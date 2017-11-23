Alabama an Iron Bowl betting favorite to highlight college football week slate

Alabama and Jalen Hurts will have to correct their recent offensive regression away from home in order to get a cover against archrival Auburn. The Crimson Tide are listed as 4.5-point road favorites against the Tigers in the Iron Bowl with a 47.5-point total at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Alabama is a stellar 8-2 straight-up and 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 road games as a favorite of 6.5 or fewer points. However, they are just 2-4 ATS in their last six games overall, with one culprit being the fact their average production in their last two road games (29 points, 399.5 yards) pales compared to the Tide’s output at home (40 points, 482.3 yards).

Auburn and star QB Jarrett Stidham are 3-0 ATS in its last three home games as the underdog, although it is just 2-7 ATS in its last nine home games in November, according to the OddsShark College Football Database.

The Miami Hurricanes are 13.5-point road favorites against the Pittsburgh Panthers, with a 52 total in a Friday betting matchup. Miami is 9-0 SU and 8-1 ATS in its last nine games in November. The total has gone under in seven of Miami’s last eight games. Pittsburgh is 5-14 ATS in its last 19 games at home.

The UCF Golden Knights are 10-point favorites against the South Florida Bulls with a 62.5 total in a Friday matchup. South Florida is 6-2 SU and ATS in its last eight games against Central Florida. Central Florida is 7-1 SU and 6-2 ATS in its last eight games on a Friday.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are 12-point road betting favorites against the Michigan Wolverines, with a 50 total. Ohio State is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games against Michigan. The total has gone over in Ohio State’s last four games against Michigan. Michigan is 1-5 ATS in its last six games at home.

The Georgia Bulldogs are 11-point road favorites against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, with a 51.5 total. Georgia is 9-0 ATS in its last nine games on the road against Georgia Tech. Georgia Tech is 7-3 SU in its last 10 games at home in November. The total has gone under in five of Georgia Tech’s last six home games against Georgia.

The Clemson Tigers are 14-point road favorites against the South Carolina Gamecocks, with a 46.5 total. The total has gone under in nine of South Carolina’s last 12 games against the ACC. Clemson is 2-6 ATS in its last eight games against South Carolina.

The Wisconsin Badgers are 17-point road favorites against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, with a 43 total. The total has gone over in 15 of Wisconsin’s last 17 games against Minnesota. Minnesota is 22-8-1 ATS in its last 31 games in November.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 2.5-point road favorites against the Stanford Cardinal, with a 57 total. Notre Dame is 0-5 ATS in its last five games in November. The total has gone under in six of Notre Dame’s last seven games against Stanford. Stanford is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games in Week 13.

The Oklahoma Sooners are 22.5-point favorites against the West Virginia Mountaineers, with a 68.5 total. West Virginia is 8-1 SU and 7-2 ATS in its last nine games in Week 13. The total has gone under in Oklahoma’s last five games at home against teams with winning records.

And the Washington Huskies are 10-point favorites against the Washington State Cougars, with a 47.5 total. Washington State is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 games on the road against teams with winning records. The total has gone UNDER in nine of Washington’s last 12 games against its conference.

For more info, picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the new OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes, or check it out at OddsShark.libsyn.com.