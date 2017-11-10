Notre Dame field goal favorite against Miami despite poor November record

November has been the cruelest month to bettors backing Notre Dame, while the opposite is true for those who put money on Miami.

The Fighting Irish and star running back Josh Adams are a three-point road favorite against the undefeated Miami Hurricanes with a 57.5-point total for Saturday, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Notre Dame is 3-0 straight-up and against the spread in its last three matchups against Miami, but the OddsShark College Football Database shows it is also 3-11 ATS in its last 14 games in November. Moreover, Miami comes in on a 13-0 SU streak and has been an excellent finisher in the past two seasons, going 7-0 SU and ATS in its last seven games in November.

Elsewhere, the Washington Huskies are six-point road favorites against the Stanford Cardinal, with a 44 total in a Friday matchup. Washington is 2-7 SU in its last nine games against Stanford. Stanford, which is coming off a loss against Washington State, is 7-0 ATS in its last seven games after losing as a favorite.

The Georgia Bulldogs are 2.5-point road favorites against the Auburn Tigers, with a 47.5 total. Georgia is 9-2 SU in its last 11 games against Auburn. Auburn is 1-6 ATS in its last seven games at home in November. The total has gone under in six of Auburn’s last eight games at home against teams with winning records.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are 14-point road favorites against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, with a 51 total. Alabama is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games in November. The total has gone under in eight of Alabama’s last 10 games against Mississippi State. Mississippi State is 1-7 SU in its last eight games in Week 11.

The Oklahoma Sooners are 6.5-point favorites against the TCU Horned Frogs, with a 61.5 total. TCU is 3-1 ATS in its last four games against Oklahoma. Oklahoma, which defeated Oklahoma State last week, is 16-0 SU in its last 16 games after winning as an underdog.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are 6.5-point road favorites against the Iowa State Cyclones, with a 60.5 total. Oklahoma State is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 road games against teams with winning records, and the total has gone over in eight of the Cowboys’ last nine games in November. Iowa State is 8-2-1 ATS in its last 11 home games.

The Clemson Tigers are 16-point favorites against the Florida State Seminoles, with a 46 total. Florida State is 1-6 SU and 2-5 ATS in its last seven road games against Clemson. Clemson is 12-0 SU in its last 12 home games against teams with losing records, but 3-11 ATS in its last 14 games in November.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are 16-point favorites against the Michigan State Spartans, with a 53.5 total. The visiting team is 7-1 ATS in its last eight games in this matchup. Ohio State, which lost against Iowa in Week 10, is 12-5 ATS in its last 17 games after a loss. The total has gone over in Ohio State’s last six games.

The Wisconsin Badgers are 12-point favorites against the Iowa Hawkeyes, with a 46 total. Iowa is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games against its conference. Wisconsin is 5-1 SU and 6-0 ATS in its last six home games after consecutive road games.

And the Penn State Nittany Lions are 31-point favorites against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, with a 52.5 total. The total has gone over in six of Rutgers’s last seven road games against teams with winning records. Penn State is 12-2 ATS in its last 14 games against its conference.

