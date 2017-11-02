Notre Dame among heavy favorites on Week 10 college football betting slate

OddsSharkNov 2, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT
While the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are trying to win out to get into the College Football Playoff, bettors might be more keen on whether they can beat their Week 10 woes against the spread.

The Fighting Irish and QB Brandon Wimbush are listed as a 14-point betting favorite against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons with a 55-point total in their Week 10 matchup at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

However, Notre Dame is 1-9 against the spread in its last 10 games in Week 10, although it is 20-7 straight-up over its last 27 games against teams with winning records. Wake Forest is 0-10 SU over its last 10 road games, but a stellar 8-3 ATS in its last 11 road games against teams with winning records.

Notre Dame has won the last three matchups, with the total going under in each of those games.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are 21-point favorites on the Week 10 college football odds against the LSU Tigers, with a 48.5 total. LSU is 0-3-1 ATS in its last four games against Alabama, while the total has gone under in five of LSU’s last seven games against Alabama. Alabama is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 games against its conference.

The Georgia Bulldogs are 24.5-point favorites against the South Carolina Gamecocks, with a 45 total. South Carolina has three outright wins in a row but is 1-7-1 ATS in its last nine games after consecutive wins. Georgia is 7-0 SU and 6-1 ATS in its last seven games against its conference.

The Clemson Tigers are seven-point road favorites against the North Carolina State Wolfpack, with a 51 total. Clemson is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games against N.C. State. North Carolina State is 2-7 SU and ATS in its last nine home games in November. The total has gone under in North Carolina State’s last five games.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are three-point favorites against the Oklahoma Sooners with a 76 total. Oklahoma is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 games against Oklahoma State. Oklahoma State is 11-2 SU in its last 13 games against its conference. The total has gone over in 14 of Oklahoma State’s last 16 home games.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are 17.5-point road favorites against the Iowa Hawkeyes, with a 52.5 total. Ohio State is 26-9-1 ATS in its last 36 road games against teams with winning records. Iowa is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games against its conference.

The Penn State Nittany Lions are 7.5-point road favorites against the Michigan State Spartans, with a 48 total. The total has gone over in six of Penn State’s last seven games against Michigan State. Michigan State is 7-1 ATS in its last eight home games.

The Wisconsin Badgers are 12-point road favorites against the Indiana Hoosiers, with a 49 total. Wisconsin is 8-1 ATS in its last nine road games. Indiana is 0-4 SU in its last four games against Football Bowl Subdivision teams, but is 14-4 ATS in its last 18 home games after losing their most recent home game.

The TCU Horned Frogs are seven-point favorites against the Texas Longhorns, with a 46 total. Texas is 7-0 ATS in its last seven games. TCU, which lost against Iowa State in Week 9, is 6-1 SU in its last seven games after losing as a favorite. The total has gone under both in 11 of Texas’ last 12 conference games and in 10 of TCU’s last 12 conference games.

And the Virginia Tech Hokies are 2.5-point road favorites against the Miami Hurricanes, with a 50 total. Virginia Tech is 6-2 ATS in its last eight road games against Miami. Miami is 12-0 SU in its last 12 games.

Notre Dame faces tough cover as home favorite on Week 9 college football odds

OddsSharkOct 25, 2017, 7:38 PM EDT
Laying a touchdown and change against an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent means the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have to buck two of their betting trends.

Notre Dame, led by QB Brandon Wimbush, is listed is a 7.5-point favorite against the North Carolina State Wolfpack with a 59-point total in their Week 9 college football matchup at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Fighting Irish, harboring legit College Football Playoff hopes, are 17-4 straight-up in their last 21 home games in October. However, they are 7-3 SU and 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 home games vs. ACC teams, as well as 2-8 ATS in their last 10 home games as a favorite of 7.0 to 13.5 points.

While N.C. State is 1-4 SU in its last five games against teams with winning records, it is 14-3 ATS in its last 17 games after consecutive wins.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are six-point favorites on the Week 9 college football odds against the Penn State Nittany Lions, with a 55 total. Penn State is 1-4 SU in its last five games against Ohio State. Ohio State is 10-3 ATS in its last 13 games in Week 9. The total has gone over in Ohio State’s last five games against its conference.

