Week 12: Wisconsin, Georgia, USC among college football favorites

OddsSharkNov 15, 2017, 11:31 PM EST
While ball security has been problematic for the Wisconsin Badgers, they have been a secure lock for bettors against Michigan. The undefeated Badgers are a 7.5-point favorite against the Michigan Wolverines with a 40-point total in their Week 12 college football matchup at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Taking an erratic interception-prone passing game with QB Alex Hornibrook into a matchup against Michigan’s No. 3-ranked defense is a concern, but the OddsShark College Football Database shows that Wisconsin is 8-1-1 against the spread in its last 10 games against Michigan.

With a dominant No. 1-ranked defense and a strong rushing game built around freshman Jonathan Taylor, the Badgers have a similar structure to coach Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan team but have been more proficient in both those areas. That explains why Wisconsin is 7-0 straight-up and 6-0-1 ATS in its last seven games in November.

Michigan is coming off a road win against Maryland but is 4-15-1 ATS in its last 20 road games after winning their most recent road game. The total has gone over in nine of Wisconsin’s last 11 games against its conference The total has gone over in eight of Michigan’s last 11 road games .

The Georgia Bulldogs are 21-point favorites against the Kentucky Wildcats, with a 51 total. Kentucky is 4-14 SU and 5-13 ATS in its last 18 games in November. Georgia is 1-7 ATS in its last eight games in Week 12.

The Oklahoma Sooners are 36.5-point road favorites against the Kansas Jayhawks, with a 70.5 total. The visiting team is 1-5 ATS in its last six games in this matchup. The total has gone over in 15 of Oklahoma’s last 18 road games .

The Miami Hurricanes are 19-point favorites against the Virginia Cavaliers, with a 50.5 total. The visiting team is 5-1 ATS in its last six games in this matchup, but Virginia is 1-16 SU in its last 17 road games against teams with winning records. The total has gone under in Miami’s last seven games.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 17.5-point favorites against the Navy Midshipmen, with a 60.5 total. Navy is 7-2 ATS in its last nine road games against Notre Dame. Notre Dame is 2-7 ATS in its last nine games against the American Athletic Conference.

The Penn State Nittany Lions are 26-point favorites against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, with a 56 total. Nebraska is 17-7 ATS in its last 24 road games. Penn State is 10-1-1 ATS in its last 12 home games.

The Auburn Tigers are 37-point favorites against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks, with a 68 total. Louisiana-Monroe is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games. Auburn is 8-14-3 in its last 25 home games. The total has gone over in Auburn’s last five games.

The TCU Horned Frogs are 6.5-point road favorites against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, with a 57 total. TCU, which lost to Oklahoma in Week 11, is 10-2 SU in its last 12 games after a loss. Texas Tech is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 games in November. The total has gone under in TCU’s last six games against its conference.

The USC Trojans are 16-point favorites against the UCLA Bruins, with a 71 total. UCLA is 2-8 ATS in its last 10 road games against USC. The total has gone under in nine of UCLA’s last 11 games against USC. Southern California is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games after a win.

And the Washington Huskies are 17-point favorites against the Utah Utes, with a 47 total. Utah is 11-0 ATS in its last 11 road games against teams with winning records. Washington is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games against its conference.

Notre Dame field goal favorite against Miami despite poor November record

OddsSharkNov 10, 2017, 11:45 AM EST
November has been the cruelest month to bettors backing Notre Dame, while the opposite is true for those who put money on Miami.

The Fighting Irish and star running back Josh Adams are a three-point road favorite against the undefeated Miami Hurricanes with a 57.5-point total for Saturday, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Notre Dame is 3-0 straight-up and against the spread in its last three matchups against Miami, but the OddsShark College Football Database shows it is also 3-11 ATS in its last 14 games in November. Moreover, Miami comes in on a 13-0 SU streak and has been an excellent finisher in the past two seasons, going 7-0 SU and ATS in its last seven games in November.

Elsewhere, the Washington Huskies are six-point road favorites against the Stanford Cardinal, with a 44 total in a Friday matchup. Washington is 2-7 SU in its last nine games against Stanford. Stanford, which is coming off a loss against Washington State, is 7-0 ATS in its last seven games after losing as a favorite.

The Georgia Bulldogs are 2.5-point road favorites against the Auburn Tigers, with a 47.5 total. Georgia is 9-2 SU in its last 11 games against Auburn. Auburn is 1-6 ATS in its last seven games at home in November. The total has gone under in six of Auburn’s last eight games at home against teams with winning records.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are 14-point road favorites against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, with a 51 total. Alabama is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games in November. The total has gone under in eight of Alabama’s last 10 games against Mississippi State. Mississippi State is 1-7 SU in its last eight games in Week 11.

