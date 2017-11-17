Getty Images

Andy Murray, coach Ivan Lendl end 2nd stint together

Associated PressNov 17, 2017, 9:54 PM EST
Andy Murray and Ivan Lendl are calling it quits for a second time, ending a partnership that produced three Grand Slam titles and two Olympic gold medals.

Murray announced Friday on his website that he and Lendl “have mutually agreed to end their coaching relationship.”

All of Murray’s greatest triumphs as a tennis player have come with Lendl guiding him as his coach. That includes, most famously, the Scotsman’s 2013 title at Wimbledon, which made him the first British man in 77 years to win the singles championship at the All England Club.

Before that, Lendl helped Murray win the 2012 U.S. Open and the gold medal at the London Olympics earlier that year. Then they split in 2014, before reuniting last year, about a month before Murray won his second Wimbledon trophy.

Murray also reached No. 1 in the ATP rankings while working with Lendl, getting to that spot for the first time in November 2016.

“I’m thankful to Ivan for all his help and guidance over the years,” Murray said in the statement on his site. “We’ve had great success and learned a lot as a team.”

Lendl, who won eight major titles from 1984 to 1990, and Murray were at the forefront of a trend of players hiring former stars of the sport as coaches.

Murray yielded the No. 1 ranking to Rafael Nadal this August, shortly before saying he would miss the rest of the 2017 season because of a hip injury.

It turned out his last match of the year came on July 12 at Wimbledon, where his title defense ended with a five-set quarterfinal loss to Sam Querrey.

Murray intends to be ready for the start of next season in January, when the Australian Open is played, saying Friday: “My focus now is on getting ready for Australia with the team I have in place and getting back to competing.”

He plans to enter a tournament in Brisbane, Australia, to prepare for the year’s first Grand Slam tournament. Before that, he will train in Miami, as usual.

Lendl will continue to work with the U.S. Tennis Association’s player development program.

“I wish Andy well going forward,” Lendl said. “We had a great run and a lot of fun.”

Goffin beats Thiem to set up ATP Finals semi with Federer

AP Images
Associated PressNov 17, 2017, 2:57 PM EST
LONDON (AP) David Goffin is into the last four of the ATP Finals, to go any further he’ll have to do something he’s never done before: beat Roger Federer.

The No.7-seeded Goffin beat Dominic Thiem 6-4, 6-1 at the O2 Arena on Friday to set up a semifinal meeting with Federer.

From 0-3, 0-15 down in the opening set, Goffin won 15 consecutive points to take control of the match, and never looked back.

“I’ve never found a key to beat Roger,” said Goffin, who has lost all of his six meetings with the 19-time Grand-Slam champion. “Honestly, I don’t know what to do tomorrow. But I’m going to try something, something different, something that I’ve never done in the past.”

The victory took Goffin to 2-1 in the round-robin stage of the elite season-ending tournament after a win over Rafael Nadal and defeat to Grigor Dimitrov, who will meet Jack Sock in Saturday’s other semifinal.

Dimitrov plays Pablo Carreno Busta later, with qualification already secured after two wins.

Unlike during his 74-minute thrashing by Dimitrov on Wednesday, Goffin was able to recover from a slow start.

Thiem produced some blistering groundstrokes to break in the second game of the match and held for a 3-0 lead, but from there his game disintegrated.

“Well, I had a very, very good start obviously,” Thiem said. “Again, some very bad mistakes. I let him back into the game. Somehow after the 3-0, I lost it until the end.”

When Thiem finally ended his opponent’s run of five straight games, Goffin kept his composure to serve out the set. Thiem then received treatment on his left knee, but it didn’t seem to help.

He was broken again in the third game of the second set and then twice more as Goffin cruised to victory.

Goffin was far from faultless himself, with both players’ unforced error totals doubling their winner counts.

However, in the major moments Goffin was able to keep his game under control, taking five of his seven break point opportunities. Thiem was wasteful, completing just one of his six.

“As soon as I came back at 3-3 with a good service game, I knew that he was struggling a little bit with his groundstrokes,” Goffin said. “He was hitting too hard maybe a little bit. He lost his timing in his backhands. He started to think about how to hit the ball.”

Goffin is making his full debut at the event, having stepped in as an alternate for one match last year.

Reaching the semifinals in London is the latest step in a groundbreaking season for the Belgian. He broke into the top 10 for the first time in February and reached a career high No. 8-ranking earlier in November.

Goods worth $400K stolen from Venus Williams’ Florida home

Getty Images
Associated PressNov 16, 2017, 9:02 PM EST
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) Burglars hit tennis star Venus Williams’ Florida home, stealing $400,000 worth of goods while she was at the U.S. Open, police said Thursday.

The burglary happened between Sept. 1 and 5 at Williams’ 10,000-square-foot (1,000-square-meter) home, which is in a well-to-do gated community, Palm Beach Gardens police said in a statement. Police blacked out from their report what was stolen. No arrests have been made.

Palm Beach County property records show Williams and her sister Serena bought the home new in 2000. It is now valued at $2.3 million.

Venus Williams’ agent, Carlos Fleming, did not respond to an email seeking comment. The burglary was first reported by WPEC-TV.

This is the second time in five months Palm Beach Gardens police did not publicly release information about an incident involving Williams until it was reported by a news outlet.

In June, Williams was involved in a traffic accident near her home that killed a passenger in the other car. Police have said the accident investigation remains open, and she is being sued by the dead man’s estate. Palm Beach Gardens police did not issue a news release or the accident report until the website TMZ published a story three weeks after the crash.

Maj. Eduardo Guillen said it is not the department’s practice to issue news releases about major crimes and fatal traffic accidents involving its residents, something other departments in Florida and nationally do routinely.

“The department is not in the business of randomly releasing information on cases. Ms. Williams is a private citizen within our community and she will be extended the same privacy all our citizens expect,” Guillen said in an email to The Associated Press.

The suburb of about 54,000 residents is mostly middle class, but has wealthy enclaves.

Williams, 37, has had one of her best recent years on the court, finishing second at both Wimbledon and the Australian Open and reaching the semi-finals at the U.S. Open.

Williams has seven career Grand Slam titles and career on-court earnings of nearly $40 million. She has her own clothing line and endorsement deals with Ralph Lauren, Kraft foods, Tide detergent and Wilson sporting goods. She also owns a small percentage of the Miami Dolphins.