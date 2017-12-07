Manchester Derby Might Trigger Shift In English Premier League Futures

OddsSharkDec 7, 2017, 8:16 PM EST
Manchester United offers value on the field and the futures board heading into a derby against suddenly human-looking Manchester City.

With the rivals set to meet at Old Trafford on Sunday, Man City is a -1000 favorite on the odds to win the English Premier League at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Man United (+1000), eight points adrift, and Chelsea (+2000) are within eyeballing distance of City, while Liverpool (+5000) and Arsenal (+10000) are the long shots.

The three-game ban to midfielder Paul Pogba for a studs-up tackle that resulted in a red card last weekend has led to sharps giving a big moneyline on Manchester United (+240) against Manchester City (+115, +245 draw) in their matchup. However, United, if midfielder Maroune Fellaini is fit to play, could keep Man City’s brilliant passing attack at bay long enough to create counter-attacks and chances for Romelu Lukaku to score.

Manchester City, which may not have David Silva in the lineup, has conceded goals in three league games in a row, so the over on the 2.5 total looks like an odds-on hit.

Burnley (+145) and Watford (+195, +215 draw) are both surprisingly in the top half of the standings, but the host Clarets have done so through defending. Watford has thrived by attacking, but a lengthy injury list could diminish its firepower. Even with a 2.0 total, the under offers value at +120.

Last-place Swansea City (+160) is on a seven-match winless skid in the league, but it has won its last three matchups against West Bromwich Albion (+195, also +195 draw). Swansea’s Wilfried Bony, who tends to score in bunches, tallied in his last game and might be due to score again.

Huddersfield Town (+160) faces Brighton & Hove Albion (+200, +195 draw) in Premiership play for the first time. Huddersfield has lost four in a row and scored only one goal in that time. Brighton, thanks in large part to Glenn Murray, has scored in seven of its last eight games, and it’s posted a draw or win in five of its last nine away games at Huddersfield.

Newcastle United (+155), which hosts Leicester City (+180, +220 draw), has been lost defensively without Jamaal Lascelles, who’s doubtful for this week. Leicester has come on with winger Demerai Gray complementing Jamie Vardy in the goal-scoring department, so it stands a chance of winning a game that goes over the 2.5 total.

Liverpool (-360) has not lost at home against rival Everton (+950, +475 draw) in 18 years, and have been consistently starting well. Liverpool, with Philippe Coutinho and Mo Salah both slated to start, offers better value at -135 for the over on the 3.0 total.

Those who believe Everton has truly turned a corner under new manager Sam Allardyce could back the Toffees for the draw, with the +105 at plus-1.5 goals as a cushion.

 

Premier League Heavy Favorite Manchester City Facing Hectic December

OddsSharkNov 30, 2017, 7:44 PM EST
Bettors hopeful of Manchester City coming back to earth can take some solace from the Sky Blues’ approaching schedule.

City is now a -1000 favorite on the English Premier League outright winner board according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Rival Manchester United (+1000) and Chelsea (+2000) are the only teams in contact.

But Manchester City has 10 matches between Saturday and January 2, which will likely force manager Pep Guardiola to hold back some first-choice starters at some point. A loss could pump some value back into City’s price.

Manchester City has been so dominant that bookmakers have taken it off the board for a Top 4 finish and Champions League qualification. With that prop, Arsenal (-110) might offer the best realistic value since its energy will not be siphoned by Champions League knockout ties, unlike Chelsea (-400), Liverpool (-150) and Tottenham Hotspur (+125).

Liverpool also offers value since manager Jurgen Klopp is looking to upgrade his roster big-time during the January transfer window.

On the pitch, Arsenal (+150) takes a 12-match home win streak in EPL play into a feature matchup against Manchester United (+190, +230 draw). Man United looks depleted in the central midfield with Marouane Fellaini (knee) doubtful, so its best prospect might be getting a draw.

Stoke (-115) is leaking oil with 19 goals against over its last seven games, but Swansea City (+350, +235 draw) and bright young striker Tammy Abraham went 0-for-November in the goals department. A low-scoring game is likely in the offing, so the under on the 2.5 total at -145 is the percentage play.

Watford (+400) has lost its last four games against Tottenham (-145, +290 draw), but it is looking for a bounce-back at home and has finishers Troy Deeney and Abdoulaye Doucoure together again. Tottenham’s propensity for slow starts – it’s trailed at some point in each of its last four games – suggests there is upset potential.

Leicester City (-130) has been something less than airtight defensively at home, while Burnley (+385, +255 draw) has four away wins in seven starts. Burnley, with forward Chris Wood facing his former team, is a good bet to get a result. Both teams will likely push forward in a way that makes both likely to score, so the +115 for the over to hit on the 2.5 total is enticing.

Super Sunday concludes with a super mismatch as Manchester City (-1100) hosts West Ham United (+2300, +1000 draw). Manchester City looks eminently capable of winning by a multi-goal margin and covering the minus-2.5 goals spread, which offers -130 with West Ham coming back at +110 to cover

Manchester City continue to be dominant on EPL championship odds

OddsSharkNov 24, 2017, 8:39 AM EST
Undefeated Manchester City have crept even farther into minus money as a -800 favorite on the English Premier League championship odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Second-place Manchester United (+1200), eight points off of the pace after 12 games, might be the only team with a realistic chance of catching City, and that would start with a win in their showdown on December 12.

Matchday 13 starts with a Friday game, as West Ham United (+170), under new manager David Moyes, might still be in shambles going into a home fixture against Leicester City (+165, +230 draw). With West Ham haven given up a league-most 25 goals, the over on the 2.5 total seems likely to hit.

Liverpool (+110) could be vulnerable at home to Chelsea (+240, +250 draw). Nine of the Reds’ 10 outfield players have already started two games (one league, one Champions League) in the past week. Manager Jurgen Klopp might not have his first-choice lineup. Chelsea have won five of its six away games in the league and playmaker Cesc Fabregas should find some gaps in Liverpool’s struggling defense. Both teams have scored in 10 of the 11 Liverpool-Chelsea games and, based on recent form, that trend should continue.

Another tight three-way moneyline involves second-from-bottom Swansea City (+170) at home to Bournemouth (+165, +215 draw). Swansea have struggled at home while Bournemouth come in having won its last two away games by multi-goal margins. Callum Wilson could also be a good bet to score for the visiting Cherries.

Newcastle United (+115) have lost three in a row on the trot, as well as their last three games against Watford (+235 +235 draw). With Newcastle likely facing pressure to attack and end their drought, Watford could continue their trend of scoring two goals in every away game so far. The over on the 2.5 total seems like a sound play.

The value on pesky Burnley (+475) at home against Arsenal (-180, +330 draw) in a Sunday betting matchup might be too good not to take. Burnley have been airtight defensively and Arsenal appear nicked-up with Olivier Giroud (thigh) and other key players working against the clock to reach match fitness.

Huddersfield Town (+1400) could be out of their depth against Manchester City (-525, +650 draw) in a Sunday matchup. If Manchester City have stalwarts such as Leroy Sane and Vincent Kompany starting after they were rested in Champions League play earlier this week, they should rate a good chance of covering the minus-2.0 goal line. That pays 1.5.