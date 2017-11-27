AP Images

Full list of breeds at 2017 National Dog Show

By Tess QuinlanNov 27, 2017, 7:52 PM EST
For its annual TV special “The National Dog Show Presented by Purina,” NBC records the judging, examination and walk of all breeds and varieties competing in the annual event so that dog lovers and aficionados can get a close-up look at their breeds of interest.

The exclusive video generates heavy interest from enthusiasts around the world with a total of 186 breeds and varieties featured with backdrop audio of the breed description from PA announcer Wayne Ferguson, President of the Kennel Club of Philadelphia.

Groups

Best In Show | All Group Winners

Herding Group | Winner

Hound Group | Winner

Non-Sporting Group | Winner

Sporting Group | Winner

Terrier Group | Winner

Toy Group | Winner

Working Group | Winner

 

Herding Group (All Dogs | Winner)

Australian Cattle Dog

Australian Shepherd

Bearded Collie

Belgian Malinois

Belgian Sheepdog

Belgian Tervuren

Bergamasco Shepherd

Berger Picard

Border Collie

Bouvier des Flandres

Briard

Canaan Dog

Cardigan Welsh Corgi

Collie (Rough)

Collie (Smooth)

Entlebucher Mountain Dog

Finnish Lapphund

German Shepherd

Icelandic Sheepdog

Mini American Shepherd

Norwegian Buhund

Old English Sheepdog

Pembroke Welsh Corgi

Polish Lowland Sheepdog

Puli

Pumi

Pyrenean Shepherd

Shetland Sheepdog

Swedish Vallhund

 

Hound Group (All Dogs | Winner)

Afghan Hound

American Foxhound

Basenji

Basset Hound

Beagle

Bloodhound

Bluetick Coonhound

Borzoi

Cimeco dell’Etna

Dachshund (Longhaired)

Dachshund (Smooth)

Dachshund (Wirehaired)

English Foxhound

Greyhound

Ibizan Hound

Irish Wolfhound

Norwegian Elkhound

Otterhound

Petit Basset Griffon Vend

Pharaoh Hound

Portuguese Podengo Pequeno

Redbone Coonhound

Rhodesian Ridgeback

Saluki

Scottish Deerhound

Treeing Walker Coonhound

Whippet

 

Non-Sporting Group (All dogs | Winner)

American Eskimo Dog

Bichon Frise

Boston Terrier

Bulldog

Chinese Shar-Pei

Chow Chow

Coton de Tulear

Dalmatian

French Bulldog

Keeshond

Lhasa Apso

Löwchen

Poodle (Miniature)

Poodle (Standard)

Shiba Inu

Schipperke

Tibetan Spaniel

Tibetan Terrier

Xoloitzcuintli

 

Sporting Group (All Dogs | Winner)

Brittany

Chesapeake Bay Retriever

Clumber Spaniel

Cocker Spaniel (ASCOB)

Cocker Spaniel (Black)

Cocker Spaniel (Parti-Color)

Curly-Coated Retriever

English Cocker Spaniel

English Setter

English Springer Spaniel

Field Spaniel

Flat-Coated Retriever

German Shorthaired Pointer

German Whitehaired Pointer

Golden Retriever

Gordon Setter

Irish Red & White Setter

Irish Setter

Irish Water Spaniel

Labrador Retriever

Lagotto Romagnolo

Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever

Pointer

Spinoe Italiano

Sussex Spaniel

Vizsla

Weimaraner

Welsh Springer Spaniel

Wirehaired Pointing Griffon

Wirehaired Vizsla

 

Terrier Group (All Dogs | Winner)

Airedale Terrier

American Hairless Terrier

American Staffordshire Terrier

Australian Terrier

Bedlington Terrier

Border Terrier

Cairn Terrier

Glen of Imaal Terrier

Irish Terrier

Kerry Blue Terrier

Lakeland Terrier

Miniature Bull Terrier

Miniature Schnauzer

Norfolk Terrier

Norwich Terrier

Parson Russell Terrier

Rat Terrier

Russell Terrier

Scottish Terrier

Selyham Terrier

Skye Terrier

Smooth Fox Terrier

Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier

Staffordshire Bull Terrier

Welsh Terrier

West Highland White Terrier

White Bull Terrier

 

