Capitals betting favorites, hosting Blackhawks on Wednesday night

OddsSharkDec 6, 2017, 8:34 AM EST
With their star forwards skating together again, the Washington Capitals and Alex Ovechkin are back to winning ways.

The Capitals are a -135 moneyline favorite with the Chicago Blackhawks coming back at -122 and a 5.5-goal total for Wednesday’s game at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Washington is 5-1 in its last six games, and the total was 6.0 or more in four of those six contests. The Blackhawks have lost four in a row coming into this inter-conference matchup.

Chicago is 12-10-5 on the season, which includes a decent 4-3-3 record as an underdog and 6-5-3 on the road. Goalie Corey Crawford is on injured reserve, which means backup Anton Forsberg is expected to start, which is a dicey proposition for a team that is allowing 33.7 shots per game, third-highest in the NHL.

One reason to believe that the Blackhawks might have some spark is that coach Joel Quenneville is shaking up his lines, as most recently RW Patrick Kane and LW Artem Anisimov are flanking Brandon Saad, while captain Jonathan Toews has new linemates. Chicago’s hot hand is rookie Alex DeBrincat, who has 10 goals in 15 games in a role that shields him from facing opponents’ top defense pairing.

Washington is 16-11-1 on the season including an 11-8 record as a favorite and a 10-5 home record at Verizon Center. Ovechkin has six goals over his last five games since being reunited with C Nicklas Backstrom. Washington will not have RW T.J. Oshie (upper body injury) in the lineup, C Evgeny Kuznetsov also has a hot stick with three goals in four games.

A red flag in this matchup comes on special teams. Washington’s power play is a lethal 37.5 percent over its last 10 games, and the Chicago penalty kill is a below-standard 62.5%. Everything evens out in hockey, but that sample would seem to favor the Capitals.

It is too early in the long haul of the 82-game NHL regular season to read too much into statistics, but defensively the Capitals and G Braden Holtby have one of the biggest home/road splits in their goals-against average – a tidy 2.27 at home when coach Barry Trotz has the last player change, and an unsightly 3.85 on the road.

The total has gone under in seven of Chicago’s last nine games as an underdog on the road, according to the OddsShark NHL Database. The total has gone under in six of Washington’s last 10 games as a favorite at home.

 

Streaking Rangers Road Underdogs Against Blackhawks for Wednesday

OddsSharkNov 15, 2017, 10:06 AM EST
Patrick Kane and Chicago Blackhawks have some trends which bode well for them cooling off the New York Rangers when the teams meet on Wednesday night.

The Blackhawks are a -130 home-ice favorite with the Rangers coming back at +118 in their matchup on Wednesday at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The total is at 6.0 goals. The Rangers are 6-0 in their last six games while the Blackhawks are 1-4 in their last five home outings. However, Chicago is a dominant 8-2 in their 10 most recent games against Metropolitan Division opponents.

The Rangers, who are 9-7-2 this season, have been scoring goals on the regular thanks in large part to a fast-paced style of play. Games with a total of 6.0 have gone over the majority of the time so far this season in the NHL. New York is averaging 4.25 goals over its last eight games, and its power play, quarterbacked by defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk, is on a hot streak at 8-for-19 in the last six games.

Having skilled forwards such as Mika Zibanejad, J.T. Miller and Pavel Buchnevich means the Rangers should not be starved for quality scoring chances. Goalie Henrik Lundqvist typically plays well against Chicago, with a 6-2-2 record, 2.19 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage.

The Rangers are 2-5 in their last seven road games as the underdog.

The Blackhawks, 8-8-2 on the season, had an ugly 7-5 loss against the New Jersey Devils in their most recent game. But Kane broke a goal drought in that game and rookie Alex DeBrincat is also on a hot streak with three in the past two contests. Chicago is also a strong bounce-back team that is 12-4 in its last 16 games after a game where it scored five goals.

The upshot of that aforementioned loss is that Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville will likely shake up his lines, and those adjustments often create a short-term gain for teams.

Chicago goalie Corey Crawford did not complete the game against New Jersey, but he has a good track record against the Rangers with a .921 save percentage in six career games.

The total has gone under in six of the Rangers’ last 10 games, with one push, according to the OddsShark NHL Database. The total has also gone under in six of the Blackhawks’ last 10 games, with one push. The total has gone under in five of the Blackhawks’ last seven home games as the favorite.

 

Rangers betting favorites in Original Six matchup against the Bruins

OddsSharkNov 8, 2017, 9:22 AM EST
The New York Rangers and Henrik Lundqvist have had the Boston Bruins’ number for years, and they’re catching a banged-up Bruins club that has been sporadic to say the least early in the NHL season.

The Rangers are a -135 home-ice favorite with the Bruins coming back at +115 with a 5.5-goal total for their meeting on Wednesday at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Rangers, with Mika Zibanejad averaging a shade more than a point per game, come in on a four-win streak, while the OddsShark NHL Database shows that New York is 5-0 in its last five home games against Boston. The Original Six inter-division rivalry has been home-slanted, with the host going 7-2 in the last nine matchups.

Boston is 6-4-3 so far this season, but nine of its 13 games were on home ice and they have yet to win back-to-back games this season. The Bruins’ scoring depth is also compromised significantly with forwards such as Brad Marchand (upper body), David Krejci (back) and Ryan Spooner (groin) all certain not to play. That could lend itself to the Bruins trying to build a defensive shell around goalie Tuukka Rask and trying to frustrate the Rangers.

New York, 7-7-2 on the year, has been scoring in bunches through Zibanejad, J.T. Miller and Pavel Buchnevich, among others. Lundqvist has been off to a slow start and the total has been at least seven goals in five of the Rangers’ last six games, but the law of averages would suggest that trend could flip.

The total has gone over in four of the Bruins’ last six road games against the Metropolitan Division. The total has gone over in five of the Rangers’ last six home games.

Also on Wednesday, the San Jose Sharks are in a pick’em matchup on the betting lines against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The total is also set at 5.5 goals.

Tampa Bay, which is out of the starting gate rapidly with an 11-2-2 record, comes in with key scorers Steven Stamkos (eight goals in 11 career games against San Jose) and Ryan Callahan (seven in 11) carrying impressive track records against the Sharks. Right wing Nikita Kucherov also leads the NHL in goals.

The Lightning are playing the front end of back-to-back games and are 4-1 in their last five games when they were slated to play the next day. Tampa Bay also has a healthy lineup, including a standout first defense pairing of Victor Hedman and Jake Dotchin.

That said, the Sharks, who are 8-5-0, have been good at the HP Pavilion Arena against Eastern Conference teams that are making the three-time-zone trip to Northern California. Led by D Brent Burns, the Sharks are 6-1 in their last seven games against Eastern teams. San Jose is also coming in with a three-day break since its most recent game, so it will certainly have the energy to put up a fight against a Lightning side that is deeper offensively. Goalie Martin Jones will also be available to make the start.

The total has gone under in four of Tampa Bay’s last five road games against Pacific Division competition. The total has been 5.0 or fewer in San Jose’s last six games.