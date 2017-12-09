Nadal, Muguruza win ITF player of the year awards

LONDON — Rafael Nadal and Garbine Muguruza have won the International Tennis Federation’s player of the year awards.
At 31, Nadal becomes the oldest ITF men’s world champion after a season in which he won a 10th French Open and a third U.S. Open.
The Spaniard also became the oldest player to finish the year at No. 1 since the ATP rankings began in 1973.
Muguruza dropped only one set en route to her first Wimbledon title and finished the year at No. 2 behind Simona Halep.
“Becoming ITF world champion in such a competitive year is amazing for me,” said Muguruza, who is also Spanish. “(Nadal) is a great role model for all of us, so it is a great moment for tennis in Spain.”
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) Two-time major winner Svetlana Kuznetsova has withdrawn from next month’s Australian Open after having surgery on her left wrist.
Tennis Australia on Friday said No. 12-ranked Kuznetsova and China’s Sasai Zheng, with a right knee injury, were the only players ranked in the top 100 who are confirmed as not playing the Jan. 15-28 tournament at Melbourne Park.
Serena Williams, who was pregnant while winning the 2017 Australian Open title and gave birth to her first child in September, “is anticipated to return,” Tennis Australia said.
Williams could equal Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles with another win at Melbourne Park. Serena Williams’ ranking has dropped to No. 22 during her break from the tour.
MIAMI (AP) An agreement to move the Miami Open to the Miami Dolphins’ stadium is in jeopardy because of a previously undisclosed audit concerning how much money the tennis tournament owes Miami-Dade County.
Miami-Dade commissioners voted Tuesday to approve the deal after it was amended to have the financial issue resolved by an independent arbiter. But a Miami Open official told the commission the new terms were a deal-breaker that could force the tournament to leave South Florida.
The agreement became public last week, after tournament officials signed paperwork with the Miami mayor’s office to move from their longtime home on Key Biscayne to the Dolphins’ stadium beginning in 2019. Showcase matches would be held in the 65,000-seat stadium, with other matches on the adjacent grounds.
The deal called for the Miami Open to pay $1.3 million owed to the county for tournaments through 2017. But Mayor Carlos Gimenez was unaware until Friday of an outstanding audit that could push the actual amount owed to the county significantly higher, said Michael Hernandez, a spokesman for Gimenez.
Owned by IMG, the Miami Open is under lease to play through 2023 on Key Biscayne, where the tournament has been held since 1987. The event’s future has been in question since a 2015 appeals court decision that prevents upgrades to the Key Biscayne complex.
Tournament officials had no comment after the commission meeting, spokesman Sam Henderson said.