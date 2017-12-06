AP Images

Plan to move Miami Open to Dolphins stadium in jeopardy

Associated PressDec 6, 2017, 1:08 PM EST
MIAMI (AP) An agreement to move the Miami Open to the Miami Dolphins’ stadium is in jeopardy because of a previously undisclosed audit concerning how much money the tennis tournament owes Miami-Dade County.

Miami-Dade commissioners voted Tuesday to approve the deal after it was amended to have the financial issue resolved by an independent arbiter. But a Miami Open official told the commission the new terms were a deal-breaker that could force the tournament to leave South Florida.

The agreement became public last week, after tournament officials signed paperwork with the Miami mayor’s office to move from their longtime home on Key Biscayne to the Dolphins’ stadium beginning in 2019. Showcase matches would be held in the 65,000-seat stadium, with other matches on the adjacent grounds.

The deal called for the Miami Open to pay $1.3 million owed to the county for tournaments through 2017. But Mayor Carlos Gimenez was unaware until Friday of an outstanding audit that could push the actual amount owed to the county significantly higher, said Michael Hernandez, a spokesman for Gimenez.

Owned by IMG, the Miami Open is under lease to play through 2023 on Key Biscayne, where the tournament has been held since 1987. The event’s future has been in question since a 2015 appeals court decision that prevents upgrades to the Key Biscayne complex.

Tournament officials had no comment after the commission meeting, spokesman Sam Henderson said.

 

Novak Djokovic hires Radek Stepanek as coach

AP Photo
Associated PressDec 1, 2017, 2:10 PM EST
MONACO — Novak Djokovic is bringing aboard former top-10 player Radek Stepanek as a coach.

Djokovic, a 12-time major champion, and Stepanek announced their partnership during a joint appearance on Instagram Live on Thursday.

Said Djokovic: “So this is the new team, baby. This is my new man.”

Added Stepanek: “Now it’s official.”

What was not immediately clear was how Stepanek and Andre Agassi, who began working with Djokovic on a part-time basis at the French Open in May, will divide their coaching duties. Djokovic split from longtime coach Marian Vajda shortly before bringing aboard Agassi, and stopped working with Boris Becker a year ago.

Djokovic hasn’t competed since a loss at Wimbledon in July, citing a right elbow injury.

Stepanek retired as a player in November and turned 39 on Monday. He was ranked as high as No. 8 in singles and No. 4 in doubles and won two Grand Slam men’s doubles titles. He also won a bronze medal in mixed doubles for the Czech Republic at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Impressive Goffin fails in bid for Davis Cup title

AP Photo
Associated PressNov 27, 2017, 11:22 AM EST
LILLE, France (AP) For all his individual brilliance, David Goffin could not make up for the lack of depth in the Belgian team at the Davis Cup final.

Looking for its first title in the team competition, Belgium lost a second final in three years on Sunday, going down 3-2 to France.

Belgium was guided by an impressive Goffin and spurred on by its raucous fans in the northern city of Lille, close to the Belgian border. Belgium took the final to the second reverse singles where Steve Darcis was routed 6-3, 6-1, 6-0 by Lucas Pouille.

The French, with a team featuring Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Pouille, Richard Gasquet and doubles specialist Pierre-Hugues Herbert, were favored to win their 10th title.

But the seventh-ranked Goffin proved a problem for the hosts throughout the weekend, winning his two singles matches against Tsonga and Pouille without dropping a set.

“The best player this weekend was on the Belgian side,” said former top-ranked player Justine Henin of Belgium.

France made a crucial step toward the title by winning Saturday’s doubles, and the 76th-ranked Darcis was outclassed in both his singles matches.

After recovering from an ankle injury he sustained at the French Open, Goffin still finished the year on a personal high note. Before losing to Grigor Dimitrov for the ATP Finals title in London last week, he also claimed back-to-back titles at Shenzhen and Tokyo.

He was able to carry his great form to Lille, where he demolished Pouille on Friday and delighted the crowd with a vast array of stunning shots against Tsonga.

“I played my best tennis,” Goffin said.

Goffin, who has not lost a Davis Cup match since losing to Andy Murray in the 2015 final, improved his record in the competition to 21-3.

Saddened by the loss, Goffin said he finished his season with the “sense of having done my duty.”

Belgium captain Johan Van Herck said the highlights of his weekend were “the two matches of David” but insisted he was proud of his team.

“One day I’m sure we will win the Davis Cup,” he said.

Darcis, the weak link of the Belgian team with two straight-set losses, submitted himself to harsh self-criticism.

“I was bad,” Darcis said. “I was spanked twice. I’m appalled by my performance.”