“THE PERFECT DOG” children’s musical casts 12 Delaware Valley Thespians

By NBCSports.comNov 2, 2017, 5:58 PM EDT
BERWYN, PA. (November 2, 2017)— A dozen Delaware Valley actors, including five children under the age of 13, will perform in the Footlighters Theater presentation of The Perfect Dog, a children’s musical adapted from the book written by actor and TV personality John O’Hurley.

The four-show run in November is part of National Dog Show Month in Philadelphia, leading up to the annual National Dog Show at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks. The Perfect Dog performances are set for Friday, Nov. 10 (7 p.m.), Saturday, Nov. 11 (7 p.m.) and Sunday, Nov. 12 (2 p.m.), with a special encore performance Thursday, Nov. 16 (7 p.m.). The encore performance will include a talk-back following the performance with O’Hurley, who will be at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center for the Kennel Club of Philadelphia’s National Dog Show that weekend.

O’Hurley is the Seinfeld ensemble actor (Elaine’s boss, J. Peterman) and the author of three books about dogs and their unique place in our lives. O’Hurley has become a fixture in American TV homes as host of The National Dog Show Presented by Purina, which is taped at the Expo Center in Oaks for broadcast nationally on NBC Thanksgiving Day.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at www.footlighterstheater.com.  Advance purchase is recommended to avoid disappointment.  Further information about tickets for individuals or groups can be obtained by contacting Sue Scott at sue@footlighterstheater.com or 484.802.4505.

The storyline entails Sam, a twelve-year old perfectionist, searching for a flawless dog to enter in the town’s dog contest. Unable to find a canine that measures up, Sam must resort to training the family dog, Max, who is less than eager to obey commands. In the end, Sam and Max learn that there is no such thing as perfect, but there is such a thing as being perfect for each other. Music is by David Abbinanti (Ghost, Saturday Night Fever, Ring of Fire) and the script is by Jill Abbinanti (Law & Order, CSI-SVU, Pan-Am).

The cast for the production is as follows…

Role Cast Member Hometown Area Kids’ Age
Sam Brown Aly Brisbois Gilbertsville 11
Max John Keefrider Skippack
Charlie Drew Kampf Paoli/Main Line 12
Mr. Brown John D’Alonzo Ardmore
Mrs. Brown Sandy Yozviak Penn Wynne
Ideal Ida/Mrs. Hayes Lisa d’Annunzio Malvern
Party Friend Reagan Vining Boyertown 10
Alex/Party Friend Joey Casey Boyertown 11
French Poodle Lisa Bassett Collegeville
Yorkie Zofia Mecca Malvern 8
British Bulldog Pete Rolston Berwyn
German Shepherd Mark Sborini King of Prussia
Director Teri Leahy Ardmore
Producer Sue Scott Exton
Music Director Gina Diorio Wayne
Asst to director Alysse Cooper King of Prussia 15
Stage Manager Emily Sturz King of Prussia

 

Footlighters Theater is the Main Line’s oldest community theater providing premier theater arts productions for the region since 1929. They produce a six-show season of plays including at least two musicals in an intimate 110-seat historical converted church dating back to 1888. “The Perfect Dog” is one of two fundraising productions in the current season; the 4th annual “Broadway Sings” cabaret will return March 2-4, 2018.  A 501c3 non-profit entity, the all-volunteer theater is committed to producing outstanding productions and to providing the involvement and education of our community in the theatrical arts.

National Dog Show Month in Philadelphia also included its fourth annual National Dog Show Charity Walk on Saturday, October 15 in Wayne. Upcoming events are The National Dog Show Art Exhibit at Exhibit B Gallery in Souderton, Pa (Oct. 27-29), The National Dog Show Press Preview and The National Dog Show Gala.

The Kennel Club of Philadelphia’s National Dog Show is set for Saturday and Sunday, Nov.18-19, at the Expo Center in Oaks with tickets available at www.NationalDogShow.com.

National Dog Show Month starts in October

National Dog Show
By NBC SportsSep 19, 2017, 9:34 AM EDT
The Kennel Club of Philadelphia has finalized dates for this year’s National Dog Show Month in Philadelphia, the Delaware Valley’s annual canine extravaganza culminating in two all-breed dog shows to be held on Saturday and Sunday, November 18 – 19, 2017 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, Oaks (Saturday’s show is the National Dog Show presented by Purina® aired nationally on Thanksgiving Day).

*** FACTS ***

 The National Dog Show on November 18 – 19, 2017 is one of only three shows in the United States that is “benched,” meaning that all dogs (estimated 2,000) from among some 200 breeds are located all day long in specific areas to interact with the public. 

Tickets are $16 for adults, $7 for children 4-12 years. Children three and under are admitted free.*  Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave, Oaks, PA

 * Temple University research shows that the average family spends three and one-half hours at the show, making the National Dog Show one of the best entertainment values in the region.

 

***  EVENTS  ***

 National Dog Show Charity Walk

Sunday October 15, 9 a.m. – Noon.

Wilson Farm Park, 500 Lee Road, Wayne, PA.

  • Kicks off National Dog Show Month in Philadelphia.

National Dog Show Art Exhibit

Friday October 27, 6-8 p.m.

Saturday October 28, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday October 29, noon-4 p.m.

Exhibit B Gallery, 105 N Main St., Souderton, Pennsylvania, PA.

  • Features the works of Delaware Valley artists depicting man’s best friend.

National Dog Show Press Preview

Thursday November 9, starting at 11 a.m.

Petplan Pet Insurance, 3805 West Chester Pike, Suite 240, Newtown Square, PA.

  • New Breeds, NDS Therapy Dog Ambassador Team and more.
  • Petplan will provide lunch and gift bags, and will make donations to Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House for everyone who takes a ride down its two-story, indoor sliding board.

The Perfect Dog Theatrical Production

Friday November 10, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday November 11, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday November 12, 2:00 p.m.

Thursday November 16, 7:00 p.m. with special guest John O’Hurley 

Footlighters Theater, 58 Main Avenue, Berwyn, PA.

  • Children’s musical inspired by John O’Hurley book. B Sharp Productions is the producer.

National Dog Show Gala

Friday November 17, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Valley Forge Casino, 1160 First Avenue, King of Prussia, PA.

  • Benefitting Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House, Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society and Pennsylvania Veterinary Foundation.
  • Special Performance by John O’Hurley from his one-man show, “A Man with Standards”

Kennel Club of Philadelphia’s National Dog Shows

 Saturday & Sunday, November 18-19, All Day

Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks, 100 Station Avenue, Oaks, PA.

  • Features dogs from some 200 breeds plus agility dogs, search and rescue dogs, diving dogs in daytime competition and demonstrations as part of the century-old Philadelphia tradition.
  • Saturday’s show is the National Dog Show presented by Purina® aired nationally on Thanksgiving Day from noon – 2 p.m.

Full list of breeds at 2017 Beverly Hills Dog Show

By Tess QuinlanApr 16, 2017, 11:25 PM EDT
Missed your favorite dog at the Beverly Hills Dog Show?

Don’t worry, we’ve got all of the dog breeds sorted by group below.

(If you want to watch all the breeds compete in one group, just click on the respective group, which will take you to all of the competitors in one group.)

