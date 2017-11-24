Manchester City continue to be dominant on EPL championship odds

Undefeated Manchester City have crept even farther into minus money as a -800 favorite on the English Premier League championship odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Second-place Manchester United (+1200), eight points off of the pace after 12 games, might be the only team with a realistic chance of catching City, and that would start with a win in their showdown on December 12.

Matchday 13 starts with a Friday game, as West Ham United (+170), under new manager David Moyes, might still be in shambles going into a home fixture against Leicester City (+165, +230 draw). With West Ham haven given up a league-most 25 goals, the over on the 2.5 total seems likely to hit.

Liverpool (+110) could be vulnerable at home to Chelsea (+240, +250 draw). Nine of the Reds’ 10 outfield players have already started two games (one league, one Champions League) in the past week. Manager Jurgen Klopp might not have his first-choice lineup. Chelsea have won five of its six away games in the league and playmaker Cesc Fabregas should find some gaps in Liverpool’s struggling defense. Both teams have scored in 10 of the 11 Liverpool-Chelsea games and, based on recent form, that trend should continue.

Another tight three-way moneyline involves second-from-bottom Swansea City (+170) at home to Bournemouth (+165, +215 draw). Swansea have struggled at home while Bournemouth come in having won its last two away games by multi-goal margins. Callum Wilson could also be a good bet to score for the visiting Cherries.

Newcastle United (+115) have lost three in a row on the trot, as well as their last three games against Watford (+235 +235 draw). With Newcastle likely facing pressure to attack and end their drought, Watford could continue their trend of scoring two goals in every away game so far. The over on the 2.5 total seems like a sound play.

The value on pesky Burnley (+475) at home against Arsenal (-180, +330 draw) in a Sunday betting matchup might be too good not to take. Burnley have been airtight defensively and Arsenal appear nicked-up with Olivier Giroud (thigh) and other key players working against the clock to reach match fitness.

Huddersfield Town (+1400) could be out of their depth against Manchester City (-525, +650 draw) in a Sunday matchup. If Manchester City have stalwarts such as Leroy Sane and Vincent Kompany starting after they were rested in Champions League play earlier this week, they should rate a good chance of covering the minus-2.0 goal line. That pays 1.5.