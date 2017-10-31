Gun Runner 9-5 favorite for Breeders’ Cup Classic

DEL MAR, Calif. — Gun Runner, the top older horse on the East Coast, is the slight 9/5 favorite for the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic on Saturday at Del Mar.
He breaks from the No. 5 post while defending champion Arrogate starts from the rail as the 2-1 second choice.
Del Mar is hosting the $28 million, 13-race Breeders’ Cup for the first time. The season-ending championships open with four races on Friday followed by nine, including the Classic, on Saturday.
Gun Runner arrives on a three-race winning streak, all Grade 1 stakes, for trainer Steve Asmussen. The 4-year-old posted dominant victories in the Stephen Foster at Churchill Downs and the Whitney and Woodward Stakes at Saratoga. His last defeat was to Arrogate in Dubai.
Arrogate, the world’s all-time leading money earner with $17.3 million, is one of four Classic runners trained by Bob Baffert. He also sends out Collected (6-1), Mubtaahij (12-1) and Travers winner West Coast (6-1) in the Classic, the richest race of the weekend.
DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) Jockey Mike Smith will wear a miniature camera on his helmet during this weekend’s Breeders’ Cup, bringing fans a close-up view from the saddle.
The “Jockey Cam” will be incorporated in NBC and NBCSN’s live coverage of the season-ending championships at Del Mar on Friday and Saturday. This marks the first time viewers can watch a jockey’s tactical decisions as a major stakes race unfolds.
Smith leads the Breeders’ Cup with 25 victories and more than $34 million in purse earnings. He will ride several favorites, including defending champion Arrogate in the $6 million Classic on Saturday.
The camera helmet weighs only 2.6 ounces and can deliver high-definition pictures and video. NBC Sports Group coordinating producer Rob Hyland says the “fresh perspective” will allow viewers to see the “quick decisions a jockey must make during a race.”
DES MOINES, Iowa — Keen Ice will be retired after wrenching his right ankle while galloping and won’t run in the Breeders’ Cup Classic on Nov. 4, which was scheduled to be his career finale.
Jerry Crawford, president of Donegal Racing, says the injury isn’t severe, but it was enough for the owners to decide to end the 5-year-old’s career. Keen Ice will be retired to Calumet Farm in Lexington, Kentucky, and begin stallion duties next year.
Keen Ice finished third in last year’s BC Classic and fourth in the 2015 edition. He was third in the Jockey Club Gold Cup at Belmont in his last start on Oct. 7.
The horse had career earnings of $3,407,245, with three wins in 24 career starts. Keen Ice was trained by Dale Romans early in his career and most recently by Todd Pletcher.
Keen Ice is perhaps best known for upsetting Triple Crown champion American Pharoah to win the 2015 Travers Stakes at Saratoga. He finished seventh in the 2015 Kentucky Derby and third in the Belmont Stakes.
Crawford says Donegal Racing will be first in line to buy any progeny of Keen Ice.