Week 12: Wisconsin, Georgia, USC among college football favorites

While ball security has been problematic for the Wisconsin Badgers, they have been a secure lock for bettors against Michigan. The undefeated Badgers are a 7.5-point favorite against the Michigan Wolverines with a 40-point total in their Week 12 college football matchup at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Taking an erratic interception-prone passing game with QB Alex Hornibrook into a matchup against Michigan’s No. 3-ranked defense is a concern, but the OddsShark College Football Database shows that Wisconsin is 8-1-1 against the spread in its last 10 games against Michigan.

With a dominant No. 1-ranked defense and a strong rushing game built around freshman Jonathan Taylor, the Badgers have a similar structure to coach Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan team but have been more proficient in both those areas. That explains why Wisconsin is 7-0 straight-up and 6-0-1 ATS in its last seven games in November.

Michigan is coming off a road win against Maryland but is 4-15-1 ATS in its last 20 road games after winning their most recent road game. The total has gone over in nine of Wisconsin’s last 11 games against its conference The total has gone over in eight of Michigan’s last 11 road games .

The Georgia Bulldogs are 21-point favorites against the Kentucky Wildcats, with a 51 total. Kentucky is 4-14 SU and 5-13 ATS in its last 18 games in November. Georgia is 1-7 ATS in its last eight games in Week 12.

The Oklahoma Sooners are 36.5-point road favorites against the Kansas Jayhawks, with a 70.5 total. The visiting team is 1-5 ATS in its last six games in this matchup. The total has gone over in 15 of Oklahoma’s last 18 road games .

The Miami Hurricanes are 19-point favorites against the Virginia Cavaliers, with a 50.5 total. The visiting team is 5-1 ATS in its last six games in this matchup, but Virginia is 1-16 SU in its last 17 road games against teams with winning records. The total has gone under in Miami’s last seven games.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 17.5-point favorites against the Navy Midshipmen, with a 60.5 total. Navy is 7-2 ATS in its last nine road games against Notre Dame. Notre Dame is 2-7 ATS in its last nine games against the American Athletic Conference.

The Penn State Nittany Lions are 26-point favorites against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, with a 56 total. Nebraska is 17-7 ATS in its last 24 road games. Penn State is 10-1-1 ATS in its last 12 home games.

The Auburn Tigers are 37-point favorites against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks, with a 68 total. Louisiana-Monroe is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games. Auburn is 8-14-3 in its last 25 home games. The total has gone over in Auburn’s last five games.

The TCU Horned Frogs are 6.5-point road favorites against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, with a 57 total. TCU, which lost to Oklahoma in Week 11, is 10-2 SU in its last 12 games after a loss. Texas Tech is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 games in November. The total has gone under in TCU’s last six games against its conference.

The USC Trojans are 16-point favorites against the UCLA Bruins, with a 71 total. UCLA is 2-8 ATS in its last 10 road games against USC. The total has gone under in nine of UCLA’s last 11 games against USC. Southern California is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games after a win.

And the Washington Huskies are 17-point favorites against the Utah Utes, with a 47 total. Utah is 11-0 ATS in its last 11 road games against teams with winning records. Washington is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games against its conference.