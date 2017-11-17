Tottenham seeks away win against Arsenal as North London Derby underdog

OddsSharkNov 17, 2017, 9:14 AM EST
As the EPL comes out of the international break, it’s all about whether anything will happen to blunt Manchester City’s momentum.

The value with Manchester City on the EPL championship odds has completely evaporated, as they are a -700 favorite at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Man City, after 11  of 38 rounds in the league campaign, is eight points clear of both Tottenham Hotspur (+1400) and Manchester United (+1600), who share second place, while Chelsea (+1800) is nine points adrift of the leaders.

Matchweek 12 begins with the North London derby, as Arsenal (+135) might be a shaky three-way moneyline play against aforementioned Tottenham Hotspur (+185, +255 draw). The Spurs’ Harry Kane has six goals in as many games against Arsenal, and Tottenham has posted a result in five of six games against the Gunners, so taking the draw might be the wisest play. Kane is a must-play in goal scorer props.

Leicester City (+750) has likely been too leaky defensively (16 goals in 11 matches) to take them for an upset against a Manchester City (-325, +450 draw) side that will have Sergio Aguero and winger Leroy Sané in uniform. The over on the 3.5 total pays a healthy -110, and Manchester City is always worth considering on the goals line at minus-1.5.

Last-place Crystal Palace (+135) cannot score at home (four goals in five fixtures) and Everton (+220, +215 draw) cannot score on the road (two in five), but neither keeps it tidy around its goal. Two of Palace’s last three matches have had fewer than 2.5 goals, which is what the total is for a match that seems likely to end 1-0 or 1-1.

West Bromwich Albion (+500), which has the second-highest moneyline of any home team this week, will likely pack the goal tight against surging Chelsea (-175, +285 draw). Chelsea, which is on a three-win streak, is capable of bidding its time and ekeing out a win in a game that stays under the 3.5 total.

Watford (+105) is offering good value as it tries to pull out of a three-game losing streak, and West Ham United (+260, +240 draw) will likely need time to get used to new manager David Moyes. Watford, with young Brazilian winger Richarlison featuring in the attack, should be able to pull out of its nosedive.

Brighton & Hove Albion (+135) is far healthier than Stoke City (+225, +210 draw) ahead of a Monday matchup. Brighton will have something resembling a first-choice lineup to tee up striker Glenn Murray (three-game goal streak). With Stoke laid low by the news goalkeeper Jack Butland (finger) is out for more than a month, Brighton could cover the 2.0 total by itself.

Chelsea v. Man United match highlights EPL Week 11 betting slate

OddsSharkNov 3, 2017, 9:30 AM EST
Soccer’s twist on Super Sunday could shake up English Premier League futures, which are getting static.

Undefeated Manchester City (-500) remain a huge minus-money favorite to win the league at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Manchester United (+800), Tottenham Hotspur (+1200) and Chelsea (+1800) are the only teams with a realistic chance of chasing down City over the final three-quarters of the season.

Manchester City (-260) could end up in a goal-fest with Arsenal (+600, +395 draw) in their Sunday betting matchup, as the Gunners average nearly two goals per game. The over on the 2.5 seems like a good play, since Man City alone are averaging 3.5 goals in league games and have a fresh-legged Gabriel Jesus to draw in if forwards Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero need a break after playing in a Champions League game on Wednesday.

The showdown between Chelsea (+145) and Manchester United (+205, +210 draw) could degenerate into play-not-to-lose tactics, knowing how Man United manager Jose Mourinho tends to approach road games in league play. Five of the last six games in this matchup have had fewer than three goals, so the under on the 2.5 looks tempting.

Stoke City (+160) and Leicester City (+180, +225 draw) are only one point apart in the standings, but a big difference is Stoke has manager Mark Hughes on the hot seat and Leicester already hit F5 by bringing in Claude Puel. Incidentally, Puel’s teams have won or drawn five of their last six games against Stoke. Home side Stoke is second-to-last in goals allowed, so there’s a strong possibility of both teams scoring.

Woebegone West Ham United (+425) are on a three-loss streak in EPL play, but do offer huge value against Liverpool (-165, +310 draw), especially since the Reds have ruled out using midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum and could hold out forward Philippe Coutinho. Even taking West Ham for the tie at +310 offers a potentially big payoff.

The tightest three-way moneyline involves Huddersfield Town (+170) at home against West Bromwich Albion (+185, +195 draw). Huddersfield have shown they can stymie the bottom feeder and the only positive West Brom trend is that November was when they started to pick up the pace points-wise during the 2016-17 Premier League season.

Struggling Everton (+110) have only two wins in five home games and are on a seven-game winless streak in all competitions, so the moneyline value is with visiting Watford (+265, +225 draw) in their Sunday betting matchup. Watford are without captain Troy Deeney (violent conduct suspension), but play an attacking style and the average total in their games is 3.3. The over on the 2.5 total would seem to be attainable.

Tottenham, Man United Highlight Week 10 EPL Betting Slate at Old Trafford

OddsSharkOct 27, 2017, 12:14 AM EST
While the value on Manchester City becomes ever-negligible, the big news with English Premier League champion futures is that Tottenham Hotspur are second on the board.

Undefeated and once-tied, Manchester City has come down to -550 to be the EPL’s outright champion at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Tottenham carries a +800 price as it stands level with Manchester United, now at +1200, as the Spurs ready to visit the Reds at Old Trafford in one of the feature matches of Week 10. Whoever wins will stay in contact with Man City.

Defending champion Chelsea, already nine points adrift of Manchester City, is listed at +2000.

Two major questions hang over the tilt between Manchester United (+115) and Tottenham Hotspur (+245, +220 for a draw). In response to last week’s loss to Huddersfield, Man United manager Jose Mourinho reportedly aired out his players during training, so their response will be interesting. Spurs striker extraordinaire Harry Kane (hamstring) might also be a match-day decision, especially with a Champions League game against Real Madrid looming.

With midfielder Moussa Dembélé back, Tottenham stands a great chance of attaining at least a tie.

Liverpool (-475), unlike Man United, is in no position to play without urgency or have a sense of false security against Huddersfield Town (+1200, +550 draw). The Reds have won 19 matches in a row against newly promoted teams, and Philippe Coutinho and cohorts might be able to cover a 2.0-goal line.

Watford (EVEN) has only one win and one draw in its last five fixtures against Stoke City (+265, +240 draw). Stoke has allowed a league-most 20 goals and key playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri might not play, so Watford could be due even though it is dealing with injuries.

Brighton and Hove Albion (+215), led by Pascal Gross, offers excellent value at home against Southampton (+140, +210 draw) in a Sunday matchup. Southhampton is struggling to turn a high possession rate into goals. The -125 on over 2.0 also offers value.

Leicester City (+110), now managed by Claude Puel, takes a four-match unbeaten streak (in all competitions) into a Sunday home game against Everton (+260, +230 draw), which will be guided by David Unsworth after sacking its manager. That shake-up contributes to the over on a 3.5 total being a smart play. There has not been a shutout in the teams’ last five games.

And Burnley (+190) hosts Newcastle United (+160, +210 draw) in the Monday betting matchup. With Chris Wood (hamstring) laid up and Sam Vokes drawing in at striker for Burnley, scoring might be at a premium. None of Burnley’s home matches at Turf Moor have had a total go higher than 2.0, which is the total for this one.