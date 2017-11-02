Notre Dame among heavy favorites on Week 10 college football betting slate

While the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are trying to win out to get into the College Football Playoff, bettors might be more keen on whether they can beat their Week 10 woes against the spread.

The Fighting Irish and QB Brandon Wimbush are listed as a 14-point betting favorite against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons with a 55-point total in their Week 10 matchup at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

However, Notre Dame is 1-9 against the spread in its last 10 games in Week 10, although it is 20-7 straight-up over its last 27 games against teams with winning records. Wake Forest is 0-10 SU over its last 10 road games, but a stellar 8-3 ATS in its last 11 road games against teams with winning records.

Notre Dame has won the last three matchups, with the total going under in each of those games.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are 21-point favorites on the Week 10 college football odds against the LSU Tigers, with a 48.5 total. LSU is 0-3-1 ATS in its last four games against Alabama, while the total has gone under in five of LSU’s last seven games against Alabama. Alabama is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 games against its conference.

The Georgia Bulldogs are 24.5-point favorites against the South Carolina Gamecocks, with a 45 total. South Carolina has three outright wins in a row but is 1-7-1 ATS in its last nine games after consecutive wins. Georgia is 7-0 SU and 6-1 ATS in its last seven games against its conference.

The Clemson Tigers are seven-point road favorites against the North Carolina State Wolfpack, with a 51 total. Clemson is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games against N.C. State. North Carolina State is 2-7 SU and ATS in its last nine home games in November. The total has gone under in North Carolina State’s last five games.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are three-point favorites against the Oklahoma Sooners with a 76 total. Oklahoma is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 games against Oklahoma State. Oklahoma State is 11-2 SU in its last 13 games against its conference. The total has gone over in 14 of Oklahoma State’s last 16 home games.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are 17.5-point road favorites against the Iowa Hawkeyes, with a 52.5 total. Ohio State is 26-9-1 ATS in its last 36 road games against teams with winning records. Iowa is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games against its conference.

The Penn State Nittany Lions are 7.5-point road favorites against the Michigan State Spartans, with a 48 total. The total has gone over in six of Penn State’s last seven games against Michigan State. Michigan State is 7-1 ATS in its last eight home games.

The Wisconsin Badgers are 12-point road favorites against the Indiana Hoosiers, with a 49 total. Wisconsin is 8-1 ATS in its last nine road games. Indiana is 0-4 SU in its last four games against Football Bowl Subdivision teams, but is 14-4 ATS in its last 18 home games after losing their most recent home game.

The TCU Horned Frogs are seven-point favorites against the Texas Longhorns, with a 46 total. Texas is 7-0 ATS in its last seven games. TCU, which lost against Iowa State in Week 9, is 6-1 SU in its last seven games after losing as a favorite. The total has gone under both in 11 of Texas’ last 12 conference games and in 10 of TCU’s last 12 conference games.

And the Virginia Tech Hokies are 2.5-point road favorites against the Miami Hurricanes, with a 50 total. Virginia Tech is 6-2 ATS in its last eight road games against Miami. Miami is 12-0 SU in its last 12 games.

For more info, picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the new OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes, or check it out at OddsShark.libsyn.com.