

Newcastle United (+155), which hosts Leicester City (+180, +220 draw), has been lost defensively without Jamaal Lascelles, who’s doubtful for this week. Leicester has come on with winger Demerai Gray complementing Jamie Vardy in the goal-scoring department, so it stands a chance of winning a game that goes over the 2.5 total.

Liverpool (-360) has not lost at home against rival Everton (+950, +475 draw) in 18 years, and have been consistently starting well. Liverpool, with Philippe Coutinho and Mo Salah both slated to start, offers better value at -135 for the over on the 3.0 total.

Those who believe Everton has truly turned a corner under new manager Sam Allardyce could back the Toffees for the draw, with the +105 at plus-1.5 goals as a cushion.

 

Premier League Heavy Favorite Manchester City Facing Hectic December

OddsSharkNov 30, 2017, 7:44 PM EST
Leave a comment

Bettors hopeful of Manchester City coming back to earth can take some solace from the Sky Blues’ approaching schedule.

City is now a -1000 favorite on the English Premier League outright winner board according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Rival Manchester United (+1000) and Chelsea (+2000) are the only teams in contact.

But Manchester City has 10 matches between Saturday and January 2, which will likely force manager Pep Guardiola to hold back some first-choice starters at some point. A loss could pump some value back into City’s price.

Manchester City has been so dominant that bookmakers have taken it off the board for a Top 4 finish and Champions League qualification. With that prop, Arsenal (-110) might offer the best realistic value since its energy will not be siphoned by Champions League knockout ties, unlike Chelsea (-400), Liverpool (-150) and Tottenham Hotspur (+125).

Liverpool also offers value since manager Jurgen Klopp is looking to upgrade his roster big-time during the January transfer window.

On the pitch, Arsenal (+150) takes a 12-match home win streak in EPL play into a feature matchup against Manchester United (+190, +230 draw). Man United looks depleted in the central midfield with Marouane Fellaini (knee) doubtful, so its best prospect might be getting a draw.

Stoke (-115) is leaking oil with 19 goals against over its last seven games, but Swansea City (+350, +235 draw) and bright young striker Tammy Abraham went 0-for-November in the goals department. A low-scoring game is likely in the offing, so the under on the 2.5 total at -145 is the percentage play.

Watford (+400) has lost its last four games against Tottenham (-145, +290 draw), but it is looking for a bounce-back at home and has finishers Troy Deeney and Abdoulaye Doucoure together again. Tottenham’s propensity for slow starts – it’s trailed at some point in each of its last four games – suggests there is upset potential.

Leicester City (-130) has been something less than airtight defensively at home, while Burnley (+385, +255 draw) has four away wins in seven starts. Burnley, with forward Chris Wood facing his former team, is a good bet to get a result. Both teams will likely push forward in a way that makes both likely to score, so the +115 for the over to hit on the 2.5 total is enticing.

Super Sunday concludes with a super mismatch as Manchester City (-1100) hosts West Ham United (+2300, +1000 draw). Manchester City looks eminently capable of winning by a multi-goal margin and covering the minus-2.5 goals spread, which offers -130 with West Ham coming back at +110 to cover