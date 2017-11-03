Chelsea v. Man United match highlights EPL Week 11 betting slate

Nov 3, 2017
Soccer’s twist on Super Sunday could shake up English Premier League futures, which are getting static.

Undefeated Manchester City (-500) remain a huge minus-money favorite to win the league at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Manchester United (+800), Tottenham Hotspur (+1200) and Chelsea (+1800) are the only teams with a realistic chance of chasing down City over the final three-quarters of the season.

Manchester City (-260) could end up in a goal-fest with Arsenal (+600, +395 draw) in their Sunday betting matchup, as the Gunners average nearly two goals per game. The over on the 2.5 seems like a good play, since Man City alone are averaging 3.5 goals in league games and have a fresh-legged Gabriel Jesus to draw in if forwards Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero need a break after playing in a Champions League game on Wednesday.

The showdown between Chelsea (+145) and Manchester United (+205, +210 draw) could degenerate into play-not-to-lose tactics, knowing how Man United manager Jose Mourinho tends to approach road games in league play. Five of the last six games in this matchup have had fewer than three goals, so the under on the 2.5 looks tempting.

Stoke City (+160) and Leicester City (+180, +225 draw) are only one point apart in the standings, but a big difference is Stoke has manager Mark Hughes on the hot seat and Leicester already hit F5 by bringing in Claude Puel. Incidentally, Puel’s teams have won or drawn five of their last six games against Stoke. Home side Stoke is second-to-last in goals allowed, so there’s a strong possibility of both teams scoring.

Woebegone West Ham United (+425) are on a three-loss streak in EPL play, but do offer huge value against Liverpool (-165, +310 draw), especially since the Reds have ruled out using midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum and could hold out forward Philippe Coutinho. Even taking West Ham for the tie at +310 offers a potentially big payoff.

The tightest three-way moneyline involves Huddersfield Town (+170) at home against West Bromwich Albion (+185, +195 draw). Huddersfield have shown they can stymie the bottom feeder and the only positive West Brom trend is that November was when they started to pick up the pace points-wise during the 2016-17 Premier League season.

Struggling Everton (+110) have only two wins in five home games and are on a seven-game winless streak in all competitions, so the moneyline value is with visiting Watford (+265, +225 draw) in their Sunday betting matchup. Watford are without captain Troy Deeney (violent conduct suspension), but play an attacking style and the average total in their games is 3.3. The over on the 2.5 total would seem to be attainable.

Tottenham, Man United Highlight Week 10 EPL Betting Slate at Old Trafford

Oct 27, 2017
While the value on Manchester City becomes ever-negligible, the big news with English Premier League champion futures is that Tottenham Hotspur are second on the board.

Undefeated and once-tied, Manchester City has come down to -550 to be the EPL’s outright champion at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Tottenham carries a +800 price as it stands level with Manchester United, now at +1200, as the Spurs ready to visit the Reds at Old Trafford in one of the feature matches of Week 10. Whoever wins will stay in contact with Man City.

Defending champion Chelsea, already nine points adrift of Manchester City, is listed at +2000.

Two major questions hang over the tilt between Manchester United (+115) and Tottenham Hotspur (+245, +220 for a draw). In response to last week’s loss to Huddersfield, Man United manager Jose Mourinho reportedly aired out his players during training, so their response will be interesting. Spurs striker extraordinaire Harry Kane (hamstring) might also be a match-day decision, especially with a Champions League game against Real Madrid looming.

With midfielder Moussa Dembélé back, Tottenham stands a great chance of attaining at least a tie.

Liverpool (-475), unlike Man United, is in no position to play without urgency or have a sense of false security against Huddersfield Town (+1200, +550 draw). The Reds have won 19 matches in a row against newly promoted teams, and Philippe Coutinho and cohorts might be able to cover a 2.0-goal line.

Watford (EVEN) has only one win and one draw in its last five fixtures against Stoke City (+265, +240 draw). Stoke has allowed a league-most 20 goals and key playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri might not play, so Watford could be due even though it is dealing with injuries.

Brighton and Hove Albion (+215), led by Pascal Gross, offers excellent value at home against Southampton (+140, +210 draw) in a Sunday matchup. Southhampton is struggling to turn a high possession rate into goals. The -125 on over 2.0 also offers value.

Leicester City (+110), now managed by Claude Puel, takes a four-match unbeaten streak (in all competitions) into a Sunday home game against Everton (+260, +230 draw), which will be guided by David Unsworth after sacking its manager. That shake-up contributes to the over on a 3.5 total being a smart play. There has not been a shutout in the teams’ last five games.

And Burnley (+190) hosts Newcastle United (+160, +210 draw) in the Monday betting matchup. With Chris Wood (hamstring) laid up and Sam Vokes drawing in at striker for Burnley, scoring might be at a premium. None of Burnley’s home matches at Turf Moor have had a total go higher than 2.0, which is the total for this one.

EPL Roundup: Manchester City’s title odds continue to improve

Oct 20, 2017
Manchester City’s futures line has continued to decrease in value, even though it is only two points clear of its cross-town rival with 30 games yet to play.

Unbeaten through eight rounds of play in the 38-game season, Manchester City is now the -250 favorite to be the English Premier League outright champion, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The price on Manchester United (+350) has risen, while Tottenham Hotspur (+1200) has dropped well back.

Matchweek 9 gets underway with West Ham United (-125) hosting Brighton & Hove Albion (+375, draw +235) in a Friday betting matchup. The teams drew 1-1 in their last matchup and could very well do so again, based on both teams’ struggles with finishing plays. Brighton’s best shot to score, as it always is, is Pascal Gross.

Huddersfield Town (+850) seems unlikely to break a four-game goal drought against Manchester United (-285, draw +395), but it will dig in around its goal and make Man U earn its three points. The under on the 2.5 total is -115, and this might be the play since Manchester United might take the do-just-enough-to-win approach.

Manchester City (-1200) hosts pesky Burnley (+2400, draw +1000). The big betting question revolves around the 4.0 total and City being minus-2.5 on the goal line. Burnley might not be capable of stopping City cold, or scoring many goals, but manager Sean Dyche has coaxed them to earn points against top competition several times already this season.

The tightest moneyline involves Swansea City (+180) at home against Leicester City (+160, draw +220). The Foxes decided the show was over for manager Craig Shakespeare and remain an iffy play until his firing blows over. The total is 3.0 and the oddsmakers have the juice on the over (-135) instead of the under (-110). Swansea striker Tammy Abraham should get his share of scoring opportunities.

Off to its worst start in almost a decade, Everton (+275) is an underdog at home against Arsenal (even, draw +250) in a Sunday betting matchup. Taking the Toffees here would be based on the belief that Everton manager Ronald Koeman will pull out all the stops in order to keep his job. Arsenal, after fielding a no-name bunch in its Europa League match on Thursday, could finally have Alexandre Lacazette running with Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez.

While Tottenham Hotspur (+115) is home to Liverpool (+230, draw +250) on Sunday, it went winless in three tries against the Reds last season. Liverpool is the farthest thing from a sit-back-and-wait team, which ups the possibility of Harry Kane scoring for the Spurs and the 3.0 total going over. The price on Liverpool is nearly irresistible, but Tottenham might be due.