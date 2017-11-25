AP Photo

France wins doubles to lead Belgium 2-1 in Davis Cup final

Associated PressNov 25, 2017, 1:03 PM EST
LILLE, France (AP) Richard Gasquet and Pierre-Hugues Herbert beat Ruben Bemelmans and Joris De Loore 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4 to give France a 2-1 lead over Belgium in the Davis Cup final on Saturday.

Gasquet and Herbert, who had never played together before, put France one win away from a 10th Davis Cup title. Belgium, in the final for the second time in three years, is seeking its first title.

In the northern city of Lille, the unexperienced French pair came out on top of a tense match with many ups and downs.

In Sunday’s first reverse singles, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga can clinch the final for France with victory over Belgium’s top player David Goffin. If Tsonga fails, the tie will be decided in the final reverse singles between Frenchman Lucas Pouille and Steve Darcis.

Despite their lack of practice and matches together, Gasquet and Herbert got off to a flying start on the indoor hard court at the Pierre Mauroy stadium.

Gasquet executed perfect passing shots from both sides and Herbert had a dominant presence at the net as the French pair broke for a 2-0 lead. A brilliant crosscourt forehand winner from Gasquet sealed another break for the hosts in the fourth game, with Goffin and Darcis looking ashen-faced in the stands.

Trailing 5-0, the Belgians saved two set points to finally hold their serve, but the respite was short lived as Gasquet served out the set in the next game.

A poor service game from Herbert put the Belgian pair back in the match early in the second set, though, when the doubles specialist hit a double fault and sent a volley long to hand their rivals a 3-1 lead. The hosts broke back but the French could not build on the momentum as their rivals finally got in the swing. De Loore fired a superb forehand passing shot in the next game and Gasquet dropped his serve after double faulting on break point. Bemelmans served out the set and the Belgian pair celebrated with a chest bump.

“They (Gasquet and Herbert) were on the brink of collapse,” said France captain Yannick Noah. “In the end, it came down to just one or two points, and being focused.”

The French were under pressure early in the third set and fought hard to fend off four break points in their first three service games. They finally cracked in the seventh game when De Loore unleashed a forehand return straight into Herbert’s head to seal the break as he knocked the Frenchman to the ground.

Herbert quickly recovered as nervousness took hold of Bemelmans in the closing games of the set, with several misses on important points. The French pair made the most of his errors and leveled at 5-5 to the delight of the raucous home crowd with a break on his serve, before dominating the tiebreaker.

De Loore received treatment on his left foot before the start of a tense fourth set. A shaky Herbert hit two consecutive double faults to find himself trailing 15-40 on his serve in the sixth game, but the French managed to hold and made the decisive break for a 4-3 lead following another big mistake from Bemelmans, who buried a smash into the bottom of the net.

Tsonga levels for France in Davis Cup final against Belgium

Associated PressNov 24, 2017, 6:25 PM EST
LILLE, France (AP) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga swept past Steve Darcis 6-3, 6-2, 6-1 to put France level with Belgium on the opening day of the Davis Cup final on Friday.

Tsonga’s comfortable win over the 76th-ranked Darcis evened the tie at 1-1 ahead after Belgium’s top player David Goffin had dispatched Lucas Pouille in straight sets.

Tsonga missed several chances to move ahead early in the first set but finally broke for a 5-3 lead with a deep forehand attack on his fourth break point. The Frenchman then claimed five consecutive games and served out the second set at love with a drop shot that hit the net cord and dribbled over for a winner.

Tsonga continued to play consistent and occasionally brilliant tennis in the third, including a series of reflex volleys.

Dimitrov defeats Goffin to win ATP Finals title

Associated PressNov 19, 2017, 5:19 PM EST
LONDON — Grigor Dimitrov claimed the biggest title of his career at the season-ending ATP Finals on Sunday, prevailing on his fifth match point to beat David Goffin of Belgium 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

“It’s such an honor to play here,” Dimitrov said. “This week has been one of the best I’ve ever had.”

The sixth-seeded Bulgarian won in 2 hours, 30 minutes, 15 seconds for the longest final since the tournament returned to a three-set format in 2008.

Dimitrov won all five of his matches at the O2 Arena to become the first player to win the elite tournament on debut since 1998, when Alex Corretja of Spain triumphed in Hanover.

Goffin saved three match points on his own serve, but Dimitrov kept his cool, taking the second opportunity on his own delivery to close it out.

By reaching the final, Dimitrov had already secured a career-high No. 3-ranking to end the year. Goffin also moves up to a career-best No. 7.

The final lasted more than 11 minutes longer than Roger Federer took to beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in 2011. It was a nervous start as both players failed to hold serve in the opening three games before Goffin settled down to control the opener as Dimitrov struggled with his timing.

However, Dimitrov fought his way back into the set. He leveled in the eighth game before breaking once more in the 12th to snatch the set in which Goffin hit eight more winners.

Dimitrov’s confidence carried into the second set, where he brought up the first break point in the sixth game, only for Goffin to produce a stunning cross-court backhand winner to save it. The momentum back with him, Goffin broke the following game for a 4-3 lead and calmly closed out the set.

Having come from behind to beat Federer in Saturday’s semifinal, Goffin had every reason to be confident and could have gone ahead. But he wasted four break points in the opening game – they would turn out to be his only chances in the decider.

Dimitrov was more clinical, striking in the sixth game to take control. Goffin tested Dimitrov’s nerve by saving three match points on his own serve, before saving one on Dimitrov’s. However the Belgian’s resistance came to an end as he netted a backhand volley, leaving Dimitrov in tears.

(This story has been corrected to show it was the longest three-set final since the tournament returned to a three-set format in 2008, not longest three-set final ever.)