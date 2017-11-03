Chelsea v. Man United match highlights EPL Week 11 betting slate

Soccer’s twist on Super Sunday could shake up English Premier League futures, which are getting static.

Undefeated Manchester City (-500) remain a huge minus-money favorite to win the league at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Manchester United (+800), Tottenham Hotspur (+1200) and Chelsea (+1800) are the only teams with a realistic chance of chasing down City over the final three-quarters of the season.

Manchester City (-260) could end up in a goal-fest with Arsenal (+600, +395 draw) in their Sunday betting matchup, as the Gunners average nearly two goals per game. The over on the 2.5 seems like a good play, since Man City alone are averaging 3.5 goals in league games and have a fresh-legged Gabriel Jesus to draw in if forwards Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero need a break after playing in a Champions League game on Wednesday.

The showdown between Chelsea (+145) and Manchester United (+205, +210 draw) could degenerate into play-not-to-lose tactics, knowing how Man United manager Jose Mourinho tends to approach road games in league play. Five of the last six games in this matchup have had fewer than three goals, so the under on the 2.5 looks tempting.

Stoke City (+160) and Leicester City (+180, +225 draw) are only one point apart in the standings, but a big difference is Stoke has manager Mark Hughes on the hot seat and Leicester already hit F5 by bringing in Claude Puel. Incidentally, Puel’s teams have won or drawn five of their last six games against Stoke. Home side Stoke is second-to-last in goals allowed, so there’s a strong possibility of both teams scoring.

Woebegone West Ham United (+425) are on a three-loss streak in EPL play, but do offer huge value against Liverpool (-165, +310 draw), especially since the Reds have ruled out using midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum and could hold out forward Philippe Coutinho. Even taking West Ham for the tie at +310 offers a potentially big payoff.

The tightest three-way moneyline involves Huddersfield Town (+170) at home against West Bromwich Albion (+185, +195 draw). Huddersfield have shown they can stymie the bottom feeder and the only positive West Brom trend is that November was when they started to pick up the pace points-wise during the 2016-17 Premier League season.

Struggling Everton (+110) have only two wins in five home games and are on a seven-game winless streak in all competitions, so the moneyline value is with visiting Watford (+265, +225 draw) in their Sunday betting matchup. Watford are without captain Troy Deeney (violent conduct suspension), but play an attacking style and the average total in their games is 3.3. The over on the 2.5 total would seem to be attainable.