The Georgia Bulldogs are 13.5-point favorites against the Florida Gators, with a 44 total in their betting matchup at EverBank Field. While Georgia is 0-3 SU and ATS in its last three games against Florida, it is is 4-1 ATS in its last five games after losing the previous game in a matchup. Florida is 8-2 SU and 7-2-1 ATS in its last 10 games after a bye week.

The Oklahoma Sooners are 19.5-point favorites against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, with a 73.5 total. Texas Tech is 5-2 ATS in its last seven road games. The total has gone over in Oklahoma’s last six games against Texas Tech.

The TCU Horned Frogs are 6.5-point road favorites against the Iowa State Cyclones, with a 48 total. The total has gone under in six of TCU’s last seven games against its conference.  Iowa State, riding a three-win streak, is 0-10 SU in its last 10 home games after winning their most recent home game. However, ISU is 7-2-1 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are 7.5-point road favorites against the West Virginia Mountaineers, with a 73.5 total. Oklahoma State is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games in October. West Virginia is 12-1 SU in its last 13 home games. The total has gone under in 21 of West Virginia’s last 30 games against its conference.

And the Clemson Tigers are 14-point favorites against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, with a 49 total. Clemson is 2-6 ATS in its last eight games against its conference. Georgia Tech is 0-4 SU and ATS in its last four road games against Clemson.

Penn State, Notre Dame among Week 8 betting favorites

OddsSharkOct 18, 2017, 11:58 PM EDT
Trace McSorley, Saquon Barkley and Penn State opened as a nearly two-touchdown favorite before bettors remembered what happened in their last game against Michigan.

Playing at home with one of the most potent offenses in the nation, the Penn State Nittany Lions are 9.5-point betting favorites against the Big Ten rival Michigan Wolverines with a 45-point total for their Week 8 college football matchup at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Penn State, which opened laying 12.5 points, is 0-3 straight-up and against the spread in its last three games against Michigan. However, since their 2016 defeat against Michigan, Penn State is 14-1 SU and 13-1-1 ATS in its 15 most recent games according to the OddsShark College Football Database.

Michigan, which will try to stop all-purpose RB Barkley and dual-thread QB McSorley with the country’s No. 1-ranked defense, is 1-6-1 ATS in its last eight games in October.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 3.5-point favorites against the USC Trojans, with a 66 total. Southern Cal is 0-5 ATS in its last five games. Notre Dame is 12-4 ATS in its last 16 games in October.

The Auburn Tigers are 15.5-point road favorites against the Arkansas Razorbacks, with a 53.5 total. Auburn is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games on the road against teams with losing records. Arkansas is 1-7 ATS in its last eight games.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are 34.5-point favorites against the Tennessee Volunteers, with a 50.5 total. Tennessee is 3-9 ATS in its last 12 games on the road after consecutive home games. The total has gone under in Alabama’s last six games at home in October.

The TCU Horned Frogs are 39-point favorites against the Kansas Jayhawks, with a 59.5 total. Kansas is 0-5 SU and 5-0 ATS in its last five games against TCU, which is 1-9 ATS in its last 10 games at home.

The Wisconsin Badgers are 24-point favorites against the Maryland Terrapins, with a 50.5 total. Maryland, is on a two-game losing streak but is 12-5 ATS in its last 17 games after consecutive losses. The total has gone over in six of Wisconsin’s last seven games against its conference.

The Oklahoma Sooners are 13.5-point road favorites against the Kansas State Wildcats, with a 56 total. The visiting team is 7-1 ATS in its last eight games in this matchup. Kansas State is 8-1 ATS in its last nine games in Week 8. The total has gone over in seven of Oklahoma’s last nine games against Kansas State.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are 7-point road favorites against the Texas Longhorns, with a 65.5 total. Oklahoma State is 7-1 ATS in its last eight games in October. Texas is 5-0 ATS in its last five games, but overall is 6-16 ATS in its last 22 games after consecutive ATS wins.