The Oklahoma Sooners are 6.5-point favorites against the TCU Horned Frogs, with a 61.5 total. TCU is 3-1 ATS in its last four games against Oklahoma. Oklahoma, which defeated Oklahoma State last week, is 16-0 SU in its last 16 games after winning as an underdog.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are 6.5-point road favorites against the Iowa State Cyclones, with a 60.5 total. Oklahoma State is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 road games against teams with winning records, and the total has gone over in eight of the Cowboys’ last nine games in November. Iowa State is 8-2-1 ATS in its last 11 home games.

The Clemson Tigers are 16-point favorites against the Florida State Seminoles, with a 46 total. Florida State is 1-6 SU and 2-5 ATS in its last seven road games against Clemson. Clemson is 12-0 SU in its last 12 home games against teams with losing records, but 3-11 ATS in its last 14 games in November.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are 16-point favorites against the Michigan State Spartans, with a 53.5 total. The visiting team is 7-1 ATS in its last eight games in this matchup. Ohio State, which lost against Iowa in Week 10, is 12-5 ATS in its last 17 games after a loss. The total has gone over in Ohio State’s last six games.

The Wisconsin Badgers are 12-point favorites against the Iowa Hawkeyes, with a 46 total. Iowa is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games against its conference. Wisconsin is 5-1 SU and 6-0 ATS in its last six home games after consecutive road games.

And the Penn State Nittany Lions are 31-point favorites against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, with a 52.5 total. The total has gone over in six of Rutgers’s last seven road games against teams with winning records. Penn State is 12-2 ATS in its last 14 games against its conference.

Notre Dame among heavy favorites on Week 10 college football betting slate

OddsSharkNov 2, 2017, 10:00 AM EST
While the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are trying to win out to get into the College Football Playoff, bettors might be more keen on whether they can beat their Week 10 woes against the spread.

The Fighting Irish and QB Brandon Wimbush are listed as a 14-point betting favorite against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons with a 55-point total in their Week 10 matchup at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

However, Notre Dame is 1-9 against the spread in its last 10 games in Week 10, although it is 20-7 straight-up over its last 27 games against teams with winning records. Wake Forest is 0-10 SU over its last 10 road games, but a stellar 8-3 ATS in its last 11 road games against teams with winning records.

Notre Dame has won the last three matchups, with the total going under in each of those games.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are 21-point favorites on the Week 10 college football odds against the LSU Tigers, with a 48.5 total. LSU is 0-3-1 ATS in its last four games against Alabama, while the total has gone under in five of LSU’s last seven games against Alabama. Alabama is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 games against its conference.

The Georgia Bulldogs are 24.5-point favorites against the South Carolina Gamecocks, with a 45 total. South Carolina has three outright wins in a row but is 1-7-1 ATS in its last nine games after consecutive wins. Georgia is 7-0 SU and 6-1 ATS in its last seven games against its conference.

The Clemson Tigers are seven-point road favorites against the North Carolina State Wolfpack, with a 51 total. Clemson is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games against N.C. State. North Carolina State is 2-7 SU and ATS in its last nine home games in November. The total has gone under in North Carolina State’s last five games.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are three-point favorites against the Oklahoma Sooners with a 76 total. Oklahoma is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 games against Oklahoma State. Oklahoma State is 11-2 SU in its last 13 games against its conference. The total has gone over in 14 of Oklahoma State’s last 16 home games.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are 17.5-point road favorites against the Iowa Hawkeyes, with a 52.5 total. Ohio State is 26-9-1 ATS in its last 36 road games against teams with winning records. Iowa is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games against its conference.

The Penn State Nittany Lions are 7.5-point road favorites against the Michigan State Spartans, with a 48 total. The total has gone over in six of Penn State’s last seven games against Michigan State. Michigan State is 7-1 ATS in its last eight home games.

The Wisconsin Badgers are 12-point road favorites against the Indiana Hoosiers, with a 49 total. Wisconsin is 8-1 ATS in its last nine road games. Indiana is 0-4 SU in its last four games against Football Bowl Subdivision teams, but is 14-4 ATS in its last 18 home games after losing their most recent home game.

The TCU Horned Frogs are seven-point favorites against the Texas Longhorns, with a 46 total. Texas is 7-0 ATS in its last seven games. TCU, which lost against Iowa State in Week 9, is 6-1 SU in its last seven games after losing as a favorite. The total has gone under both in 11 of Texas’ last 12 conference games and in 10 of TCU’s last 12 conference games.

And the Virginia Tech Hokies are 2.5-point road favorites against the Miami Hurricanes, with a 50 total. Virginia Tech is 6-2 ATS in its last eight road games against Miami. Miami is 12-0 SU in its last 12 games.