Toy Group (All Dogs | Winner)

Affenpinscher

Brussels Griffon

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Chinese Crested

English Toy Spaniel (B&PC)

English Toy Spaniel (KC&R)

Havanese

Italian Greyhound

Japanese Chin

Long Coat Chihuahua

Miniature Pinscher

Papillon

Pekingese

Pomeranian

Pug

Shih Tzu

Silky Terrier

Smooth Coat Chihuahua

Toy Fox Terrier

Yorkshire Terrier

 

Working Group (All Dogs | Winner)

Alaskan Malamute

Akita

Bernese Mountain Dog

Black Russian Terrier

Boerboel

Boxer

Bullmastiff

Cane Corso

Doberman Pinscher

Dogue de Bordeaux

German Pinscher

Giant Schnauzer

Great Dane

Great Pyrenees

Greater Swiss Mountain Dog

Komondor

Kuvasz

Leonberger

Mastiff

Neapolitan Mastiff

Newfoundland

Portuguese Water Dog

Rottweiler

Saint Bernard

Samoyed

Siberian Husky

Standard Schnauzer

Tibetan Mastiff

NBCSports.com also includes highlights from the TV special, behind-the-scenes photos and video, capturing all the backstage canine energy of one of only three remaining “benched” shows at which dogs and handlers are on hand all day to interact with the public.

The two-hour special aired on Thanksgiving Day, November 23, following the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the 15th straight year.  It annually attracts a total audience of more than 20 million people as America’s most prominent and widely-viewed showcase for the sport.

Brussels Griffon wins Best in Show at the 2017 National Dog Show

By Tess QuinlanNov 23, 2017, 1:55 PM EST
The Brussels Griffon has won Best in Show at the 2017 National Dog Show.

Newton, who is a red-rough variety of Brussels Griffon, won the Toy Group first and then beat the Portuguese Water Dog for the top honor.

“He just has marvelous breed type and attitude. He has the whole package,” said handler Susan Depew.

The Portuguese Water Dog won the Working Group, the English Springer Spaniel won the Sporting Group, the American Staffordshire Terrier won the Terrier Group, and the Whippet won the Hound Group.

Hear more from Susan below:

National Dog Show in Philadelphia this weekend

By Tess QuinlanNov 15, 2017, 4:27 PM EST
Calling all dog lovers! The Kennel Club of Philadelphia’s National Dog Show is set to take place all day Saturday and Sunday, November 18-19, at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks. This annual canine extravaganza is one of the most prominent dog shows in the world, with its history dating back to the 1800s. Over 2,000 dogs have been entered to compete in this year’s show, encompassing a record 191 out of the 202 American Kennel Club-sanctioned breeds and varieties.

What makes this dog show so special? Out of the thousands of shows that take place across the U.S., Philadelphia’s event is one of three ‘benched’ shows in existence – meaning all dogs will be available to meet and greet the public. Attendees will also have access to exclusive deals on all things dogs, including fashionable accessories, bedding, treats and even treadmills.

The best part? The show is a great value. In fact, a day at the dog show is just a fraction of the cost of any major Philly sporting event for family of four. Even better, the show will help the non-profit Kennel Club of Philadelphia raise money for a variety of canine-related causes.

Get ready for a weekend filled with athletic dog exhibitions, family-friendly activities and hands-on fun.

Purchase your tickets for the 2017 National Dog Show

The Kennel Club of Philadelphia’s National Dog Show

Saturday, Nov. 18 – 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 19 – 8:30 a.m. 5 p.m.
Greater Philadelphia Expo Center
100 Station Ave.
Oaks, PA 19456

Tickets:
Adults: $16
Children (ages 4-12): $7
Ages 3 & Under: FREE
FREE PARKING

-PhillyVoice