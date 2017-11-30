Premier League Heavy Favorite Manchester City Facing Hectic December

OddsSharkNov 30, 2017, 7:44 PM EST
Bettors hopeful of Manchester City coming back to earth can take some solace from the Sky Blues’ approaching schedule.

City is now a -1000 favorite on the English Premier League outright winner board according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Rival Manchester United (+1000) and Chelsea (+2000) are the only teams in contact.

But Manchester City has 10 matches between Saturday and January 2, which will likely force manager Pep Guardiola to hold back some first-choice starters at some point. A loss could pump some value back into City’s price.

Manchester City has been so dominant that bookmakers have taken it off the board for a Top 4 finish and Champions League qualification. With that prop, Arsenal (-110) might offer the best realistic value since its energy will not be siphoned by Champions League knockout ties, unlike Chelsea (-400), Liverpool (-150) and Tottenham Hotspur (+125).

Liverpool also offers value since manager Jurgen Klopp is looking to upgrade his roster big-time during the January transfer window.

On the pitch, Arsenal (+150) takes a 12-match home win streak in EPL play into a feature matchup against Manchester United (+190, +230 draw). Man United looks depleted in the central midfield with Marouane Fellaini (knee) doubtful, so its best prospect might be getting a draw.

Stoke (-115) is leaking oil with 19 goals against over its last seven games, but Swansea City (+350, +235 draw) and bright young striker Tammy Abraham went 0-for-November in the goals department. A low-scoring game is likely in the offing, so the under on the 2.5 total at -145 is the percentage play.

Watford (+400) has lost its last four games against Tottenham (-145, +290 draw), but it is looking for a bounce-back at home and has finishers Troy Deeney and Abdoulaye Doucoure together again. Tottenham’s propensity for slow starts – it’s trailed at some point in each of its last four games – suggests there is upset potential.

Leicester City (-130) has been something less than airtight defensively at home, while Burnley (+385, +255 draw) has four away wins in seven starts. Burnley, with forward Chris Wood facing his former team, is a good bet to get a result. Both teams will likely push forward in a way that makes both likely to score, so the +115 for the over to hit on the 2.5 total is enticing.

Super Sunday concludes with a super mismatch as Manchester City (-1100) hosts West Ham United (+2300, +1000 draw). Manchester City looks eminently capable of winning by a multi-goal margin and covering the minus-2.5 goals spread, which offers -130 with West Ham coming back at +110 to cover

Manchester City continue to be dominant on EPL championship odds

OddsSharkNov 24, 2017, 8:39 AM EST
Undefeated Manchester City have crept even farther into minus money as a -800 favorite on the English Premier League championship odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Second-place Manchester United (+1200), eight points off of the pace after 12 games, might be the only team with a realistic chance of catching City, and that would start with a win in their showdown on December 12.

Matchday 13 starts with a Friday game, as West Ham United (+170), under new manager David Moyes, might still be in shambles going into a home fixture against Leicester City (+165, +230 draw). With West Ham haven given up a league-most 25 goals, the over on the 2.5 total seems likely to hit.

Liverpool (+110) could be vulnerable at home to Chelsea (+240, +250 draw). Nine of the Reds’ 10 outfield players have already started two games (one league, one Champions League) in the past week. Manager Jurgen Klopp might not have his first-choice lineup. Chelsea have won five of its six away games in the league and playmaker Cesc Fabregas should find some gaps in Liverpool’s struggling defense. Both teams have scored in 10 of the 11 Liverpool-Chelsea games and, based on recent form, that trend should continue.

Another tight three-way moneyline involves second-from-bottom Swansea City (+170) at home to Bournemouth (+165, +215 draw). Swansea have struggled at home while Bournemouth come in having won its last two away games by multi-goal margins. Callum Wilson could also be a good bet to score for the visiting Cherries.

Newcastle United (+115) have lost three in a row on the trot, as well as their last three games against Watford (+235 +235 draw). With Newcastle likely facing pressure to attack and end their drought, Watford could continue their trend of scoring two goals in every away game so far. The over on the 2.5 total seems like a sound play.

The value on pesky Burnley (+475) at home against Arsenal (-180, +330 draw) in a Sunday betting matchup might be too good not to take. Burnley have been airtight defensively and Arsenal appear nicked-up with Olivier Giroud (thigh) and other key players working against the clock to reach match fitness.

Huddersfield Town (+1400) could be out of their depth against Manchester City (-525, +650 draw) in a Sunday matchup. If Manchester City have stalwarts such as Leroy Sane and Vincent Kompany starting after they were rested in Champions League play earlier this week, they should rate a good chance of covering the minus-2.0 goal line. That pays 1.5.

Tottenham seeks away win against Arsenal as North London Derby underdog

OddsSharkNov 17, 2017, 9:14 AM EST
As the EPL comes out of the international break, it’s all about whether anything will happen to blunt Manchester City’s momentum.

The value with Manchester City on the EPL championship odds has completely evaporated, as they are a -700 favorite at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Man City, after 11  of 38 rounds in the league campaign, is eight points clear of both Tottenham Hotspur (+1400) and Manchester United (+1600), who share second place, while Chelsea (+1800) is nine points adrift of the leaders.

Matchweek 12 begins with the North London derby, as Arsenal (+135) might be a shaky three-way moneyline play against aforementioned Tottenham Hotspur (+185, +255 draw). The Spurs’ Harry Kane has six goals in as many games against Arsenal, and Tottenham has posted a result in five of six games against the Gunners, so taking the draw might be the wisest play. Kane is a must-play in goal scorer props.

Leicester City (+750) has likely been too leaky defensively (16 goals in 11 matches) to take them for an upset against a Manchester City (-325, +450 draw) side that will have Sergio Aguero and winger Leroy Sané in uniform. The over on the 3.5 total pays a healthy -110, and Manchester City is always worth considering on the goals line at minus-1.5.

Last-place Crystal Palace (+135) cannot score at home (four goals in five fixtures) and Everton (+220, +215 draw) cannot score on the road (two in five), but neither keeps it tidy around its goal. Two of Palace’s last three matches have had fewer than 2.5 goals, which is what the total is for a match that seems likely to end 1-0 or 1-1.

West Bromwich Albion (+500), which has the second-highest moneyline of any home team this week, will likely pack the goal tight against surging Chelsea (-175, +285 draw). Chelsea, which is on a three-win streak, is capable of bidding its time and ekeing out a win in a game that stays under the 3.5 total.

Watford (+105) is offering good value as it tries to pull out of a three-game losing streak, and West Ham United (+260, +240 draw) will likely need time to get used to new manager David Moyes. Watford, with young Brazilian winger Richarlison featuring in the attack, should be able to pull out of its nosedive.

Brighton & Hove Albion (+135) is far healthier than Stoke City (+225, +210 draw) ahead of a Monday matchup. Brighton will have something resembling a first-choice lineup to tee up striker Glenn Murray (three-game goal streak). With Stoke laid low by the news goalkeeper Jack Butland (finger) is out for more than a month, Brighton could cover the 2.0 total by itself.