Auburn, USC, Ohio State among conference championship favorites

The Auburn Tigers’ habit of closing well and the Georgia Bulldogs’ resiliency are two trends to be mindful of heading into Week 14, when the College Football Playoff matchups will be determined.

By virtue of a head-to-head win earlier this month, Auburn is a two-point favorite against Georgia with a 44-point total in the SEC championship game at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Georgia, which will be a de facto home team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, is 9-3 straight-up in its last 12 games against Auburn, according to the OddsShark College Football Database. The Bulldogs are also 4-0 both SU and against the spread in rematches against teams which they lost to in the previous matchup. Auburn, led by QB Jarrett Stidham and RB Kerryon Johnson, is 5-0 ATS in its last five games in December.

The USC Trojans are four-point favorites against the Stanford Cardinal with a 58.5 total in the Pac-12 championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, which is a Friday matchup. Stanford is 9-1 SU in its last 10 games on a Friday. Southern California beat rival UCLA last week but is 2-6 ATS in its last eight games after a win.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are 6.5-point favorites against the Wisconsin Badgers, with a 51.5 total in the Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Wisconsin is 0-5 SU and 1-4 ATS in its last five games against Ohio State. Ohio State is 1-4 ATS in its last five games against its conference. The total has gone over in eight of Ohio State’s last nine games.

The Clemson Tigers are 9.5-point favorites against the Miami Hurricanes, with a 46 total in the ACC championship game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Miami is 1-4 ATS in its last five games against Clemson. The total has gone over in Miami’s last four games against Clemson. Clemson is 33-1 SU in its last 34 games after winning the previous game in a matchup.

The Oklahoma Sooners are seven-point favorites against the TCU Horned Frogs, with a 63.5 total in the Big 12 championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. TCU is 1-6 SU in its last seven games against Oklahoma. The total has gone under in six of TCU’s last eight games against Oklahoma. Oklahoma is 8-1 SU and 7-2 ATS in its last nine games in Week 14.

The Central Florida Golden Knights are seven-point home favorites against the Memphis Tigers, with an 82 total in the AAC championship game. The total has gone under in four of Memphis’ last five games against Central Florida. Central Florida is 1-4 ATS in its last five games after consecutive wins.

Despite losing to them a week ago, the Boise State Broncos are 8.5-point home favorites against the Fresno State Bulldogs, with a 50 total in the Mountain West championship game. Fresno State is 4-12 ATS in its last 16 games against Boise State. Boise State is 19-3 SU in its last 22 games after a loss.

The Toledo Rockets are 21.5-point favorites against the Akron Zips, with a 57.5 total in the Mid-American championship game at Ford Field in Detroit. Akron is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games. The total has gone under in nine of Akron’s last 11 games against its conference. Toledo is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games.

And the Florida Atlantic Owls are 11-point home favorites against the North Texas Mean Green with a 73.5 total in the Conference USA championship game. The total has gone over in 10 of North Texas’s last 14 games. Florida Atlantic is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games as a favorite.

