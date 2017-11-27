Full list of breeds at 2017 National Dog Show

For its annual TV special “The National Dog Show Presented by Purina,” NBC records the judging, examination and walk of all breeds and varieties competing in the annual event so that dog lovers and aficionados can get a close-up look at their breeds of interest.
The exclusive video generates heavy interest from enthusiasts around the world with a total of 186 breeds and varieties featured with backdrop audio of the breed description from PA announcer Wayne Ferguson, President of the Kennel Club of Philadelphia.
Groups
Best In Show | All Group Winners
Herding Group (All Dogs | Winner)
Hound Group (All Dogs | Winner)
Non-Sporting Group (All dogs | Winner)
Sporting Group (All Dogs | Winner)
Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever
Terrier Group (All Dogs | Winner)
American Staffordshire Terrier
Working Group (All Dogs | Winner)
NBCSports.com also includes highlights from the TV special, behind-the-scenes photos and video, capturing all the backstage canine energy of one of only three remaining “benched” shows at which dogs and handlers are on hand all day to interact with the public.
The two-hour special aired on Thanksgiving Day, November 23, following the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the 15th straight year. It annually attracts a total audience of more than 20 million people as America’s most prominent and widely-viewed showcase for the sport.