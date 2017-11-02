“THE PERFECT DOG” children’s musical casts 12 Delaware Valley Thespians

BERWYN, PA. (November 2, 2017)— A dozen Delaware Valley actors, including five children under the age of 13, will perform in the Footlighters Theater presentation of The Perfect Dog, a children’s musical adapted from the book written by actor and TV personality John O’Hurley.

The four-show run in November is part of National Dog Show Month in Philadelphia, leading up to the annual National Dog Show at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks. The Perfect Dog performances are set for Friday, Nov. 10 (7 p.m.), Saturday, Nov. 11 (7 p.m.) and Sunday, Nov. 12 (2 p.m.), with a special encore performance Thursday, Nov. 16 (7 p.m.). The encore performance will include a talk-back following the performance with O’Hurley, who will be at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center for the Kennel Club of Philadelphia’s National Dog Show that weekend.

O’Hurley is the Seinfeld ensemble actor (Elaine’s boss, J. Peterman) and the author of three books about dogs and their unique place in our lives. O’Hurley has become a fixture in American TV homes as host of The National Dog Show Presented by Purina, which is taped at the Expo Center in Oaks for broadcast nationally on NBC Thanksgiving Day.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at www.footlighterstheater.com. Advance purchase is recommended to avoid disappointment. Further information about tickets for individuals or groups can be obtained by contacting Sue Scott at sue@footlighterstheater.com or 484.802.4505.

The storyline entails Sam, a twelve-year old perfectionist, searching for a flawless dog to enter in the town’s dog contest. Unable to find a canine that measures up, Sam must resort to training the family dog, Max, who is less than eager to obey commands. In the end, Sam and Max learn that there is no such thing as perfect, but there is such a thing as being perfect for each other. Music is by David Abbinanti (Ghost, Saturday Night Fever, Ring of Fire) and the script is by Jill Abbinanti (Law & Order, CSI-SVU, Pan-Am).

The cast for the production is as follows…

Role Cast Member Hometown Area Kids’ Age Sam Brown Aly Brisbois Gilbertsville 11 Max John Keefrider Skippack Charlie Drew Kampf Paoli/Main Line 12 Mr. Brown John D’Alonzo Ardmore Mrs. Brown Sandy Yozviak Penn Wynne Ideal Ida/Mrs. Hayes Lisa d’Annunzio Malvern Party Friend Reagan Vining Boyertown 10 Alex/Party Friend Joey Casey Boyertown 11 French Poodle Lisa Bassett Collegeville Yorkie Zofia Mecca Malvern 8 British Bulldog Pete Rolston Berwyn German Shepherd Mark Sborini King of Prussia Director Teri Leahy Ardmore Producer Sue Scott Exton Music Director Gina Diorio Wayne Asst to director Alysse Cooper King of Prussia 15 Stage Manager Emily Sturz King of Prussia

Footlighters Theater is the Main Line’s oldest community theater providing premier theater arts productions for the region since 1929. They produce a six-show season of plays including at least two musicals in an intimate 110-seat historical converted church dating back to 1888. “The Perfect Dog” is one of two fundraising productions in the current season; the 4th annual “Broadway Sings” cabaret will return March 2-4, 2018. A 501c3 non-profit entity, the all-volunteer theater is committed to producing outstanding productions and to providing the involvement and education of our community in the theatrical arts.

National Dog Show Month in Philadelphia also included its fourth annual National Dog Show Charity Walk on Saturday, October 15 in Wayne. Upcoming events are The National Dog Show Art Exhibit at Exhibit B Gallery in Souderton, Pa (Oct. 27-29), The National Dog Show Press Preview and The National Dog Show Gala.

The Kennel Club of Philadelphia’s National Dog Show is set for Saturday and Sunday, Nov.18-19, at the Expo Center in Oaks with tickets available at www.NationalDogShow.com.